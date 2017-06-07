Marshall lands Oklahoma State WR transfer Obi Obialo

Nearly a month after leaving Stillwater, Obi Obialo has headed east to continue his collegiate playing career.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday evening, Obialo announced that he has decided to enroll at Marshall and play his college football for the Thundering Herd. That football program, for what it’s worth, has not confirmed the wide receiver’s addition to the roster.

As Obialo was a walk-on at OSU, he’ll be immediately eligible in 2017.

Coming out of his junior season in high school in 2014, Obialo, a three-star prospect out of Texas, held offers from Iowa and San Diego State, and was getting looks from Baylor as well. However, a serious leg injury midway through his senior season in 2015 led to those offers disappearing even as he committed to the Aztecs in December of that year. Obialo opted to become a preferred walk-on with the Cowboys in February of 2016.

As a true freshman, he caught two passes for 11 yards. Despite a touchdown catch in this year’s spring game, the 6-3, 200-pound Obialo was facing an uphill climb making gains on one of the deepest receiving corps in the conference.