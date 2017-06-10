Nebraska’s Keyshawn Johnson Jr. cited for marijuana possession

Nebraska wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. found himself in some legal trouble this weekend. Johnson was cited for marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.

“Head coach Mike Riley and the athletics department are aware of the incident involving Keyshawn Johnson Jr,” a statement from Nebraska said. “We will have no additional comment until we have all information regarding this matter.”

The Omaha World-Herald reports Johnson Jr. was cited for possession of one ounce of marijuana. The citation was issued in a Nebraska dorm hall on Friday afternoon. No others were cited.

Johnson Jr. was an early enrollee at Nebraska this past spring and was able to play in the spring game in Lincoln. He is expected to contribute right away for the Cornhuskers this fall.

As the name suggests, Johnson Jr. is the son of former USC and NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson. The elder Johnson is currently an analyst for ESPN. Johnson played at USC under current Nebraska head coach Mike Riley. Riley was USC’s offensive coordinator from 1993 through 1996 before becoming the head coach at Oregon State (for the first of two times) in 1997.

Follow @KevinOnCFB