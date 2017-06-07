TCU’s Gary Patterson all for College Football Playoff expansion

It took decades to get a College Football Playoff in place but it might not take that long in order to expand the format the way things are going.
TCU head coach Gary Patterson, who was famously in the center of the playoff argument in 2014, appeared on Dallas/Ft. Worth’s KTCK The Ticket on Wednesday and certainly seemed to add his name to the growing list advocating for moving to a six- or eight-team format for the event going forward.
“I just think there’s enough parity that any of those six to eight can beat anybody on any given day,” Patterson said, according to the Dallas Morning News.
That wasn’t the only postseason talk the now-second longest tenured head coach in the country discussed either. The Horned Frogs famously missing out on the final four back in 2014 as co-champions of the Big 12 played a big part in the league adding a title game starting in 2017 and it seems like Patterson is acutely aware that will not become a magic bullet for the conference getting a team into the playoff going forward.
“Everybody said we have to have a championship game,” the coach added. “Well, I just watched a team not be in a championship game in the Big Ten and get in the playoff.”
He would of course be referring to the fact that Ohio State was in last year’s CFP semifinal instead of Penn State, which won the conference and beat the Buckeyes head-to-head.
ESPN and most of the college football braintrust seem intent on keeping the playoff at four teams for the foreseeable future so Patterson may have to wait a while before expansion comes to the postseason. Something says he is probably far from the last to suggest moving past four teams though.
Notre Dame confirmed several more roster changes for the upcoming season on Wednesday evening that appeared to be in the works for several weeks.
Most notably, tight end Tyler Luatua will no longer play football at the school and is taking a medical retirement. No specific reason was given by the program but the backup pass-catcher does have a lengthy history of concussions.
“It’s always a difficult decision for a player to step away from football,” head coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. “Most importantly, Tyler will still have an opportunity to earn his degree from the University.”
That wasn’t the only bit of news out of South Bend as offensive lineman Parker Boudreaux also confirmed he was transferring out of Notre Dame. A reserve center, he did not see any action last season as a redshirt freshman and appeared to be buried on the depth chart somewhat coming out of spring ball.
The moves cap a busy past few days of roster management for the Irish, with OL Tristen Hoge officially transferring to BYU on Monday. Arizona State wide receiver transfer Cameron Smith also signed his papers to move to South Bend and suit up for Notre Dame in 2017.
While the news of the day has been dominated by talk of Bob Stoops and Oklahoma, the now-longest tenured FBS head coach (Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz) had a small bit of news to release as well.
Namely that would be that three players will no longer be a part of the Hawkeyes’ football program going forward. Kicker Mick Ellis and receiver Ronald Nash will both continue their education at Iowa according to a school release, but will no longer be on the team.
The program also confirmed that linebacker Angelo Garbutt will transfer out of Iowa City and play somewhere else in 2017.
Garbutt’s departure is by far the most impactful in terms of the depth chart and was previously made public last week when he tweeted of the decision. The redshirt freshman will have to sit out the upcoming 2017 season if he makes the move to another FBS program this summer.
The corollary to Bob Stoops’ shocking retirement at Oklahoma on Wednesday afternoon is that the Sooners need a new head coach.
It didn’t take long and the school didn’t have to go but down the hallway to find their replacement however as the program confirmed that the team’s offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley would be taking over the reigns as head coach in Norman.
“I’m sincerely honored to be given this opportunity to be the head football coach at the University of Oklahoma. I want to thank Coach Stoops for bringing me here two years ago and making me part of the Sooner family. He is one of the greatest coaches in the history of the game, at any level. I’m absolutely thankful for our friendship and for the mentorship he has provided,” Riley said in a statement. “Coaching at Oklahoma is a dream come true for me and my family. I am extremely grateful to President Boren, Joe Castiglione, Chairman Bennett and the OU Board of Regents for believing in me and affording me this opportunity. I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence that Coach Stoops and so many others before him have instilled in this great program.”
Riley, just 33, instantly becomes the youngest head coach in all of FBS, besting Memphis’ Mike Norvell by nearly two years. He has been credited for a big part in the Sooners’ recent resurgence on the national and Big 12 scene and won the 2015 Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach in his first year on the job at OU.
“I am thrilled that Lincoln Riley is in position to take over as the head coach. He is widely regarded as one of the brightest minds in college football and there is no question in my mind that he is the complete package. Our program is in very good hands,” added athletic director Castiglione. “Lincoln and I have a great relationship and I can’t wait to embark on this new era with him. I am sure our fans share my enthusiasm. We celebrate a tremendous legacy today and because of what Bob did here and the coach we have identified, we look forward to our future with great optimism.”
While Riley is plenty young, he has had success just about everywhere he’s been. The ‘Air Raid’ offense disciple was at East Carolina from 2010-2014 and prior to that spent seven seasons at his alma mater-turned-Big 12-rival Texas Tech. The Sooners are expected to have a pre-season top 10 team in 2017 so the new coach is walking into a good situation even if he does have to follow one of the legends of the game in the big chair.
As had previously been rumored, a health issue unrelated to any type of football injury has cost one member of the Syracuse squad the remainder of his career.
Speaking to the Syracuse Post-Standard, the father of Steven Clark (pictured, No. 72) confirmed that his son has been medically disqualified from playing again for the Orange because of what was described as a genetic disorder. Clark was diagnosed with Factor V Leiden in one of two genes, which makes him susceptible to blood clots.
While one hematologist said Clark would need to be placed on blood thinners for the remainder of his life, making a career in football untenable, two other doctors, another hematologist as well as a vascular surgeon, indicated that shouldn’t be the case.
The defensive tackle’s dad, though, seemed to place the onus on SU’s medical staff for some of what’s transpired of late. From the Post-Standard:
After Steven Clark suffered a sprained MCL and slight meniscus tear during practice on Tuesday, Nov. 8, an SU Athletics medical staffer fitted him for a knee brace that the family believes was too small.
Two days later, the tightness of the brace was causing Clark severe pain. He couldn’t walk. He went to see then-head football athletic trainer Denny Kellington before being sent to the emergency room. A Doppler ultrasound test showed four clots around where the brace had been — one in his groin, one in his thigh, one behind his knee and one in his calf.
“Steven told me they tightened the hell out of (the brace),” Steve Clark said. “Three days later, his leg’s a sausage.
Clark will end his Orange career having played in 21 games, starting nine of those contests. He was credited with 37 tackles, three tackles for loss and a pair of fumble recoveries.