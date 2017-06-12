Nick Saban lost the war against satellite camps and is now attending them

Surprise, surprise. A college football coach who once was sternly against the concept of satellite camps is now embracing the opportunity to participate in a satellite camp. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was spotted at a camp at USF over the weekend.

Saban’s appearance at a USF camp run by USF head coach Charlie Strong was the first time the Alabama head coach with a handful of national championship rings showed up at a satellite camp.

Nick Saban arrives to his first satellite camp pic.twitter.com/fX4GtrprYA — Josh Newberg (@joshnewberg247) June 10, 2017

After wrapping up his duties at USF, Saban was heading to Florida International for a second camp appointment. This was not a coincidence either. It appears Saban’s decision to attend camps at USF and FIU was in response to former Alabama assistant and current FAU head coach Lane Kiffin having Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer at a satellite camp at FAU.

I'm told Nick Saban showing up at USF and FIU camps today is in response to Urban Meyer appearing at FAU satellite camp — Josh Newberg (@joshnewberg247) June 10, 2017

Saban, for whatever reason, has had a change of heart regarding satellite camps. A year ago Saban went off on the satellite camp issue by drawing comparisons to the wild west and questioning the actual value of satellite camps. He called satellite camps ridiculous and engaged in a war of words with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on the subject. But Saban is hardly the first coach to do a 180-degree turn with their stance on satellite camps. Meyer was also once against satellite camps before he was in favor of them.

Previously, SEC coaches were blocked from working at a satellite camp as a conference policy aimed to prevent coaches from essentially competing against each other within the SEC footprint. The ACC abided by this silly policy as well until the battle against satellite camps was turned aside in the interest of common sense. Coaches should be able to work whatever camps they wish, regardless of location. The SEC was holding their coaches back while coaches form the Big Ten were working camps in Georgia, Florida, Alabama and so on.

