Arrest leads Florida State to reveal DE Keith Bryant hasn’t been with team since end of spring practice

It’s been a couple of months since Florida State put the finishing touches on spring practice, but we’re just now finding out that a player who was on the roster at the time can no longer make that claim.

TomahawkNation.com first reported that Keith Bryant had been arrested recently for driving while his license was suspended, with the charge carrying the “habitual” attachment. The SBNation website also noted that the defensive end is no longer listed on FSU’s online roster.

Not long after, a school spokesperson confirmed to the Tallahassee Democrat that Bryant hasn’t “been with the team since right after the end of spring practice.” No specific reason for the previously-unreported departure was given.

While Bryant was a four-star 2013 signee, he never lived up to that recruiting pedigree.

Since redshirting as a true freshman and spending the 2014 season as what his official bio describes as “a valuable member of the scout team” after playing in just one 2015 game, Bryant was credited with six tackles and one tackle for loss the past two seasons. None of those stats came during the 2016 season.

Bryant’s departure seemingly leaves FSU with three or so players to pare in order to get down to the 85-man scholarship limit.