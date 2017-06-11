Former Auburn LB Cameron Toney lands at FCS program

Linebacker Cameron Toney has reportedly been on the prowl for a new place to call home since February. It appears that journey has led him to the land of the FCS.

In a private Instagram post, Toney announced he will join Chattanooga to continue and finish his college football career. Toney was not with the Auburn football program during spring practices.

Toney will eligible to play at Chattanooga this fall since he is moving from the FBS down to the FCS. He would not have been prevented from sitting out a season as one would transferring from one FBS program to another. Being a graduate transfer, Toney would have been eligible this fall at another FBS program if he decided to choose that path instead.

Toney will not escape the fall without a little SEC competition. Chattanooga is scheduled to play a Week 2 game at LSU this season.

Helmet sticker to Gridiron Now.

