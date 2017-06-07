Academic issues cost Davion Freeman his career at Wyoming

A classroom issue has left Wyoming a little thinner in the defensive secondary than they were at the beginning of the week.
A school spokesperson confirmed to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that Davion Freeman is no longer a member of the Craig Bohl‘s Cowboys football team. Unspecified academic issues were given as the reason behind the cornerback’s departure.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Freeman played in all 14 games last season. He wasn’t, however, credited with a tackle in that span.
Coming out of spring practice this year, he was one of the Cowboys’ starting kick returners and was a backup punt returner. He failed to crack to the two-deep depth chart at any of the corner spots.
In addition to Freeman, the Tribune Eagle also notes that offensive lineman Richard Bettencourt has been medically disqualified because of an ongoing shoulder issue. The junior played in 11 games during his time with the Cowboys.
And now we know a little more of the rest of the story.
Monday, David Dawson along with his head coach, Matt Campbell, indicated that the offensive lineman was no longer a part of the Iowa State football team. The surprising move came five months after Dawson came to ISU as a graduate transfer from Michigan.
In a text message from Campbell to the Des Moines Register, the coach revealed that Dawson had decided to retire from the sport of football altogether. Campbell stated “[f]amily reasons played heavy into his retirement,” although he declined to elaborate on the specifics.
As a grad transfer, Dawson would’ve been eligible to play immediately for the Cyclones in 2017.
A four-star 2013 signee, Dawson was rated as the No. 4 guard in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Michigan; and the No. 95 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. That stellar recruiting pedigree didn’t transfer to on-field success as Dawson played in just 12 games during his four seasons with the Wolverines.
That said, he was expected to be a significant contributor to the Cyclones’ line this season in what would’ve been his final year of eligibility.
Spring practice is over and most transfers have been completed in college football which means we have a pretty good idea of how teams will look heading into the fall.
As a result, the folks over at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook decided to update their latest Heisman Trophy odds and not surprisingly kept USC quarterback Sam Darnold as the prohibitive favorite for the award heading into the summer.
Interestingly, Darnold saw the gap widen a bit between himself and Oklahoma signal-caller Baker Mayfield according to the latest odds from the sports book. The latter moved up to 8/1 odds to win the sport’s most prestigious award, tying him with last year’s winner in Louisville’s Lamar Jackson.
In fact, just about everybody’s odds on the preseason list went up relative to their standing in April. The lone exception was Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham, who made a big move from 50/1 to win the award to 20/1. It certainly seems that comes as a result of high praise of the Baylor transfer coming out of the Tigers’ spring practice this year and the expectation he will be the starter for Gus Malzahn and company going forward.
Despite the latest moves in Vegas though, Stidham and a host of others are still chasing the heavily-favored Darnold to win the Heisman as the Trojans’ see expectations in 2017 ratchet up even further.
Kentucky will be without a potential starter on defense in 2017 as head coach Mark Stoops has dismissed senior defensive end Alvonte Bell for violating team rules.
Stoops confirmed the news during a Tuesday press conference, according to the Associated Press, by reportedly saying Bell is “no longer with us” as a result of violating team rules.
Bell recorded 27 tackles last season along the defensive line and made four starts at his position for the Wildcats. This isn’t his first run-in with the coaching staff however, as he was suspended last fall for one game as a result of non-specified issues.
The defensive end did return to the team down the stretch though, but underwent offseason surgery to repair his right knee after hurting it in the team’s bowl game.
The departure of Bell and Courtney Miggins means Kentucky will be looking for not one, but two new starting defensive ends in 2017.
Sometimes it takes a while for court cases to work their way through the system and in other cases it doesn’t. Count Tennessee wideout Josh Smith in the latter camp apparently.
Not too long after Smith’s former roommate and the victim of the alleged assault asked prosecutors to dismiss the case, they did just that on Tuesday afternoon. Knoxville radio host and veteran UT reporter Jimmy Hyams tweeted that the case has indeed been dismissed, with Smith paying court costs as well as being required to complete 40 hours of community service as part of the deal.
Smith was charged with domestic assault back in May after what amounted to him beating up and breaking several bones and teeth of his roommate, Kennedy Foster. The case cost him the opportunity to play in spring football for the Vols as it worked its way through the legal system but it appears the dismissal will lead to his eventual return to the team.
The receiver caught 13 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in 2016 but is expected to play a larger role for Tennessee’s passing game during the upcoming season.