DT O.J. Smith opts to transfer from Alabama

Somehow, some way, I’m thinking Alabama will be able get past this latest bit of attrition.

In a statement posted to his personal Instagram account, O.J. Smith announced that he would be transferring from the Crimson Tide. The defensive tackle stated that the decision came after taking with his family and head coach Nick Saban.

“I want to thank The University Of Alabama for being home to me for the last 3 years,” the redshirt junior wrote. “I want to thank Coach Saban and his whole staff for helping me get better everyday and also I want to thank all of my teammates! I will never forget the bond we have and will always stay in touch!!”

While no specific reason for the transfer was given, the fact that he was buried behind a plethora of four- and five-star talent along the line likely played a role on some level.

A three-star member of the Tide’s 2014 recruiting class, Smith was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 18 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. The past two seasons, he’s played in a combined two games and was credited with one tackle in each of those contests.

Smith is at least the second player to leave Tuscaloosa since the end of spring practice. Late last month, reports surfaced that linebacker Shawn Jennings has left Saban’s football team.