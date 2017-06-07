Academic issues cost Davion Freeman his career at Wyoming

A classroom issue has left Wyoming a little thinner in the defensive secondary than they were at the beginning of the week.

A school spokesperson confirmed to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that Davion Freeman is no longer a member of the Craig Bohl‘s Cowboys football team. Unspecified academic issues were given as the reason behind the cornerback’s departure.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Freeman played in all 14 games last season. He wasn’t, however, credited with a tackle in that span.

Coming out of spring practice this year, he was one of the Cowboys’ starting kick returners and was a backup punt returner. He failed to crack to the two-deep depth chart at any of the corner spots.

In addition to Freeman, the Tribune Eagle also notes that offensive lineman Richard Bettencourt has been medically disqualified because of an ongoing shoulder issue. The junior played in 11 games during his time with the Cowboys.