Iowa State lineman who transferred in from Michigan retires from football

And now we know a little more of the rest of the story.

Monday, David Dawson along with his head coach, Matt Campbell, indicated that the offensive lineman was no longer a part of the Iowa State football team. The surprising move came five months after Dawson came to ISU as a graduate transfer from Michigan.

In a text message from Campbell to the Des Moines Register, the coach revealed that Dawson had decided to retire from the sport of football altogether. Campbell stated “[f]amily reasons played heavy into his retirement,” although he declined to elaborate on the specifics.

As a grad transfer, Dawson would’ve been eligible to play immediately for the Cyclones in 2017.

A four-star 2013 signee, Dawson was rated as the No. 4 guard in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Michigan; and the No. 95 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. That stellar recruiting pedigree didn’t transfer to on-field success as Dawson played in just 12 games during his four seasons with the Wolverines.

That said, he was expected to be a significant contributor to the Cyclones’ line this season in what would’ve been his final year of eligibility.