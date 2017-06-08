Getty Images

Oklahoma State the landing spot for son of former Oklahoma LB

By John TaylorJun 8, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT

Sometimes, a Power Five player will drop down to the FCS level to continue his career.  In this instance, it’s the other way around.

Mike Coats Jr. took to Twitter Wednesday to announce that not only will be he transferring from Lamar but that he will be moving on to play for Oklahoma State.  As he’s coming in from the FCS Cardinals, the linebacker would be eligible to play for the Cowboys in 2017.

Whether Coats is healthy enough is another matter as he underwent a pair of knee surgeries the last couple of months of last year.

Coming out of high school in Edmond, Okla., Coats didn’t hold any offers from FBS programs.  One of his former high school teammates, Calvin Bundage, is a linebacker for OSU.

Coats’ father, Mike Coats Sr. (pictured, making tackle), played linebacker at Oklahoma in the early nineties.

Rutgers WR John Tsimis to continue career at FCS level

By John TaylorJun 8, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT

John Tsimis‘ has indeed decided to continue his playing career, albeit at a lower rung on the college football ladder.

On his Instagram account Wednesday, Tsimis announced that, after he graduates from Rutgers in June, he will be transferring to Towson “to exercise my 5th year of eligibility and pursue a [Master’s] degree.”  As the wide receiver will be coming in as a graduate transfer as well as the fact that the Tigers play at the FCS level, Tsimis will be immediately eligible.

Tsimis was honored on the Scarlet Knights’ Senior Night late last season, but had been waffling on whether to continue his career somewhere other than Piscataway.

“I would like to thank everyone who was involved in my career at Rutgers over the last four years,” Tsimis wrote on the social media website. “Although it didn’t always go the way I wanted it to on the field, I had a great experience and if given the opportunity I would choose Rutgers again.”

During his four seasons with the Scarlet Knights, Tsimis caught 36 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns.  Last season, he had 11 receptions for 94 yards.

In wake of Bob Stoops’ retirement, thought of not being part of a team scares Nick Saban

By John TaylorJun 8, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT

With the reverberations of Bob Stoops‘ shocking retirement announcement Wednesday still being felt, some attention has turned to just which long-tenured head coach could be next to step away from the profession.

At the moment, there are currently head coaches who have been at the same program for at least the last 10 consecutive years — Rice’s David Bailiff (2007), Air Force’s Troy Calhoun (2007), Michigan State’s Mark Dantonio (2007), Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz (1999), Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald (2006), Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy (2005), Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo (2007), TCU’s Gary Patterson (2000), Alabama’s Nick Saban (2007), Ohio’s Frank Solich (2005), Middle Tennessee State’s Rick Stockstill (2006) and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham (2005).  Of the Power Five coaches in that group, the oldest, as well as most successful, is Saban, who’ll turn 66 in late October this year.

Saban is in the midst of what will be a Hall of Fame career that stretches back 45 years, the past 27 as a head coach.  Given his age and the ever-growing demands of the profession, it’s natural to wonder how long until the winner of five national championships hangs up his coaching whistle.

As for that particular subject, the coach himself doesn’t seem to even want to think about a future that doesn’t include him on the sidelines.

In the full article from Aaron Suttles of the Tuscaloosa News, Saban expounded on his coaching future and the “r” word.

“I don’t think that anybody can not have those thoughts,” the coach told the News. “But my thought is that I want to do it as long as I feel like I can do it. I really enjoy being around the players. I really enjoy trying to create value for them and their future whether it’s their personal development, seeing them graduate, seeing them develop as football players and have opportunities in life.”

Saban and Stoops and Stoops’ family — there’s a great story HERE about Saban and one of Stoops’ uncles in a Youngstown bar that was robbed — have been friends for more than four decades. Could Stoops’ abrupt decision to step away from the game have an impact on Saban, who earlier this signed off on a contract extension through the 2024 season? That’s unlikely as it seems that Saban has at least a few more good years left in him.

Then again, before Wednesday, most would’ve said the same for the 56-year-old Stoops.

Pika Leota tweets decision to transfer from South Carolina

By John TaylorJun 8, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT

A member of Will Muschamp‘s first recruiting class at South Carolina has decided to ply his football wares at an undetermined elsewhere.

Wednesday night on Twitter, Pika Leota tweeted that, “[w]ith lots of prayer and talk with my family,” he has decided to transfer from the Gamecocks. “I believe I will find my perfect fit at another school,” the offensive lineman added.

No specific reason for the decision to transfer was given.

Leota was a three-star 2016 signee for the Gamecocks, and was the highest-rated offensive lineman in USC’s class that year.  He held offers from, among others, Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

As a true freshman last season, Leota took a redshirt.

Arrest leads Florida State to reveal DE Keith Bryant hasn’t been with team since end of spring practice

By John TaylorJun 8, 2017, 9:09 AM EDT

It’s been a couple of months since Florida State put the finishing touches on spring practice, but we’re just now finding out that a player who was on the roster at the time can no longer make that claim.

TomahawkNation.com first reported that Keith Bryant had been arrested recently for driving while his license was suspended, with the charge carrying the “habitual” attachment. The SBNation website also noted that the defensive end is no longer listed on FSU’s online roster.

Not long after, a school spokesperson confirmed to the Tallahassee Democrat that Bryant hasn’t “been with the team since right after the end of spring practice.” No specific reason for the previously-unreported departure was given.

While Bryant was a four-star 2013 signee, he never lived up to that recruiting pedigree.

Since redshirting as a true freshman and spending the 2014 season as what his official bio describes as “a valuable member of the scout team” after playing in just one 2015 game, Bryant was credited with six tackles and one tackle for loss the past two seasons. None of those stats came during the 2016 season.

Bryant’s departure seemingly leaves FSU with three or so players to pare in order to get down to the 85-man scholarship limit.