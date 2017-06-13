Getty Images

Hawaii offers scholarship to QB who just finished fifth grade

4 Comments
By John TaylorJun 13, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT

Move over Lane Kiffin. You’ve been dethroned.

Long the king of scholarship offers to kids who haven’t played a down of high school football, the former Alabama offensive coordinator and current Florida Atlantic head coach further buttressed that reputation earlier this month when, just weeks after offering the seventh-grade son of Tee Martin, he offered a scholarship to a quarterback who had just completed the sixth grade.

Random fan: Hey, Nick, you hear Kiffin offered a scholarship to a kid who isn’t even in the seventh grade yet?
Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich: Hold my beer…

That would be Titan Lacaden, a quarterback from Hawaii who tweeted this past weekend that he had received an offer from the flagship university in the state. That would also be Titan Lacaden, an 11-year-old quarterback who just completed the fifth grade, which means he’s exponentially closer to elementary-school age than he is high-school age.

While it can’t be confirmed, it’s believed that Lacaden is the youngest player to ever receive an official FBS offer.

And, while Lacaden lacks the age or experience, he does have some football bloodlines as his older brother, Jake Lacaden, played college football for Nevada.

I don’t know if there is a line for being too young to be offered a football scholarship, but, if there is, this is pretty damn close to it. In fact, this has to be the line, right? Surely there’s not an offer to a kid still in elementary school in the offing.

Kiffin: Hold my beer…

Michigan, Oregon among final four in play for Clemson transfer Korrin Wiggins

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorJun 13, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT

While no decision has been made, a Clemson transfer has whittled his to-do-list down to a quartet of potential landing spots.

Speaking to TigerNet.com Monday, Korrin Wiggins confirmed that he will transfer to either East Carolina, Maryland, Michigan or Oregon.  Kansas and North Carolina State, among others, had previously been mentioned as possibilities for the transferring defensive back.

As Wiggins graduated last month, he’ll be eligible to play immediately at whichever FBS program he chooses.  The 2017 season will be his final year of eligibility.

In 2015, Wiggins started six of the 13 games in which he played. However, a torn ACL in summer camp the following year cost him the entire 2015 season. As a reserve last season, the safety played in seven games. He started one of those contests.

All told, Wiggins played in 32 games before deciding to transfer from the Tigers in mid-May.

Oklahoma State, Mike Gundy agree to new five-year deal

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorJun 13, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT

At least contractually, the reported rift between Oklahoma State’s head football coach and its most prominent booster is a non-issue.

Late Tuesday morning, OSU announced that Mike Gundy has signed a new five-year contract to remain with the program.  The new deal replaces the old one that was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2019.

This latest contract, which the school states “provides for annual automatic rollovers,” is still subject to the approval of the university’s Board of Regents.

Gundy will be paid $4.2 million in the first year of the new deal, up from the $3.9 million he pulled in last year.  With Bob Stoops‘ retirement from Oklahoma and Charlie Strong‘s dismissal at Texas, it’s very likely that Gundy, with the new deal, will surpass TCU’s Gary Patterson as the highest-paid head coach in the Big 12.

As part of the annual rollover, Gundy’s salary will increase by $125,000 every year.

“I’m very pleased with the new contract because it reflects our mutual commitment and long-term vision to take our football program to an even higher level in the years to come,” said Gundy in a statement. “I appreciate the support and confidence of President Hargis and Coach Holder in me to continue to lead this program for many years to come.”

A former OSU quarterback, Gundy has been the Cowboys’ head coach since 2005 after spending the previous four seasons as his alma mater’s offensive coordinator.  He’s 104-50 in those dozen seasons, making him the winningest coach in the program’s history.

Eight times in the school’s history has the football team posted double-digit wins in a season; five of those occurred under Gundy, including each of the last two years.  After a 4-7 first year in 2005, the Cowboys have played in 11 straight bowl games.

OSU ATHLETIC DIRECTOR MIKE HOLDER
“Today is a good day for Oklahoma State football. The new contract recognizes Coach Gundy’s success at building and sustaining a premier college football program and reflects our appreciation and our long-term commitment to Coach Gundy. Not only is he one of the best coaches in the country, he also does things the right way.

“His players love playing for him because he is the consummate players’ coach. While I believe his achievements are often overlooked nationally, he’s certainly appreciated by those of us at Oklahoma State. We are excited about the future of our football program under the direction of Mike Gundy.”

OSU PRESIDENT BURNS HARGIS
“Coach Gundy loves his alma mater and is passionate about success both athletically and academically. He is a strong leader and motivator who gets the very best out of players, coaching colleagues and the organization.

“He runs the program the right way, graduates players and creates a positive culture built around responsibility and accountability. I am excited for the future of Oklahoma State football under the leadership of Coach Gundy.”

Colorado officials disciplined for handling of allegations

Getty Images
3 Comments
Associated PressJun 12, 2017, 11:21 PM EDT

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Three University of Colorado officials, including its chancellor and football coach, have been disciplined for their handling of domestic violence allegations against a former assistant football coach.

Chancellor Phil DiStefano will serve a 10-day suspension and athletic director Rich George and football coach Mike MacIntyre will each have to make $100,000 donations to domestic violence causes.

The college’s Board of Regents on Monday also ordered that all three receive letters of reprimand.

 A woman who has accused former assistant coach Joe Tumpkin of domestic violence contends the school knew of the abuse and took measures to cover it up.

An independent investigation determined mistakes were made by the university, but there was no intent to cover up or break the law.

The investigative report authored by former U.S. Sen. Ken Salazar noted a failure to report domestic violence allegations, a failure to report the information to law enforcement officials and a failure of supervision of Tumpkin.

“All of us involved have learned that we have additional reporting responsibilities, and we will follow those procedures in the future,” MacIntyre said in a statement. “I had never been in a situation where one of my coaches was accused of abusing a spouse or partner.”

But MacIntyre noted that the regents and University of Colorado President Bruce Benson recognized that he never acted in bad faith.

“We didn’t handle this matter as well as we should have,” Benson said. “CU does not and will not tolerate domestic violence or any sort of sexual misconduct.”

Benson acknowledged that not everyone will be happy about the discipline delivered, with some saying it goes too far and others saying it’s not enough.

The attorney for the victim who accused Tumpkin of abusing her for two years said his client was “betrayed and devastated” by the punishments handed down against the three.

“Punishments are more severe for recruiting violations,” New York-based attorney Peter Ginsberg said Monday.

Tumpkin was charged in January with five felony counts of second-degree assault and three misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault. His next court date is June 22. He has not been asked to enter a plea yet.

Tumpkin resigned from Colorado on Jan. 27.

Jim Harbaugh says Friday night is for high school football

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
5 Comments
By Kevin McGuireJun 12, 2017, 7:12 PM EDT

Beginning this season, the Big Ten will begin playing some college football game son Friday nights. The decision has widely been criticized across the footprint of the Big Ten, and now one of the most visible faces of the Big Ten is making his case against Friday night football. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh took a hard stance against the new scheduling effort during a radio interview on Monday.

I am not for it at all,” Harbaugh said today on the Rich Eisen radio show. “Friday night is for high school football.”

Michigan was not scheduled to play a Friday night game this season, but Harbaugh still was free to weigh in on the conference model because it would impact the Wolverines at some point in the future. Harbaugh said Friday night football could gain momentum in the future, but he will not back down from voicing his opposition to the idea.

“Sometimes the pendulum swings one way and they do something that’s not productive for the game of football and then has the ability to swing back the other way,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t know that that is set in stone, nor should it be… The opposition to playing college football games on Friday nights should be voiced.”

When the Big Ten announced the implementation of Friday night games to the conference schedule, Michigan was among the schools stating it would not host any Friday night games. Penn State was another. The logistical nightmares alone of having to host a Friday night game in a stadium that seats over 100,000 people was more than enough reason to say no to Friday night games, but not every stadium in the Big Ten has those same concerns. But even Northwestern wiggled its way out of two Friday night matchups this season.

It all seems as though the Big Ten made a decision fueled by money without any regard for what the schools had to say about it. Shocking, right?