Former Auburn LB Cameron Toney lands at FCS program

Linebacker Cameron Toney has reportedly been on the prowl for a new place to call home since February. It appears that journey has led him to the land of the FCS.
In a private Instagram post, Toney announced he will join Chattanooga to continue and finish his college football career. Toney was not with the Auburn football program during spring practices.
Toney will eligible to play at Chattanooga this fall since he is moving from the FBS down to the FCS. He would not have been prevented from sitting out a season as one would transferring from one FBS program to another. Being a graduate transfer, Toney would have been eligible this fall at another FBS program if he decided to choose that path instead.
Toney will not escape the fall without a little SEC competition. Chattanooga is scheduled to play a Week 2 game at LSU this season.
Helmet sticker to Gridiron Now.
If Virginia was planning on adding some weight to the offensive depth this fall, then the Cavaliers must go to Plan B. Two graduate transfers that were previously heading to Virginia will not enroll with the program.
Offensive linemen Colin McGovern (Notre Dame) and quarterback Marvin Zanders (Missouri) will not follow through on enrolling with the Virginia program, Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced. Virginia confirmed two other graduate transfers — offensive lineman John Montelus from Notre Dame and Brandon Pertile from Oklahoma State — will enroll.
No reason has been given for why McGovern and Zanders will no longer enroll at Virginia.
Virginia also announced the departure of quarterback Sonny Abramson, who remains enrolled and will continue his education at Virginia. He did not appear in any games in 2016.
It didn’t take long for Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck to ruffle some feathers with his outside-the-box thinking at his new Big Ten job. Following a recent football camp at Minnesota, Fleck shared a promotional video for the next summer camps on Minnesota’s campus that featured video highlights and sequences of potential recruits. Although the issue was raised to the NCAA by some coaches who noticed this tactic, it is perfectly within the rules of the NCAA for Fleck to share such video.
The loophole comes from the video being an advertisement for a football camp, as explained by 247 Sports. As such, any footage of participants in the camp is fair game. If the video was promoting the university or football program specifically, that’s another issue entirely.
Fleck is a young and upcoming head coach who has found ways to provide a spark as a head coach at Western Michigan and now at Minnesota. He will do some new things that have not been tried or some other strategies that coaches like Urban Meyer and Jim Harbaugh may not have to resort to in order to improve his program. So far, he has played within the rules as best he possibly can. And that’s a good thing. Every coach should be working within the rules and utilize any loopholes to their advantage if it means improving the chances of building a stronger football program.
I cannot wait to watch Fleck in the Big Ten.
Georgia Tech is losing a punter for a rather unique reason. Grant Aasen is pursuing a goal of being a priest. In order to begin that mission, he had to leave behind one final year of eligibility with the Georgia Tech football program.
This hardly comes as a surprise to Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson, however, as Aasen says he gave the head coach of the Yellow Jackets advance warning of his intentions in the spring of 2016.
Aasen explained the story to National Catholic Register;
I told head coach Paul Johnson before spring practices in 2016 that I was planning on playing one more year and then going to the seminary. I was tearing up at the time, because I was thinking of how much football meant to me and how much I had put into it. Coach told me he appreciated my honesty, but that he wanted me to stay with the team and to give it more time — to go through not only last season, but this most recent spring’s practices. I did that, and the calling remained throughout, so that’s where we are today.
It goes without saying that talking to the head coach was an important thing, but also important were the strength coaches. People outside of college football might know it, but the strength coaches are the ones players spend the most time with year-round. The other coaches are out recruiting in the offseason while the strength coaches are always there. Naturally, this leads to the development of good relationships.
Aasen went on to say he appreciated the support he received from Georgia Tech strength coach John Sisk.
“Coach John Sisk, who is our top strength coach as director of player development, was initially surprised when I told him, but was then super supportive of what I should be doing in life. That meant a lot to me, considering how close we get to the strength coaches.”
Nebraska wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. found himself in some legal trouble this weekend. Johnson was cited for marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
“Head coach Mike Riley and the athletics department are aware of the incident involving Keyshawn Johnson Jr,” a statement from Nebraska said. “We will have no additional comment until we have all information regarding this matter.”
The Omaha World-Herald reports Johnson Jr. was cited for possession of one ounce of marijuana. The citation was issued in a Nebraska dorm hall on Friday afternoon. No others were cited.
Johnson Jr. was an early enrollee at Nebraska this past spring and was able to play in the spring game in Lincoln. He is expected to contribute right away for the Cornhuskers this fall.
As the name suggests, Johnson Jr. is the son of former USC and NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson. The elder Johnson is currently an analyst for ESPN. Johnson played at USC under current Nebraska head coach Mike Riley. Riley was USC’s offensive coordinator from 1993 through 1996 before becoming the head coach at Oregon State (for the first of two times) in 1997.