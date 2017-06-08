Pika Leota tweets decision to transfer from South Carolina

A member of Will Muschamp‘s first recruiting class at South Carolina has decided to ply his football wares at an undetermined elsewhere.
Wednesday night on Twitter, Pika Leota tweeted that, “[w]ith lots of prayer and talk with my family,” he has decided to transfer from the Gamecocks. “I believe I will find my perfect fit at another school,” the offensive lineman added.
No specific reason for the decision to transfer was given.
Leota was a three-star 2016 signee for the Gamecocks, and was the highest-rated offensive lineman in USC’s class that year. He held offers from, among others, Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
As a true freshman last season, Leota took a redshirt.
It’s been a couple of months since Florida State put the finishing touches on spring practice, but we’re just now finding out that a player who was on the roster at the time can no longer make that claim.
TomahawkNation.com first reported that Keith Bryant had been arrested recently for driving while his license was suspended, with the charge carrying the “habitual” attachment. The SBNation website also noted that the defensive end is no longer listed on FSU’s online roster.
Not long after, a school spokesperson confirmed to the Tallahassee Democrat that Bryant hasn’t “been with the team since right after the end of spring practice.” No specific reason for the previously-unreported departure was given.
While Bryant was a four-star 2013 signee, he never lived up to that recruiting pedigree.
Since redshirting as a true freshman and spending the 2014 season as what his official bio describes as “a valuable member of the scout team” after playing in just one 2015 game, Bryant was credited with six tackles and one tackle for loss the past two seasons. None of those stats came during the 2016 season.
Bryant’s departure seemingly leaves FSU with three or so players to pare in order to get down to the 85-man scholarship limit.
Notre Dame confirmed several more roster changes for the upcoming season on Wednesday evening that appeared to be in the works for several weeks.
Most notably, tight end Tyler Luatua will no longer play football at the school and is taking a medical retirement. No specific reason was given by the program but the backup pass-catcher does have a lengthy history of concussions.
“It’s always a difficult decision for a player to step away from football,” head coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. “Most importantly, Tyler will still have an opportunity to earn his degree from the University.”
That wasn’t the only bit of news out of South Bend as offensive lineman Parker Boudreaux also confirmed he was transferring out of Notre Dame. A reserve center, he did not see any action last season as a redshirt freshman and appeared to be buried on the depth chart somewhat coming out of spring ball.
The moves cap a busy past few days of roster management for the Irish, with OL Tristen Hoge officially transferring to BYU on Monday. Arizona State wide receiver transfer Cameron Smith also signed his papers to move to South Bend and suit up for Notre Dame in 2017.
It took decades to get a College Football Playoff in place but it might not take that long in order to expand the format the way things are going.
TCU head coach Gary Patterson, who was famously in the center of the playoff argument in 2014, appeared on Dallas/Ft. Worth’s KTCK The Ticket on Wednesday and certainly seemed to add his name to the growing list advocating for moving to a six- or eight-team format for the event going forward.
“I just think there’s enough parity that any of those six to eight can beat anybody on any given day,” Patterson said, according to the Dallas Morning News.
That wasn’t the only postseason talk the now-second longest tenured head coach in the country discussed either. The Horned Frogs famously missing out on the final four back in 2014 as co-champions of the Big 12 played a big part in the league adding a title game starting in 2017 and it seems like Patterson is acutely aware that will not become a magic bullet for the conference getting a team into the playoff going forward.
“Everybody said we have to have a championship game,” the coach added. “Well, I just watched a team not be in a championship game in the Big Ten and get in the playoff.”
He would of course be referring to the fact that Ohio State was in last year’s CFP semifinal instead of Penn State, which won the conference and beat the Buckeyes head-to-head.
ESPN and most of the college football braintrust seem intent on keeping the playoff at four teams for the foreseeable future so Patterson may have to wait a while before expansion comes to the postseason. Something says he is probably far from the last to suggest moving past four teams though.
While the news of the day has been dominated by talk of Bob Stoops and Oklahoma, the now-longest tenured FBS head coach (Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz) had a small bit of news to release as well.
Namely that would be that three players will no longer be a part of the Hawkeyes’ football program going forward. Kicker Mick Ellis and receiver Ronald Nash will both continue their education at Iowa according to a school release, but will no longer be on the team.
The program also confirmed that linebacker Angelo Garbutt will transfer out of Iowa City and play somewhere else in 2017.
Garbutt’s departure is by far the most impactful in terms of the depth chart and was previously made public last week when he tweeted of the decision. The redshirt freshman will have to sit out the upcoming 2017 season if he makes the move to another FBS program this summer.