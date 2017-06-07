Getty Images

Genetic disorder medically disqualifies Syracuse’s Steven Clark

By John TaylorJun 7, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

As had previously been rumored, a health issue unrelated to any type of football injury has cost one member of the Syracuse squad the remainder of his career.

Speaking to the Syracuse Post-Standard, the father of Steven Clark (pictured, No. 72) confirmed that his son has been medically disqualified from playing again for the Orange because of what was described as a genetic disorder.  Clark was diagnosed with Factor V Leiden in one of two genes, which makes him susceptible to blood clots.

While one hematologist said Clark would need to be placed on blood thinners for the remainder of his life, making a career in football untenable, two other doctors, another hematologist as well as a vascular surgeon, indicated that shouldn’t be the case.

The defensive tackle’s dad, though, seemed to place the onus on SU’s medical staff for some of what’s transpired of late.  From the Post-Standard:

After Steven Clark suffered a sprained MCL and slight meniscus tear during practice on Tuesday, Nov. 8, an SU Athletics medical staffer fitted him for a knee brace that the family believes was too small.

Two days later, the tightness of the brace was causing Clark severe pain. He couldn’t walk. He went to see then-head football athletic trainer Denny Kellington before being sent to the emergency room. A Doppler ultrasound test showed four clots around where the brace had been — one in his groin, one in his thigh, one behind his knee and one in his calf.

“Steven told me they tightened the hell out of (the brace),” Steve Clark said. “Three days later, his leg’s a sausage.

Clark will end his Orange career having played in 21 games, starting nine of those contests.  He was credited with 37 tackles, three tackles for loss and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Oklahoma confirms promotion of Lincoln Riley, making him youngest FBS head coach

By Bryan FischerJun 7, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT

The corollary to Bob Stoops’ shocking retirement at Oklahoma on Wednesday afternoon is that the Sooners need a new head coach.

It didn’t take long and the school didn’t have to go but down the hallway to find their replacement however as the program confirmed that the team’s offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley would be taking over the reigns as head coach in Norman.

“I’m sincerely honored to be given this opportunity to be the head football coach at the University of Oklahoma. I want to thank Coach Stoops for bringing me here two years ago and making me part of the Sooner family. He is one of the greatest coaches in the history of the game, at any level. I’m absolutely thankful for our friendship and for the mentorship he has provided,” Riley said in a statement. “Coaching at Oklahoma is a dream come true for me and my family. I am extremely grateful to President Boren, Joe Castiglione, Chairman Bennett and the OU Board of Regents for believing in me and affording me this opportunity. I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence that Coach Stoops and so many others before him have instilled in this great program.”

Riley, just 33, instantly becomes the youngest head coach in all of FBS, besting Memphis’ Mike Norvell by nearly two years. He has been credited for a big part in the Sooners’ recent resurgence on the national and Big 12 scene and won the 2015 Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach in his first year on the job at OU.

“I am thrilled that Lincoln Riley is in position to take over as the head coach. He is widely regarded as one of the brightest minds in college football and there is no question in my mind that he is the complete package. Our program is in very good hands,” added athletic director Castiglione. “Lincoln and I have a great relationship and I can’t wait to embark on this new era with him. I am sure our fans share my enthusiasm. We celebrate a tremendous legacy today and because of what Bob did here and the coach we have identified, we look forward to our future with great optimism.”

While Riley is plenty young, he has had success just about everywhere he’s been. The ‘Air Raid’ offense disciple was at East Carolina from 2010-2014 and prior to that spent seven seasons at his alma mater-turned-Big 12-rival Texas Tech. The Sooners are expected to have a pre-season top 10 team in 2017 so the new coach is walking into a good situation even if he does have to follow one of the legends of the game in the big chair.

Bob Stoops retiring as head coach at Oklahoma, effective immediately

8 Comments
By John TaylorJun 7, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT

This is, to say the least, the most stunning development of the 2017 offseason.

First reported by The Oklahoman‘s Berry Tramel, Bob Stoops informed his Oklahoma football team at a meeting this afternoon that, effective immediately, he has decided to step down as the Sooners’ head football coach.  While the school has yet to acknowledge anything pertaining to its long-time coach, an official announcement is expected at some point this afternoon.

It’s unclear why Stoops would wait until less than two months before the start of summer camp and less then three months before the start of the 2017 season to make such a decision.  The coaching infrastructure already in place, though, should make for an easier transition.

That brings us to a replacement, with multiple reports indicating that 33-year-old OU offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley will be taking over for his boss.  Earlier this offseason, Riley was given a new contract that makes him one of the highest-paid coordinators in the sport.

The 56-year-old Stoops was set to enter his 19th season heading the program prior to the stunning development.  In his 18 seasons with the program, he guided the Sooners to a 190-48 record.

Stoops won 10 Big 12 championships, including nine outright, during his time in Norman.  His 2000 squad won the lone national title of his tenure.

Obviously, we’ll have more on this breaking story throughout the remainder of the day.

UPDATED 4:33 p.m. ET: Oklahoma has confirmed that Bob Stoops is retiring as the head football coach at OU after 18 seasons.

Below are the statements from the pertinent individuals involved in today’s shocking turn of events.

BOB STOOPS
“After 18 years at the University of Oklahoma, I’ve decided to step down as the head football coach. I understand there has been some speculation about my health. My health was not the deciding factor in this decision and I’ve had no incidents that would prevent me from coaching. I feel the timing is perfect to hand over the reins. The program is in tremendous shape. We have outstanding players and coaches and are poised to make another run at a Big 12 and national championship. We have new state-of-the-art facilities and a great start on next year’s recruiting class. The time is now because Lincoln Riley will provide a seamless transition as the new head coach, capitalizing on an excellent staff that is already in place and providing familiarity and confidence for our players. Now is simply the ideal time for me and our program to make this transition.

“The Bible says, “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.” I’m grateful for this season of my life, and feel I’ve fulfilled my purpose here at OU as its head football coach.

“I’m thankful that my career at Oklahoma was marked with consistent leadership in President David Boren and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione. It’s extremely rare in college athletics to have no change in these leadership positions over a nearly 20-year span. I always appreciated the way both of them supported me and our program. They both played an enormous role in all our successes.

“I have been very fortunate to have such outstanding coaches in my time at OU. Our players have always benefitted from their strong leadership, on and off the field. I was also blessed with a strong support staff — strength and conditioning, equipment, sports medicine, academics, video — every aspect of our program was staffed with very talented people who took a great deal of pride in making Oklahoma football the best.

“I’m especially thankful for being able to coach so many talented young men over my 18 years here. It has been so rewarding to see these players come to OU and mature over a four or five-year career, and not just on the field. To play a small part in their growth is what I will always cherish the most.
None of my success would have happened without the best fans in the country. I can’t tell you how much I appreciated the 110 consecutive home sellouts. The passion of our fan base is unmatched, and their support has played a huge role in not only home games, but road games and all 18 of our bowl games, as well.

“Lastly, I’d like to thank my wife, Carol, and my daughter, Mackie, and my sons, Drake and Isaac. They have been a major part of this success. Being the wife or child of a coach is often tough, and they’ve all been strong through both good times and challenging times.

“The coaching life is like a relay race and I’m thankful for my turn and am confident as I pass the baton. Carol and I intend on staying in Norman — it is our home. I will be available to Coach Riley and the athletic department in any manner. Thank you all for a lifetime of memories we shared together of 10 conference championships, the 2000 national championship, strong relationships with players and coaches, and the great Oklahoma football fans. Boomer!”

OU PRESIDENT DAVID BOREN
“It was with sadness that I learned of the decision of Coach Bob Stoops to step down as head football coach at Oklahoma. Coach Stoops has made a critically important and lasting contribution to the OU football program. He has led to its restoration as one of the top programs in the nation. His success has helped provide the momentum for major new facilities like the improvements and expansion of the football stadium. Because of his unquestioned personal integrity and high standards, he is one of the most admired college football coaches in America.

“His decision to step down at this time was motivated partly by his belief that he has the right successor already in place in the program, Lincoln Riley, and he wanted to pass the leadership on at a time of strength for the program. His decision is typical of his unselfishness and always putting first the best interest of the players and program.

“I personally value him as a person and as a friend. I’m glad that Coach Stoops will remain an active member of our university family and will continue to serve the athletics department and be of help to our new head coach. The departure of Coach Stoops as head coach is a bittersweet time. I agree completely that we have exactly the right person already in place to take the helm. Coach Riley enjoys the complete confidence of the administration and university community. He has the talent and personal character to be a worthy successor to Coach Stoops.”

OU ATHLETIC DIRECTOR JOE CASTIGLIONE
“It is rare in today’s world that a president, athletics director and head football coach can work together for 18 successful seasons. Bob Stoops stands as one of the premier legendary figures in one of the most storied programs in college football history, yet he is still best identified by his humble nature and team approach that refused to get caught up in stature. That’s the reason Bob is such a great leader. He has great vision and great accomplishment, but it never changed who he is as a man and a coach.

“Working alongside him has been one of the most enjoyable aspects of my job. Few athletics directors get a coach who better combines success and cohesiveness like Bob Stoops. I can’t help but feel somewhat sad today because Bob has been such a constant in my life, and that’s why I am so thankful that he will remain with us. He will continue to do great things for OU.

“At the same time, I am thrilled that Lincoln Riley is in position to take over as the head coach. He is widely regarded as one of the brightest minds in college football and there is no question in my mind that he is the complete package. Our program is in very good hands. Lincoln and I have a great relationship and I can’t wait to embark on this new era with him. I am sure our fans share my enthusiasm. We celebrate a tremendous legacy today and because of what Bob did here and the coach we have identified, we look forward to our future with great optimism.”

Trustee: Dismissed Michigan State DT reported allegations involving dismissed Spartans trio charged with sexual assault

By John TaylorJun 7, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT

The offseason imbroglio at Michigan State has taken yet another twist.

Tuesday, three MSU football players, wide receiver Donnie Corley, defensive end Josh King and defensive back Demetric Vance, were charged with felony criminal sexual misconduct in connection to an alleged January incident at an off-campus apartment.  Not long after, the trio was dismissed.

During a radio interview, MSU board member Mitch Lyons claimed it was Auston Robertson who brought the allegations to the attention of head coach Mark Dantonio.

“When Auston Robertson came into his office for a regularly weekly meeting, Coach D asked him the regular questions he typically asks him, and then he became a little emotional and didn’t even go into details,” Lyons told WBBL-FM in Grand Rapids by way of mlive.com. “He alluded to the fact that something happened, and Coach D had a sense that it involved some sort of sexual allegation, and he immediately said ‘Don’t say anything more.'”

That narrative falls in line with the results of an external investigation commissioned by the university in the wake of the scandals to determine whether athletic department officials, including Dantonio, handled the allegations properly. From the website:

That report, released this week, stated that an unnamed player became emotional during a January meeting with Dantonio, and said “I had to get her out of there. She is my friend.”

The report states Dantonio, at that point, stopped the meeting and contacted Michigan State’s Office of Institutional Equity. The report found that Dantonio fully complied with university policy.

The twist as it relates to Robertson? In April, Robertson was charged with felony criminal sexual misconduct in connection to an incident separate and unrelated to the one he reported to Dantonio.

On the same day Robertson was charged, he was dismissed from the Spartans football program.

DT O.J. Smith opts to transfer from Alabama

By John TaylorJun 7, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

Somehow, some way, I’m thinking Alabama will be able get past this latest bit of attrition.

In a statement posted to his personal Instagram account, O.J. Smith announced that he would be transferring from the Crimson Tide.  The defensive tackle stated that the decision came after taking with his family and head coach Nick Saban.

“I want to thank The University Of Alabama for being home to me for the last 3 years,” the redshirt junior wrote. “I want to thank Coach Saban and his whole staff for helping me get better everyday and also I want to thank all of my teammates! I will never forget the bond we have and will always stay in touch!!”

While no specific reason for the transfer was given, the fact that he was buried behind a plethora of four- and five-star talent along the line likely played a role on some level.

A three-star member of the Tide’s 2014 recruiting class, Smith was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 18 player at any position in the state of Louisiana.  The past two seasons, he’s played in a combined two games and was credited with one tackle in each of those contests.

Smith is at least the second player to leave Tuscaloosa since the end of spring practice.  Late last month, reports surfaced that linebacker Shawn Jennings has left Saban’s football team.