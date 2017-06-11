Virginia says two graduate transfers will not enroll

If Virginia was planning on adding some weight to the offensive depth this fall, then the Cavaliers must go to Plan B. Two graduate transfers that were previously heading to Virginia will not enroll with the program.

Offensive linemen Colin McGovern (Notre Dame) and quarterback Marvin Zanders (Missouri) will not follow through on enrolling with the Virginia program, Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced. Virginia confirmed two other graduate transfers — offensive lineman John Montelus from Notre Dame and Brandon Pertile from Oklahoma State — will enroll.

No reason has been given for why McGovern and Zanders will no longer enroll at Virginia.

Virginia also announced the departure of quarterback Sonny Abramson, who remains enrolled and will continue his education at Virginia. He did not appear in any games in 2016.

