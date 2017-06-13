Missouri AD not on board with swapping SEC divisions with Auburn

One of the few storylines to emerge from the SEC’s annual spring meetings this year was about realignment. No, not adding teams to the conference but changing up the divisional alignment.
The discussion popped up mostly because those at Auburn really seemed to be banging the drum on a move to the SEC East. The flip side of any potential move by the Tigers to the other division has typically come with the idea that Missouri should be the one school who will then head to the SEC West and take their place.
As to be expected though, thanks but no thanks seems to be the response from those in Columbia to the idea.
“I think we’re fine and like where we are at,” Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk told AL.com this week. “There’s been no discussion within the conference and with the commissioner about anything different. Until that point, I’m not going to speculate. But I can say we like where we are at. We’ve got schedules out until 2020 in football, so it’s something that would take a lot.”
There really hasn’t been any formal discussion of the idea of changing up divisions in the SEC but it’s pretty understandable for Missouri to do what they can to stay in the East, where they won two division titles not long after joining the league. Given Sterk’s comments, it seems likely this remains just an idea those at Auburn continue to talk about while everybody else in the conference sticks with the status quo.
West Virginia’s quarterback room added yet another transfer on Tuesday as former Miami signal-caller Jack Allison announced he would be heading to Morgantown instead of a junior college this offseason.
The somewhat surprising move means the Mountaineers will have at least three transfer quarterbacks on the roster this year even if Allison is not expected to be eligible to play until 2018. Former Florida QB Will Grier appears to be the starter for the upcoming season once any and all NCAA transfer issues are cleared up as the school expects, while the team also signed David Isreal out of a junior college this spring.
Backup Cody Saunders recently had to take a medical retirement from football but it seems Dana Holgorsen didn’t waste much time in replacing him by bringing in the former Miami product just a few days later. Allison left Coral Gables looking for more playing time so it will be interesting to track if he eventually finds it at West Virginia once he eventually gets cleared to play.
Former Missouri quarterback Marvin Zanders is evidently not leaving the SEC and transferring to Virginia after all. Make no mistake though, while he is changing his eventual destination, the transfer is still on.
The former Tigers signal-caller had previously announced plans in late January to pursue a graduate transfer to the Cavaliers but a recent report from Gridiron Now says that he will instead be transferring to Vanderbilt this offseason. A source told the site that family in the area and living in Nashville played a role in the change in commitment.
Zanders has reportedly already graduated from Mizzou and is expected to be eligible right away in 2017 after obtaining the necessary waivers to play at another SEC school.
The Commodores do return starter Kyle Shurmur at the position so it does not seem that Zanders is headed to Vandy in order to become the full-time starter. He is a lot more athletic option behind center — throwing for 114 yards and rushing for 198 yards and two touchdowns last year — so it seems like a backup job with spells of being the change of pace guy are in store if Zanders can pick up the offense quickly in fall camp.
While it’s a little surprising in this day and age that Missouri would consent to an unrestricted transfer of a quarterback to another team in the conference, we’ll at least be able to add an interesting storyline for when Vandy hosts the Tigers on November 18th this season.
A long, long, long offseason in East Lansing is not seeing any respite with the calendar changing to summer.
That much was made apparent as news surfaced on Tuesday that the Spartans would be without yet another likely starter — potentially the team’s seventh — when head coach Mark Dantonio confirmed reports that cornerback Vayante Copeland was no longer is with the program.
“There’s certain things you’ve gotta be able to make as you process yourself through from junior to senior and things of that nature,” Dantonio said, according to the Detroit Free Press. “I wish Vayante the best, but he’s not gonna be able to be here… Vayante’s done a great job here… He was not thrown off this football team.”
Copeland started seven times at MSU but has had a bit of an injury history at the school, including suffering a broken foot to end the 2016 season. All told, he made 36 tackles and had an interception last year and was expected to assume one starting corner spot in 2017. The loss of Copeland is significant as the Spartans’ defensive backfield has already suffered heavy personnel losses and sports a rather thin depth chart prior to fall camp.
Also notable is that Dantonio failed to expand on the status of defensive end Demetrius Cooper, another potential starter who has been involved in several legal issues in the past year. As if that wasn’t enough news to come out of the football team, the program also confirmed that offensive line coach Mark Statento was being promoted to assistant head coach/recruiting coordinator and former Detroit Lions front office executive Sheldon White was being hired as the Spartans’ director of player personnel.
We’re not sure when Dantonio is going to get a chance to go on vacation this summer, but safe to say he really might need to take one given all that has been going on in East Lansing.
While Jim Harbaugh hasn’t quite made the waves he usually does around the college football world this offseason, the Michigan head coach did raise some eyebrows a few months ago when he took the Wolverines all the way to Italy in the spring. The trip coincided with a few days of spring football practice and included a handful of cultural activities that even resulted in a visit to meet the Pope himself. All that fun, games and pizza cost the athletic department a pretty penny as you could expect and this week we learned just how much the total bill was.
“It’s going to come in around $750,000, $800,000,” UM athletic director Warde Manuel said Tuesday, according to the Detroit News. “It will be about $5,000 to $6,000 a person, so it was a great investment. It was just terrific. We pay them through an educational experience like Michigan does all the time. I don’t think about it in terms of paying our athletes but if people want to say we should give something to our students of value, I can’t think of a better way to invest in them for their lifetime and their experience.”
While some may question the use of so much money to take an entire football team all the way to Rome, the cost was fully paid for thanks to a donation from a donor who wished to remain anonymous. Whatever your stance is on paying student-athletes, spending that much to take them across the pond to Europe is at least a nice perk and brings the Wolverines’ football team up to par with other sports who go on foreign tours from time to time.
Harbaugh has already pledged to keep taking his team abroad to other destinations so at least now future Michigan donors have an idea of how much to write down on their check.