Kent State’s Tyler Heintz dead after collapsing following workout

The extended Kent State football family was forced to deal with the death of a player in 2014. Tragically, they’re being forced to do the same nearly three years later.
While there’s been nothing official yet from the school, WKTN radio in Kenton, Ohio, is reporting that Tyler Heintz collapsed after a workout on KSU’s campus earlier Tuesday and died. The offensive lineman was a member of the Golden Flashes’ 2017 recruiting class and was on campus working out with his new teammates.
The Portage County Coroner told the Record-Courier that Heintz was pronounced dead at 11:34 a.m. local time after being transported to a hospital by the Kent Fire Department. The firefighters had been called to Dix Stadium at 9:18 a.m.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, and the process to reach such a determination is expected to take several weeks.
Heintz played his high school football in Kenton, and that program took to Twitter to react to the young man’s passing.
In late August of 2014, KSU offensive lineman Jason Bitsko was found unresponsive in the bedroom of his off-campus apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene. The football team honored their fallen teammate by wearing his No. 54 on their helmets throughout the 2014 season.
Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with those impacted by this latest tragedy to hit the Golden Flashes football program.
Following football conditioning drills Tuesday morning, Kent State true freshman offensive lineman Tyler Heintz collapsed and, after being transported to a local hospital, was pronounced dead. As reports began to emerge as to the lineman’s passing, the university released the following statement:
Today, the Kent State University family mourns the tragic loss of one of our student-athletes, freshman football player Tyler Heintz. Tyler was transported to a local hospital by paramedics this morning following football conditioning drills at Dix Stadium. The cause of death is not yet known.
Tyler was from Kenton, Ohio, and planned to study marketing and entrepreneurship in the College of Business Administration. Tyler was recruited as a rising star on our offensive line.
Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Tyler’s family and friends, as well as Coach Haynes and the team, our athletics staff and our student-athletes.
As stated earlier, our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with those impacted by Heintz’s passing.
One of the few storylines to emerge from the SEC’s annual spring meetings this year was about realignment. No, not adding teams to the conference but changing up the divisional alignment.
The discussion popped up mostly because those at Auburn really seemed to be banging the drum on a move to the SEC East. The flip side of any potential move by the Tigers to the other division has typically come with the idea that Missouri should be the one school who will then head to the SEC West and take their place.
As to be expected though, thanks but no thanks seems to be the response from those in Columbia to the idea.
“I think we’re fine and like where we are at,” Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk told AL.com this week. “There’s been no discussion within the conference and with the commissioner about anything different. Until that point, I’m not going to speculate. But I can say we like where we are at. We’ve got schedules out until 2020 in football, so it’s something that would take a lot.”
There really hasn’t been any formal discussion of the idea of changing up divisions in the SEC but it’s pretty understandable for Missouri to do what they can to stay in the East, where they won two division titles not long after joining the league. Given Sterk’s comments, it seems likely this remains just an idea those at Auburn continue to talk about while everybody else in the conference sticks with the status quo.
West Virginia’s quarterback room added yet another transfer on Tuesday as former Miami signal-caller Jack Allison announced he would be heading to Morgantown instead of a junior college this offseason.
The somewhat surprising move means the Mountaineers will have at least three transfer quarterbacks on the roster this year even if Allison is not expected to be eligible to play until 2018. Former Florida QB Will Grier appears to be the starter for the upcoming season once any and all NCAA transfer issues are cleared up as the school expects, while the team also signed David Isreal out of a junior college this spring.
Backup Cody Saunders recently had to take a medical retirement from football but it seems Dana Holgorsen didn’t waste much time in replacing him by bringing in the former Miami product just a few days later. Allison left Coral Gables looking for more playing time so it will be interesting to track if he eventually finds it at West Virginia once he eventually gets cleared to play.
Former Missouri quarterback Marvin Zanders is evidently not leaving the SEC and transferring to Virginia after all. Make no mistake though, while he is changing his eventual destination, the transfer is still on.
The former Tigers signal-caller had previously announced plans in late January to pursue a graduate transfer to the Cavaliers but a recent report from Gridiron Now says that he will instead be transferring to Vanderbilt this offseason. A source told the site that family in the area and living in Nashville played a role in the change in commitment.
Zanders has reportedly already graduated from Mizzou and is expected to be eligible right away in 2017 after obtaining the necessary waivers to play at another SEC school.
The Commodores do return starter Kyle Shurmur at the position so it does not seem that Zanders is headed to Vandy in order to become the full-time starter. He is a lot more athletic option behind center — throwing for 114 yards and rushing for 198 yards and two touchdowns last year — so it seems like a backup job with spells of being the change of pace guy are in store if Zanders can pick up the offense quickly in fall camp.
While it’s a little surprising in this day and age that Missouri would consent to an unrestricted transfer of a quarterback to another team in the conference, we’ll at least be able to add an interesting storyline for when Vandy hosts the Tigers on November 18th this season.