Houston adds transfers from A&M, Auburn, Arizona State, Miami

By John TaylorJun 13, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

Major Applewhite‘s first roster at Houston will have a decidedly Power Five feel to it.

The football program announced Tuesday the addition of four transfers to the football team — wide receiver Ellis Jefferson (pictured) from Arizona State, offensive lineman Deon Mix from Auburn, defensive lineman Courtel Jenkins from Miami and defensive lineman Reggie Chevis from Texas A&M.

Jefferson, Mix and Chevis are all coming in as graduate transfers and are thus eligible to play in 2017 for the Cougars.  Jenkins will have to sit out the upcoming season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, and will then have one season of eligibility he can use in 2018.

A three-star 2013 signee, Jefferson took a redshirt as a true freshman. The next two seasons, the 6-4, 200-pound receiver showed promise as he caught a combined 23 passes for 304 yards in 2014 and 2015. He had a pair of receiving touchdowns for good measure.

His production dropped precipitously last season as he caught just two passes for 21 yards in 2016.  In mid-February, he announced his decision to transfer from the Sun Devils.

A three-star member of the Aggies’ 2013 recruiting class, Chevis was rated as the No. 39 inside linebacker in the country. He eventually moved to defensive tackle for the Aggies.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Chevis played in 17 games the past three seasons, with 13 of those appearances coming in 2016 ahead of his early-May transfer. The 6-1, 290-pound lineman was credited with two tackles for loss and a forced fumble this past season.

The 6-3, 301-pound Mix was a three-star 2013 recruit. He played in six games before deciding to transfer from The Plains, with three of those appearances coming last season.

The past three seasons, Jenkins, a three-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2014 recruiting class, appeared in 34 games.  He started seven of those contests, with all seven of those coming in 2015.

This past season, he was credited with 11 tackles in 10 games.  4.5 of those were tackles for loss, a total that was tied for 10th on the team.

In early February, The U announced that Jenkins had been dismissed for violating unspecified team rules.

TE Jovani Haskins leaving Miami to ‘get fresh start somewhere else’

By John TaylorJun 13, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT

A month and a half or so before Mark Richt kicks off his second summer camp at Miami, attrition has again hit the Hurricanes’ roster.

The U announced via a press release Tuesday afternoon that Jovani Haskins is no longer a member of the football program.  No specific reason was given for the tight end’s move away from Coral Gables, although it appears to be a mutual decision.

“I talked to Jovani and we both felt it was in his best interests to get a fresh start somewhere else,” the head coach said in a statement. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”

A three-star member of UM’s 2016 recruiting class, Haskins was rated as the No. 19 tight end in the country and No. 10 player at any position in the state of New Jersey.  Prior to signing with The U, Haskins also held offers from, among others, Boston College, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. He took official visits to the latter two schools before committing to Miami a few days before National Signing Day.

The 6-4, 240-pound Haskins took a redshirt his true freshman season.

Michigan, Oregon among final four in play for Clemson transfer Korrin Wiggins

By John TaylorJun 13, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT

While no decision has been made, a Clemson transfer has whittled his to-do-list down to a quartet of potential landing spots.

Speaking to TigerNet.com Monday, Korrin Wiggins confirmed that he will transfer to either East Carolina, Maryland, Michigan or Oregon.  Kansas and North Carolina State, among others, had previously been mentioned as possibilities for the transferring defensive back.

As Wiggins graduated last month, he’ll be eligible to play immediately at whichever FBS program he chooses.  The 2017 season will be his final year of eligibility.

In 2015, Wiggins started six of the 13 games in which he played. However, a torn ACL in summer camp the following year cost him the entire 2015 season. As a reserve last season, the safety played in seven games. He started one of those contests.

All told, Wiggins played in 32 games before deciding to transfer from the Tigers in mid-May.

Oklahoma State, Mike Gundy agree to new five-year deal

By John TaylorJun 13, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT

At least contractually, the reported rift between Oklahoma State’s head football coach and its most prominent booster is a non-issue.

Late Tuesday morning, OSU announced that Mike Gundy has signed a new five-year contract to remain with the program.  The new deal replaces the old one that was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2019.

This latest contract, which the school states “provides for annual automatic rollovers,” is still subject to the approval of the university’s Board of Regents.

Gundy will be paid $4.2 million in the first year of the new deal, up from the $3.9 million he pulled in last year.  With Bob Stoops‘ retirement from Oklahoma and Charlie Strong‘s dismissal at Texas, it’s very likely that Gundy, with the new deal, will surpass TCU’s Gary Patterson as the highest-paid head coach in the Big 12.

As part of the annual rollover, Gundy’s salary will increase by $125,000 every year.

“I’m very pleased with the new contract because it reflects our mutual commitment and long-term vision to take our football program to an even higher level in the years to come,” said Gundy in a statement. “I appreciate the support and confidence of President Hargis and Coach Holder in me to continue to lead this program for many years to come.”

A former OSU quarterback, Gundy has been the Cowboys’ head coach since 2005 after spending the previous four seasons as his alma mater’s offensive coordinator.  He’s 104-50 in those dozen seasons, making him the winningest coach in the program’s history.

Eight times in the school’s history has the football team posted double-digit wins in a season; five of those occurred under Gundy, including each of the last two years.  After a 4-7 first year in 2005, the Cowboys have played in 11 straight bowl games.

OSU ATHLETIC DIRECTOR MIKE HOLDER
“Today is a good day for Oklahoma State football. The new contract recognizes Coach Gundy’s success at building and sustaining a premier college football program and reflects our appreciation and our long-term commitment to Coach Gundy. Not only is he one of the best coaches in the country, he also does things the right way.

“His players love playing for him because he is the consummate players’ coach. While I believe his achievements are often overlooked nationally, he’s certainly appreciated by those of us at Oklahoma State. We are excited about the future of our football program under the direction of Mike Gundy.”

OSU PRESIDENT BURNS HARGIS
“Coach Gundy loves his alma mater and is passionate about success both athletically and academically. He is a strong leader and motivator who gets the very best out of players, coaching colleagues and the organization.

“He runs the program the right way, graduates players and creates a positive culture built around responsibility and accountability. I am excited for the future of Oklahoma State football under the leadership of Coach Gundy.”

Hawaii offers scholarship to QB who just finished fifth grade

8 Comments
By John TaylorJun 13, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT

Move over Lane Kiffin. You’ve been dethroned.

Long the king of scholarship offers to kids who haven’t played a down of high school football, the former Alabama offensive coordinator and current Florida Atlantic head coach further buttressed that reputation earlier this month when, just weeks after offering the seventh-grade son of Tee Martin, he offered a scholarship to a quarterback who had just completed the sixth grade.

Random fan: Hey, Nick, you hear Kiffin offered a scholarship to a kid who isn’t even in the seventh grade yet?
Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich: Hold my beer…

That would be Titan Lacaden, a quarterback from Hawaii who tweeted this past weekend that he had received an offer from the flagship university in the state. That would also be Titan Lacaden, an 11-year-old quarterback who just completed the fifth grade, which means he’s exponentially closer to elementary-school age than he is high-school age.

While it can’t be confirmed, it’s believed that Lacaden is the youngest player to ever receive an official FBS offer.

And, while Lacaden lacks the age or experience, he does have some football bloodlines as his older brother, Jake Lacaden, played college football for Nevada.

I don’t know if there is a line for being too young to be offered a football scholarship, but, if there is, this is pretty damn close to it. In fact, this has to be the line, right? Surely there’s not an offer to a kid still in elementary school in the offing.

Kiffin: Hold my beer…