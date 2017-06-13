Kent State’s Tyler Heintz dead after collapsing following workout

The extended Kent State football family was forced to deal with the death of a player in 2014. Tragically, they’re being forced to do the same nearly three years later.

While there’s been nothing official yet from the school, WKTN radio in Kenton, Ohio, is reporting that Tyler Heintz collapsed after a workout on KSU’s campus earlier Tuesday and died. The offensive lineman was a member of the Golden Flashes’ 2017 recruiting class and was on campus working out with his new teammates.

The Portage County Coroner told the Record-Courier that Heintz was pronounced dead at 11:34 a.m. local time after being transported to a hospital by the Kent Fire Department. The firefighters had been called to Dix Stadium at 9:18 a.m.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, and the process to reach such a determination is expected to take several weeks.

Heintz played his high school football in Kenton, and that program took to Twitter to react to the young man’s passing.

Tyler Heintz passed away after a Kent State workout today Shocked and bewildered is all we can say. Pray for his family. — Kenton Football 2017 (@Kenton_Football) June 13, 2017

What a great kid. Your football family will miss you pic.twitter.com/80JYvNbiTN — Kenton Football 2017 (@Kenton_Football) June 13, 2017

In late August of 2014, KSU offensive lineman Jason Bitsko was found unresponsive in the bedroom of his off-campus apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene. The football team honored their fallen teammate by wearing his No. 54 on their helmets throughout the 2014 season.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with those impacted by this latest tragedy to hit the Golden Flashes football program.