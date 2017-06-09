Getty Images

Austin Cummins going to transfer from Louisville

Leave a comment
By John TaylorJun 9, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT

When Louisville kicks of summer camp in a couple of months, they’ll do so with a little less depth at the tight end position than they had in the spring.

As all of the cool transfers are doing these days, Austin Cummins used his personal Twitter account to announce his intention to leave the Cardinals. “[M]y family and I have decided that Louisville is not the best fit for me,” a portion of the redshirt freshman’s post read.

A three-star 2016 prospect coming out of high school in Stevenson, Ala., Cummins was the only tight end in the Cardinals’ class that year.  In addition to the U of L, the 6-5 Cummins held offers from Southern Miss, Troy and Western Kentucky.

As a true freshman last season, Cummins took a redshirt.  If he transfers to another FBS program, he’ll likely have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws.

Body of James Hardy, Hoosiers’ all-time leading receiver, found in river near Indiana home

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorJun 8, 2017, 9:39 PM EDT

The troubled life of one of the greatest football players in Indiana Hoosiers football history has come to a sad end.

The Allen County (Ind.) Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday that a body found in the Maumee River a day earlier as that of 31-year-old James Hardy.  Hardy’s body was found not far from his Fort Wayne home, and came a week or so after, TMZ.com reports, his family reported him missing.  The same celebrity gossip website writes that “[o]ur sources tell us it appears Hardy had been in the water for several days.”

The coroner as of yet hasn’t been able to determine the cause and/or manner of death.

“Indiana University Athletics is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of James Hardy,” a portion of a press release from the football program read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Hardy, who also played basketball at IU, played wide receiver for the Hoosiers in the mid-aughts and left the school as the football program’s leader in nearly every major receiving category.  His 191 receptions, 2,740 yards and 36 receiving touchdowns are No. 1 on IU’s career lists, while his single-season marks of 79 catches and 16 touchdowns still stand.  The four receiving touchdowns he scored in a 2006 win over Michigan State remains the single-game record.

While he was a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2008 draft, his NFL career failed to match his collegiate production as he finished with just 10 catches for 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns in four seasons at that level.  Hardy resurfaced in the headlines a couple of years ago, albeit for the wrong reasons.

From WANE-TV:

TMZ reported in May of 2014 that Hardy was arrested after attacking three officers. A judge ruled that he was not mentally competent to stand trial in a case where he faces a felony charge for resisting arrest during the incident. It’s not known how that judicial process played out.

Oklahoma State the landing spot for son of former Oklahoma LB

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorJun 8, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT

Sometimes, a Power Five player will drop down to the FCS level to continue his career.  In this instance, it’s the other way around.

Mike Coats Jr. took to Twitter Wednesday to announce that not only will be he transferring from Lamar but that he will be moving on to play for Oklahoma State.  As he’s coming in from the FCS Cardinals, the linebacker would be eligible to play for the Cowboys in 2017.

Whether Coats is healthy enough is another matter as he underwent a pair of knee surgeries the last couple of months of last year.

Coming out of high school in Edmond, Okla., Coats didn’t hold any offers from FBS programs.  One of his former high school teammates, Calvin Bundage, is a linebacker for OSU.

Coats’ father, Mike Coats Sr. (pictured, making tackle), played linebacker at Oklahoma in the early nineties.

Rutgers WR John Tsimis to continue career at FCS level

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorJun 8, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT

John Tsimis‘ has indeed decided to continue his playing career, albeit at a lower rung on the college football ladder.

On his Instagram account Wednesday, Tsimis announced that, after he graduates from Rutgers in June, he will be transferring to Towson “to exercise my 5th year of eligibility and pursue a [Master’s] degree.”  As the wide receiver will be coming in as a graduate transfer as well as the fact that the Tigers play at the FCS level, Tsimis will be immediately eligible.

Tsimis was honored on the Scarlet Knights’ Senior Night late last season, but had been waffling on whether to continue his career somewhere other than Piscataway.

“I would like to thank everyone who was involved in my career at Rutgers over the last four years,” Tsimis wrote on the social media website. “Although it didn’t always go the way I wanted it to on the field, I had a great experience and if given the opportunity I would choose Rutgers again.”

During his four seasons with the Scarlet Knights, Tsimis caught 36 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns.  Last season, he had 11 receptions for 94 yards.

In wake of Bob Stoops’ retirement, thought of not being part of a team scares Nick Saban

Getty Images
9 Comments
By John TaylorJun 8, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT

With the reverberations of Bob Stoops‘ shocking retirement announcement Wednesday still being felt, some attention has turned to just which long-tenured head coach could be next to step away from the profession.

At the moment, there are currently head coaches who have been at the same program for at least the last 10 consecutive years — Rice’s David Bailiff (2007), Air Force’s Troy Calhoun (2007), Michigan State’s Mark Dantonio (2007), Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz (1999), Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald (2006), Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy (2005), Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo (2007), TCU’s Gary Patterson (2000), Alabama’s Nick Saban (2007), Ohio’s Frank Solich (2005), Middle Tennessee State’s Rick Stockstill (2006) and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham (2005).  Of the Power Five coaches in that group, the oldest, as well as most successful, is Saban, who’ll turn 66 in late October this year.

Saban is in the midst of what will be a Hall of Fame career that stretches back 45 years, the past 27 as a head coach.  Given his age and the ever-growing demands of the profession, it’s natural to wonder how long until the winner of five national championships hangs up his coaching whistle.

As for that particular subject, the coach himself doesn’t seem to even want to think about a future that doesn’t include him on the sidelines.

In the full article from Aaron Suttles of the Tuscaloosa News, Saban expounded on his coaching future and the “r” word.

“I don’t think that anybody can not have those thoughts,” the coach told the News. “But my thought is that I want to do it as long as I feel like I can do it. I really enjoy being around the players. I really enjoy trying to create value for them and their future whether it’s their personal development, seeing them graduate, seeing them develop as football players and have opportunities in life.”

Saban and Stoops and Stoops’ family — there’s a great story HERE about Saban and one of Stoops’ uncles in a Youngstown bar that was robbed — have been friends for more than four decades. Could Stoops’ abrupt decision to step away from the game have an impact on Saban, who earlier this signed off on a contract extension through the 2024 season? That’s unlikely as it seems that Saban has at least a few more good years left in him.

Then again, before Wednesday, most would’ve said the same for the 56-year-old Stoops.