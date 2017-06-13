Hawaii offers scholarship to QB who just finished fifth grade

Move over Lane Kiffin. You’ve been dethroned.
Long the king of scholarship offers to kids who haven’t played a down of high school football, the former Alabama offensive coordinator and current Florida Atlantic head coach further buttressed that reputation earlier this month when, just weeks after offering the seventh-grade son of Tee Martin, he offered a scholarship to a quarterback who had just completed the sixth grade.
Random fan: Hey, Nick, you hear Kiffin offered a scholarship to a kid who isn’t even in the seventh grade yet?
Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich: Hold my beer…
Blessed with a D1 offer. Thank you Coach Rolo!! @NickRolovich #Future #defendpriderock #UHWarriors pic.twitter.com/FIbHrsxbBY
— Titan Lacaden (@titanlacaden) June 11, 2017
That would be Titan Lacaden, a quarterback from Hawaii who tweeted this past weekend that he had received an offer from the flagship university in the state. That would also be Titan Lacaden, an 11-year-old quarterback who just completed the fifth grade, which means he’s exponentially closer to elementary-school age than he is high-school age.
While it can’t be confirmed, it’s believed that Lacaden is the youngest player to ever receive an official FBS offer.
And, while Lacaden lacks the age or experience, he does have some football bloodlines as his older brother, Jake Lacaden, played college football for Nevada.
Beyond blessed to confirm that my 11 year old brother has received his very first D-1 football offer to the HomeTown team @HawaiiFootball https://t.co/PaA4E2GxCA
— Jakey Lac (@JakeLacaden) June 11, 2017
I don’t know if there is a line for being too young to be offered a football scholarship, but, if there is, this is pretty damn close to it. In fact, this has to be the line, right? Surely there’s not an offer to a kid still in elementary school in the offing.
Kiffin: Hold my beer…