P.J. Fleck exposes loophole in football camp promo video

It didn’t take long for Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck to ruffle some feathers with his outside-the-box thinking at his new Big Ten job. Following a recent football camp at Minnesota, Fleck shared a promotional video for the next summer camps on Minnesota’s campus that featured video highlights and sequences of potential recruits. Although the issue was raised to the NCAA by some coaches who noticed this tactic, it is perfectly within the rules of the NCAA for Fleck to share such video.

A couple ELITE camps in the books, excited to see more ELITE prospects in our next few!! Make sure you sign up! #RTB https://t.co/QCnbyomMFz — P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck) June 8, 2017

The loophole comes from the video being an advertisement for a football camp, as explained by 247 Sports. As such, any footage of participants in the camp is fair game. If the video was promoting the university or football program specifically, that’s another issue entirely.

Fleck is a young and upcoming head coach who has found ways to provide a spark as a head coach at Western Michigan and now at Minnesota. He will do some new things that have not been tried or some other strategies that coaches like Urban Meyer and Jim Harbaugh may not have to resort to in order to improve his program. So far, he has played within the rules as best he possibly can. And that’s a good thing. Every coach should be working within the rules and utilize any loopholes to their advantage if it means improving the chances of building a stronger football program.

I cannot wait to watch Fleck in the Big Ten.

