Atlanta Braves set to open SunTrust Park to Kennesaw State football in 2018

Baseball’s Atlanta Braves just opened the doors on a brand new baseball stadium this season, leaving behind Turner Field to be renovated to a college football stadium for Georgia State. But the Braves are going to make SunTrust Park open to college football in the near future, after getting in a season of baseball first.

The Braves announced via Twitter on Friday they will host Kennesaw State football for a game against Jacksonville State on November 17, 2018. The battle of FCS programs will be the first college football game slated to be played in the new baseball stadium and will be a nice way for the Braves to continue to find ways to generate revenue in their new stadium.

One should also wonder if this will be a trial run for college football in the new baseball stadium. If the game between Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State is a success, the Braves could very well look to attract future college football matchups, perhaps even including some FBS programs. Of course, there are plenty of options for football in Atlanta these days with a brand new football stadium being constructed to serve as the host of the Atlanta Falcons, SEC Championship Game, Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic and College Football Playoff. This will be the first time the Braves have hosted a college football game in their stadium.

Kennesaw State just launched its college football program in 2015 as a member of the Big South Conference at the FCS level. The Owls have gone 14-8 in their first two seasons.

Follow @KevinOnCFB