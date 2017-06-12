Iowa adding midfield logo on new turf in Kinnick Stadium

Iowa is spending the offseason doing some yard work at Kinnick Stadium. The school is ripping up the turf in the football stadium and replacing ti with a fresh coat. When the grass is settled, Iowa will add one new element to the paint job once the lines start to go down; a midfield logo.
The look of the new field design was shared by Iowa today. In typical Iowa fashion, nothing is too over-the-top and outlandish with the new look. The endzones read “Iowa” and “Hawkeyes” in gold lettering on a black background. The Big Ten logo appears on the 25-yard lines and the yard numbers look to be in italics. But that midfield logo is a nice touch to round it all out.
It’s a nice subtle addition that should look good once the fresh coat of paint dries for the fall. I almost wonder how it would look if the midfield logo was bigger. As is, the Iowa logo settles in between the hash marks. Going too much bigger might look silly, but it would certainly be fun to look at.
From a design standpoint, I’m a big fan of the midfield logo. More schools should have a midfield logo on their field.
A retail outfitter in Oxford, Mississippi is taking aim at a couple of Mississippi State players following up on an investigation into the Ole Miss football program. According to The Clarion-Ledger, Rebel Rags in Oxford has filed a lawsuit against Mississippi State’s Leo Lewis and Kobe Jones. Lindsey Miller, the estranged father of former Old Miss standout Laremy Tunsil, has also been listed in the lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed Friday afternoon.
The apparel company is suing for “defamation, slander, conspiracy and commercial disparagement stemming from false statements made to the NCAA.” Those statements were released in the response to the notice of allegations by Ole Miss last week. The specific allegation the clothing outlet takes exception to is one that claims Rebel Rags provided $2,8000 in impermissible benefits as arranged by former Ole Miss assistant Chris Kiffin and off-field staff member Barney Farrar.
“(T)here is no proof that corroborates the claims of [Family Member 1], [Student-Athlete 39], or [Student-Athlete 40] that each of them received free merchandise from [Booster 8], much less at the direction of a football staff member,” the response stated. “Not a single witness corroborates these claims – in fact, every other witness denies it, including those closest to the prospects and without University affiliation.”
Mississippi State has not provided any comment about the lawsuit, nor should one be expected.
“Some people upstairs aren’t happy with my videos, and they feel like I’m violating NCAA rules…” De La Haye explained in a video on his channel. “I guess I can’t make any videos that make it obvious that I’m a student-athlete, because that makes it seem like I’m using my likeness and my image to make money and all this, which I’m really not.”
De La Haye’s YouTube channel, with close to 54,000 subscribers, features a fun series of videos poking fun at football players of different positions in their everyday lives such as this one, titled “Running Backs Be Like…”
Because the NCAA either has no sense of humor or because they must refuse to adapt, De La Haye is now put in a tough spot. As a marketing major, his work done on his YouTube channel is as good as an online portfolio, but the NCAA will only see it as an opportunity to market himself using his likeness while subject to the NCAA rulebook.
The NCAA prohibits student-athletes from capitalizing (and marketing) on their likeness. It is a policy that has long been debated and criticized and in today’s world the policy seems to become more and more dated and restrictive despite the growing platforms made available to just about anybody.
De La Haye, and any player, should at least be able to have a YouTube channel. Maybe we can start with that and grow from there.
Surprise, surprise. A college football coach who once was sternly against the concept of satellite camps is now embracing the opportunity to participate in a satellite camp. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was spotted at a camp at USF over the weekend.
Saban’s appearance at a USF camp run by USF head coach Charlie Strong was the first time the Alabama head coach with a handful of national championship rings showed up at a satellite camp.
After wrapping up his duties at USF, Saban was heading to Florida International for a second camp appointment. This was not a coincidence either. It appears Saban’s decision to attend camps at USF and FIU was in response to former Alabama assistant and current FAU head coach Lane Kiffin having Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer at a satellite camp at FAU.
Previously, SEC coaches were blocked from working at a satellite camp as a conference policy aimed to prevent coaches from essentially competing against each other within the SEC footprint. The ACC abided by this silly policy as well until the battle against satellite camps was turned aside in the interest of common sense. Coaches should be able to work whatever camps they wish, regardless of location. The SEC was holding their coaches back while coaches form the Big Ten were working camps in Georgia, Florida, Alabama and so on.
If Virginia was planning on adding some weight to the offensive depth this fall, then the Cavaliers must go to Plan B. Two graduate transfers that were previously heading to Virginia will not enroll with the program.
Offensive linemen Colin McGovern (Notre Dame) and quarterback Marvin Zanders (Missouri) will not follow through on enrolling with the Virginia program, Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced. Virginia confirmed two other graduate transfers — offensive lineman John Montelusfrom Notre Dame and Brandon Pertilefrom Oklahoma State — will enroll.
No reason has been given for why McGovern and Zanders will no longer enroll at Virginia.
Virginia also announced the departure of quarterback Sonny Abramson, who remains enrolled and will continue his education at Virginia. He did not appear in any games in 2016.