Houston adds transfers from A&M, Auburn, Arizona State, Miami

Major Applewhite‘s first roster at Houston will have a decidedly Power Five feel to it.

The football program announced Tuesday the addition of four transfers to the football team — wide receiver Ellis Jefferson (pictured) from Arizona State, offensive lineman Deon Mix from Auburn, defensive lineman Courtel Jenkins from Miami and defensive lineman Reggie Chevis from Texas A&M.

Jefferson, Mix and Chevis are all coming in as graduate transfers and are thus eligible to play in 2017 for the Cougars. Jenkins will have to sit out the upcoming season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, and will then have one season of eligibility he can use in 2018.

A three-star 2013 signee, Jefferson took a redshirt as a true freshman. The next two seasons, the 6-4, 200-pound receiver showed promise as he caught a combined 23 passes for 304 yards in 2014 and 2015. He had a pair of receiving touchdowns for good measure.

His production dropped precipitously last season as he caught just two passes for 21 yards in 2016. In mid-February, he announced his decision to transfer from the Sun Devils.

A three-star member of the Aggies’ 2013 recruiting class, Chevis was rated as the No. 39 inside linebacker in the country. He eventually moved to defensive tackle for the Aggies.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Chevis played in 17 games the past three seasons, with 13 of those appearances coming in 2016 ahead of his early-May transfer. The 6-1, 290-pound lineman was credited with two tackles for loss and a forced fumble this past season.

The 6-3, 301-pound Mix was a three-star 2013 recruit. He played in six games before deciding to transfer from The Plains, with three of those appearances coming last season.

The past three seasons, Jenkins, a three-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2014 recruiting class, appeared in 34 games. He started seven of those contests, with all seven of those coming in 2015.

This past season, he was credited with 11 tackles in 10 games. 4.5 of those were tackles for loss, a total that was tied for 10th on the team.

In early February, The U announced that Jenkins had been dismissed for violating unspecified team rules.