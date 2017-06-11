Georgia Tech punter dumps football to be a priest

Georgia Tech is losing a punter for a rather unique reason. Grant Aasen is pursuing a goal of being a priest. In order to begin that mission, he had to leave behind one final year of eligibility with the Georgia Tech football program.
This hardly comes as a surprise to Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson, however, as Aasen says he gave the head coach of the Yellow Jackets advance warning of his intentions in the spring of 2016.
Aasen explained the story to National Catholic Register;
I told head coach Paul Johnson before spring practices in 2016 that I was planning on playing one more year and then going to the seminary. I was tearing up at the time, because I was thinking of how much football meant to me and how much I had put into it. Coach told me he appreciated my honesty, but that he wanted me to stay with the team and to give it more time — to go through not only last season, but this most recent spring’s practices. I did that, and the calling remained throughout, so that’s where we are today.
It goes without saying that talking to the head coach was an important thing, but also important were the strength coaches. People outside of college football might know it, but the strength coaches are the ones players spend the most time with year-round. The other coaches are out recruiting in the offseason while the strength coaches are always there. Naturally, this leads to the development of good relationships.
Aasen went on to say he appreciated the support he received from Georgia Tech strength coach John Sisk.
“Coach John Sisk, who is our top strength coach as director of player development, was initially surprised when I told him, but was then super supportive of what I should be doing in life. That meant a lot to me, considering how close we get to the strength coaches.”
It didn’t take long for Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck to ruffle some feathers with his outside-the-box thinking at his new Big Ten job. Following a recent football camp at Minnesota, Fleck shared a promotional video for the next summer camps on Minnesota’s campus that featured video highlights and sequences of potential recruits. Although the issue was raised to the NCAA by some coaches who noticed this tactic, it is perfectly within the rules of the NCAA for Fleck to share such video.
The loophole comes from the video being an advertisement for a football camp, as explained by 247 Sports. As such, any footage of participants in the camp is fair game. If the video was promoting the university or football program specifically, that’s another issue entirely.
Fleck is a young and upcoming head coach who has found ways to provide a spark as a head coach at Western Michigan and now at Minnesota. He will do some new things that have not been tried or some other strategies that coaches like Urban Meyer and Jim Harbaugh may not have to resort to in order to improve his program. So far, he has played within the rules as best he possibly can. And that’s a good thing. Every coach should be working within the rules and utilize any loopholes to their advantage if it means improving the chances of building a stronger football program.
I cannot wait to watch Fleck in the Big Ten.
Nebraska wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. found himself in some legal trouble this weekend. Johnson was cited for marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
“Head coach Mike Riley and the athletics department are aware of the incident involving Keyshawn Johnson Jr,” a statement from Nebraska said. “We will have no additional comment until we have all information regarding this matter.”
The Omaha World-Herald reports Johnson Jr. was cited for possession of one ounce of marijuana. The citation was issued in a Nebraska dorm hall on Friday afternoon. No others were cited.
Johnson Jr. was an early enrollee at Nebraska this past spring and was able to play in the spring game in Lincoln. He is expected to contribute right away for the Cornhuskers this fall.
As the name suggests, Johnson Jr. is the son of former USC and NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson. The elder Johnson is currently an analyst for ESPN. Johnson played at USC under current Nebraska head coach Mike Riley. Riley was USC’s offensive coordinator from 1993 through 1996 before becoming the head coach at Oregon State (for the first of two times) in 1997.
Former Navy safety Alohi Gilman is transferring to one of Navy’s top rivals. On Friday, Notre Dame announced the addition of Gilman to the football program via transfer.
“I’m extremely grateful to be a part of the Notre Dame family,” Gilman said in a released statement. “I’m thankful to the coaching staff and the man above for not only believing in me, but also providing this opportunity. I’m excited for this next chapter in my journey.”
Gilman started 12 games for Navy last season and played in all 14 games. He also played three different positions for the Midshipmen, which suggests he could even bring some flexibility to the Notre Dame defense should the need arise at linebacker or cornerback.
Per NCAA transfer rules, Gilman will be required to sit out the 2017 season and will be eligible again for the 2018 season. Gilman will have three years of eligibility to use at Notre Dame.
Utah and Kyle Whittingham seem to go together like peanut butter and jelly at this point, and the combo will continue to be tied at the hip for at least a few more years to come. On Friday, Utah announced the school had reached an agreement on a contract extension with the football coach through 2021.
And why wouldn’t Utah want to keep Whittingham happy in Salt Lake City? Whittingham has successfully guided Utah through a transition into a power conference from the Mountain West Conference to the Pac-12 and has come close to guiding the Utes to the Pac-12 championship game but have yet to reach that point. He has been the head coach of the program for 12 years, succeeding former Utah coach Urban Meyer when Meyer accepted a job offer from Florida (of course, Meyer is currently Ohio State’s head coach). Whittingham, a BYU alum, was offered the BYU job at the same time he was offered the job at Utah following Meyer’s departure.
Under Whittingham as head coach, Utah is an impressive 10-1 in postseason bowl games and 104-50 overall/ Whittingham has been a part of the Utah football program since 1994 as a defensive line coach and has established a solid track record of having Utah play some of the toughest defense in the Pac-12. Utah also won a Mountain West Conference championship in 2008 under Whittingham, when the Utes went 13-0 and won the Sugar Bowl and finished second in the nation in the final AP poll (fourth in the coaches poll).
Who knows how things may have changed over the years had Whittingham returned to Provo, Utah to coach the Cougars, who are now a football independent and on their second coach since Whittingham turned them down (Bronco Mendenhall took the BYU job after being an assistant coach with the program, and he now coaches at Virginia; BYU’s head coach is currently Kalani Sitake).