Bob Stoops: ‘It’s not my intention to coach again. We’ll see what comes’

So you’re telling me there’s a chance.

Given the fact that he’s just 56 years of age, speculation began almost immediately after his surprise announcement earlier this week as to whether Bob Stoops had actually retired from coaching or if it would turn into a mere sabbatical. Notre Dame was prominently mentioned as a possibility — grew up in a Catholic home, went to Catholic school, had at least two opportunities to leave the Sooners for the Fighting Irish — as well as the NFL’s Chicago Bears — he owns two homes in the Windy City, one just purchased recently.

In his statement announcing his retirement, Stoops neither slammed the door shut or left it open for an eventual return. During a radio interview Friday, Stoops parsed his words enough to, at the very least, see a crack in the coaching door.

Former #OU HC Bob Stoops said on @am1300thezone “It’s not my intention to coach again. We’ll see what comes.” Said “maybe” to broadcasting. — Chip Brown (@ChipBrownHD) June 9, 2017

When Urban Meyer left Florida, he stepped into the broadcast booth for a year until landing his “dream job” at Ohio State. While the circumstances surrounding the departures are different, it’s not too farfetched to see something similar playing out for Stoops.

When the Brian Kelly comes to an end in South Bend — it could be sooner rather than later given how the wheels fell off in 2016 — the Stoops-to-Notre Dame clamor will reach ear-piercing levels. When that happens, remember the following.

“It was fun growing up a Notre Dame fan,” Stoops’ younger brother, OU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops, told The Oklahoman in 2012 about growing up in a Fighting Irish household, adding, “Notre Dame runs deep.”