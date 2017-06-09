Miami transfer Sunny Odogwu chooses UCLA over Michigan

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nearly three weeks after leaving Miami, Sunny Odogwu is headed for the West Coast.

According to Bruce Feldman of FOXSports.com, Odogwu has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at UCLA. The offensive tackle opted for the Pac-12 school over Michigan.

Odogwu wrapped up an official visit to the Wolverines May 31, and one to the Bruins a couple of days later. Those are the only two schools he visited after leaving The U.

Grad transfer (6-8, 325) Sunny Odogwu, a former starting OT at #Miami, told me he’s picking #UCLA over #Michigan. Big pick-up for the Bruins — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) June 9, 2017

In a subsequent to his personal Twitter account, Odogwu discussed his decision.

As a graduate transfer, the 6-8, 325-pound tackle will be eligible to play for Jim Mora‘s Bruins right away in 2017. The upcoming season will be Odogwu’s final year of eligibility.

The past three seasons, Odogwu started 14 games for the Hurricanes. Four of those starts came in the first four games of 2016 before he suffered an injury to his right knee that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.