LSU transfer Saivion Smith to star over at Mississippi JUCO

Before restarting his FBS playing career, Saivion Smith will make a pit stop at a lower level of college football.

According to a Twitter feed devoted to all things junior college football, Smith is set to transfer to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. The report comes nearly two weeks after the defensive back took to the same social media website to announce his decision to transfer from LSU.

It’s expected that, after one season at MGCCC, Smith will return to the FBS. There’s already speculation that he could return to the Tigers, although such talk is likely premature at best.

A four-star 2016 signee, Smith was rated as the No. 5 cornerback in the country; the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 48 recruit on 247Sports.com’s composite board. Only two players in the Tigers’ class that year were rated higher than Smith.

As a true freshman, Smith appeared in 10 games. He was credited with four tackles, and was slated for significant playing time in 2017 prior to his decision to leave LSU.

Smith is at least the second player with SEC ties to join the MGCCC football team for the upcoming season. Just prior to National Signing Day this year, it was reported that Alabama commit Akial Byers would be attending the junior college because of academic issues.