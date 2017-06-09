Bob Stoops: ‘It’s not my intention to coach again. We’ll see what comes’

So you’re telling me there’s a chance.
Given the fact that he’s just 56 years of age, speculation began almost immediately after his surprise announcement earlier this week as to whether Bob Stoops had actually retired from coaching or if it would turn into a mere sabbatical. Notre Dame was prominently mentioned as a possibility — grew up in a Catholic home, went to Catholic school, had at least two opportunities to leave the Sooners for the Fighting Irish — as well as the NFL’s Chicago Bears — he owns two homes in the Windy City, one just purchased recently.
In his statement announcing his retirement, Stoops neither slammed the door shut or left it open for an eventual return. During a radio interview Friday, Stoops parsed his words enough to, at the very least, see a crack in the coaching door.
When Urban Meyer left Florida, he stepped into the broadcast booth for a year until landing his “dream job” at Ohio State. While the circumstances surrounding the departures are different, it’s not too farfetched to see something similar playing out for Stoops.
When the Brian Kelly comes to an end in South Bend — it could be sooner rather than later given how the wheels fell off in 2016 — the Stoops-to-Notre Dame clamor will reach ear-piercing levels. When that happens, remember the following.
“It was fun growing up a Notre Dame fan,” Stoops’ younger brother, OU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops, told The Oklahoman in 2012 about growing up in a Fighting Irish household, adding, “Notre Dame runs deep.”
Nearly three weeks after leaving Miami, Sunny Odogwu is headed for the West Coast.
According to Bruce Feldman of FOXSports.com, Odogwu has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at UCLA. The offensive tackle opted for the Pac-12 school over Michigan.
Odogwu wrapped up an official visit to the Wolverines May 31, and one to the Bruins a couple of days later. Those are the only two schools he visited after leaving The U.
In a subsequent to his personal Twitter account, Odogwu discussed his decision.
As a graduate transfer, the 6-8, 325-pound tackle will be eligible to play for Jim Mora‘s Bruins right away in 2017. The upcoming season will be Odogwu’s final year of eligibility.
The past three seasons, Odogwu started 14 games for the Hurricanes. Four of those starts came in the first four games of 2016 before he suffered an injury to his right knee that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.
When Louisville kicks of summer camp in a couple of months, they’ll do so with a little less depth at the tight end position than they had in the spring.
As all of the cool transfers are doing these days, Austin Cummins used his personal Twitter account to announce his intention to leave the Cardinals. “[M]y family and I have decided that Louisville is not the best fit for me,” a portion of the redshirt freshman’s post read.
A three-star 2016 prospect coming out of high school in Stevenson, Ala., Cummins was the only tight end in the Cardinals’ class that year. In addition to the U of L, the 6-5 Cummins held offers from Southern Miss, Troy and Western Kentucky.
As a true freshman last season, Cummins took a redshirt. If he transfers to another FBS program, he’ll likely have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws.
The troubled life of one of the greatest football players in Indiana Hoosiers football history has come to a sad end.
The Allen County (Ind.) Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday that a body found in the Maumee River a day earlier as that of 31-year-old James Hardy. Hardy’s body was found not far from his Fort Wayne home, and came a week or so after, TMZ.com reports, his family reported him missing. The same celebrity gossip website writes that “[o]ur sources tell us it appears Hardy had been in the water for several days.”
The coroner as of yet hasn’t been able to determine the cause and/or manner of death.
“Indiana University Athletics is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of James Hardy,” a portion of a press release from the football program read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”
Hardy, who also played basketball at IU, played wide receiver for the Hoosiers in the mid-aughts and left the school as the football program’s leader in nearly every major receiving category. His 191 receptions, 2,740 yards and 36 receiving touchdowns are No. 1 on IU’s career lists, while his single-season marks of 79 catches and 16 touchdowns still stand. The four receiving touchdowns he scored in a 2006 win over Michigan State remains the single-game record.
While he was a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2008 draft, his NFL career failed to match his collegiate production as he finished with just 10 catches for 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns in four seasons at that level. Hardy resurfaced in the headlines a couple of years ago, albeit for the wrong reasons.
From WANE-TV:
TMZ reported in May of 2014 that Hardy was arrested after attacking three officers. A judge ruled that he was not mentally competent to stand trial in a case where he faces a felony charge for resisting arrest during the incident. It’s not known how that judicial process played out.
Sometimes, a Power Five player will drop down to the FCS level to continue his career. In this instance, it’s the other way around.
Mike Coats Jr. took to Twitter Wednesday to announce that not only will be he transferring from Lamar but that he will be moving on to play for Oklahoma State. As he’s coming in from the FCS Cardinals, the linebacker would be eligible to play for the Cowboys in 2017.
Whether Coats is healthy enough is another matter as he underwent a pair of knee surgeries the last couple of months of last year.
Coming out of high school in Edmond, Okla., Coats didn’t hold any offers from FBS programs. One of his former high school teammates, Calvin Bundage, is a linebacker for OSU.
Coats’ father, Mike Coats Sr. (pictured, making tackle), played linebacker at Oklahoma in the early nineties.