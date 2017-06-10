Contract extension assures Kyle Whittingham will remain Mr. Utah

Utah and Kyle Whittingham seem to go together like peanut butter and jelly at this point, and the combo will continue to be tied at the hip for at least a few more years to come. On Friday, Utah announced the school had reached an agreement on a contract extension with the football coach through 2021.
And why wouldn’t Utah want to keep Whittingham happy in Salt Lake City? Whittingham has successfully guided Utah through a transition into a power conference from the Mountain West Conference to the Pac-12 and has come close to guiding the Utes to the Pac-12 championship game but have yet to reach that point. He has been the head coach of the program for 12 years, succeeding former Utah coach Urban Meyer when Meyer accepted a job offer from Florida (of course, Meyer is currently Ohio State’s head coach). Whittingham, a BYU alum, was offered the BYU job at the same time he was offered the job at Utah following Meyer’s departure.
Under Whittingham as head coach, Utah is an impressive 10-1 in postseason bowl games and 104-50 overall/ Whittingham has been a part of the Utah football program since 1994 as a defensive line coach and has established a solid track record of having Utah play some of the toughest defense in the Pac-12. Utah also won a Mountain West Conference championship in 2008 under Whittingham, when the Utes went 13-0 and won the Sugar Bowl and finished second in the nation in the final AP poll (fourth in the coaches poll).
Who knows how things may have changed over the years had Whittingham returned to Provo, Utah to coach the Cougars, who are now a football independent and on their second coach since Whittingham turned them down (Bronco Mendenhall took the BYU job after being an assistant coach with the program, and he now coaches at Virginia; BYU’s head coach is currently Kalani Sitake).
Former Navy safety Alohi Gilman is transferring to one of Navy’s top rivals. On Friday, Notre Dame announced the addition of Gilman to the football program via transfer.
“I’m extremely grateful to be a part of the Notre Dame family,” Gilman said in a released statement. “I’m thankful to the coaching staff and the man above for not only believing in me, but also providing this opportunity. I’m excited for this next chapter in my journey.”
Gilman started 12 games for Navy last season and played in all 14 games. He also played three different positions for the Midshipmen, which suggests he could even bring some flexibility to the Notre Dame defense should the need arise at linebacker or cornerback.
Per NCAA transfer rules, Gilman will be required to sit out the 2017 season and will be eligible again for the 2018 season. Gilman will have three years of eligibility to use at Notre Dame.
The Virginia football program has seen better days, but the university is putting aside some money in the budget to try and improve its football program’s foundation. On Friday, the school’s Joint Finance and Buildings & Grounds Committees approved the funding and planning for a new football operations building to host the Cavaliers football program.
Virginia has struggled to keep up with the top programs in the ACC, obviously, and this is just a small step forward in trying to compete more head-on with some of the top programs in the ACC and elsewhere. There are still some plans that need to be hashed out for this initiative, but the school took a nice step forward to give Bronco Mendenhall a place to run the football program in a state-of-the-art fashion, something that has been needed at Virginia for some time.
The logic here is “If you build it, recruits may come.”
In early May, Appalachian State linebacker Teh’Ron Fuller was left hospitalized after being stabbed in an off-campus fight. It turns out, Fuller was not the only one from the football program involved with the incident.
Police in Boone, North Carolina have charged Appalachian State players Ke’Mmonte Hayes and Isaiah Diontae Lewis and former Mountaineer Marlin Lamar Johnson with misdemeanor assault and battery, according to a report from Greensboro.com. Each were released on a $1,500 bond following their arrest and are scheduled to appear in court on July 21. Another man, Malik Jaleel Simpson, was charged with one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, which is allegedly for the stabbing of Fuller.
None of the players associated with the program currently appear on the team’s roster on the team’s official website except for Fuller.
Baseball’s Atlanta Braves just opened the doors on a brand new baseball stadium this season, leaving behind Turner Field to be renovated to a college football stadium for Georgia State. But the Braves are going to make SunTrust Park open to college football in the near future, after getting in a season of baseball first.
The Braves announced via Twitter on Friday they will host Kennesaw State football for a game against Jacksonville State on November 17, 2018. The battle of FCS programs will be the first college football game slated to be played in the new baseball stadium and will be a nice way for the Braves to continue to find ways to generate revenue in their new stadium.
One should also wonder if this will be a trial run for college football in the new baseball stadium. If the game between Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State is a success, the Braves could very well look to attract future college football matchups, perhaps even including some FBS programs. Of course, there are plenty of options for football in Atlanta these days with a brand new football stadium being constructed to serve as the host of the Atlanta Falcons, SEC Championship Game, Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic and College Football Playoff. This will be the first time the Braves have hosted a college football game in their stadium.
Kennesaw State just launched its college football program in 2015 as a member of the Big South Conference at the FCS level. The Owls have gone 14-8 in their first two seasons.