DT O.J. Smith opts to transfer from Alabama

Somehow, some way, I’m thinking Alabama will be able get past this latest bit of attrition.
In a statement posted to his personal Instagram account, O.J. Smith announced that he would be transferring from the Crimson Tide. The defensive tackle stated that the decision came after taking with his family and head coach Nick Saban.
“I want to thank The University Of Alabama for being home to me for the last 3 years,” the redshirt junior wrote. “I want to thank Coach Saban and his whole staff for helping me get better everyday and also I want to thank all of my teammates! I will never forget the bond we have and will always stay in touch!!”
While no specific reason for the transfer was given, the fact that he was buried behind a plethora of four- and five-star talent along the line likely played a role on some level.
A three-star member of the Tide’s 2014 recruiting class, Smith was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 18 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. The past two seasons, he’s played in a combined two games and was credited with one tackle in each of those contests.
Smith is at least the second player to leave Tuscaloosa since the end of spring practice. Late last month, reports surfaced that linebacker Shawn Jennings has left Saban’s football team.
Nearly a month after leaving Stillwater, Obi Obialo has headed east to continue his collegiate playing career.
On his personal Twitter account Tuesday evening, Obialo announced that he has decided to enroll at Marshall and play his college football for the Thundering Herd. That football program, for what it’s worth, has not confirmed the wide receiver’s addition to the roster.
As Obialo was a walk-on at OSU, he’ll be immediately eligible in 2017.
Coming out of his junior season in high school in 2014, Obialo, a three-star prospect out of Texas, held offers from Iowa and San Diego State, and was getting looks from Baylor as well. However, a serious leg injury midway through his senior season in 2015 led to those offers disappearing even as he committed to the Aztecs in December of that year. Obialo opted to become a preferred walk-on with the Cowboys in February of 2016.
As a true freshman, he caught two passes for 11 yards. Despite a touchdown catch in this year’s spring game, the 6-3, 200-pound Obialo was facing an uphill climb making gains on one of the deepest receiving corps in the conference.
And now we know a little more of the rest of the story.
Monday, David Dawson along with his head coach, Matt Campbell, indicated that the offensive lineman was no longer a part of the Iowa State football team. The surprising move came five months after Dawson came to ISU as a graduate transfer from Michigan.
In a text message from Campbell to the Des Moines Register, the coach revealed that Dawson had decided to retire from the sport of football altogether. Campbell stated “[f]amily reasons played heavy into his retirement,” although he declined to elaborate on the specifics.
As a grad transfer, Dawson would’ve been eligible to play immediately for the Cyclones in 2017.
A four-star 2013 signee, Dawson was rated as the No. 4 guard in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Michigan; and the No. 95 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. That stellar recruiting pedigree didn’t transfer to on-field success as Dawson played in just 12 games during his four seasons with the Wolverines.
That said, he was expected to be a significant contributor to the Cyclones’ line this season in what would’ve been his final year of eligibility.
A classroom issue has left Wyoming a little thinner in the defensive secondary than they were at the beginning of the week.
A school spokesperson confirmed to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that Davion Freeman is no longer a member of the Craig Bohl‘s Cowboys football team. Unspecified academic issues were given as the reason behind the cornerback’s departure.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Freeman played in all 14 games last season. He wasn’t, however, credited with a tackle in that span.
Coming out of spring practice this year, he was one of the Cowboys’ starting kick returners and was a backup punt returner. He failed to crack to the two-deep depth chart at any of the corner spots.
In addition to Freeman, the Tribune Eagle also notes that offensive lineman Richard Bettencourt has been medically disqualified because of an ongoing shoulder issue. The junior played in 11 games during his time with the Cowboys.
Spring practice is over and most transfers have been completed in college football which means we have a pretty good idea of how teams will look heading into the fall.
As a result, the folks over at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook decided to update their latest Heisman Trophy odds and not surprisingly kept USC quarterback Sam Darnold as the prohibitive favorite for the award heading into the summer.
Interestingly, Darnold saw the gap widen a bit between himself and Oklahoma signal-caller Baker Mayfield according to the latest odds from the sports book. The latter moved up to 8/1 odds to win the sport’s most prestigious award, tying him with last year’s winner in Louisville’s Lamar Jackson.
In fact, just about everybody’s odds on the preseason list went up relative to their standing in April. The lone exception was Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham, who made a big move from 50/1 to win the award to 20/1. It certainly seems that comes as a result of high praise of the Baylor transfer coming out of the Tigers’ spring practice this year and the expectation he will be the starter for Gus Malzahn and company going forward.
Despite the latest moves in Vegas though, Stidham and a host of others are still chasing the heavily-favored Darnold to win the Heisman as the Trojans’ see expectations in 2017 ratchet up even further.