Jim Harbaugh says Friday night is for high school football

Beginning this season, the Big Ten will begin playing some college football game son Friday nights. The decision has widely been criticized across the footprint of the Big Ten, and now one of the most visible faces of the Big Ten is making his case against Friday night football. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh took a hard stance against the new scheduling effort during a radio interview on Monday.

“I am not for it at all,” Harbaugh said today on the Rich Eisen radio show. “Friday night is for high school football.”

Michigan was not scheduled to play a Friday night game this season, but Harbaugh still was free to weigh in on the conference model because it would impact the Wolverines at some point in the future. Harbaugh said Friday night football could gain momentum in the future, but he will not back down from voicing his opposition to the idea.

“Sometimes the pendulum swings one way and they do something that’s not productive for the game of football and then has the ability to swing back the other way,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t know that that is set in stone, nor should it be… The opposition to playing college football games on Friday nights should be voiced.”

When the Big Ten announced the implementation of Friday night games to the conference schedule, Michigan was among the schools stating it would not host any Friday night games. Penn State was another. The logistical nightmares alone of having to host a Friday night game in a stadium that seats over 100,000 people was more than enough reason to say no to Friday night games, but not every stadium in the Big Ten has those same concerns. But even Northwestern wiggled its way out of two Friday night matchups this season.

It all seems as though the Big Ten made a decision fueled by money without any regard for what the schools had to say about it. Shocking, right?

