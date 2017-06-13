Report: Arizona State not extending Todd Graham’s contract as it had every year previously

Earlier this year, Kevin Sumlin‘s boss put the Texas A&M head coach squarely on the hot seat. A few weeks later, Todd Graham‘s boss at Arizona State has seemingly done the same.

Every year that Graham has been at ASU, he’s received a one-year contract extension that kept him with five years left on his contract. This year, however, ASU, for the first time, has not rolled his deal over another year, the Arizona Republic reports.

Graham’s current deal runs until June 20, 2021.

From the Republic‘s report:

ASU Vice President for Athletics Ray Anderson said a contract extension for Graham is not mandatory although his contract reads: “If grounds do not exist for termination for cause, ASU will ask the board to extend coach’s contract for one additional year following completion of the 2016 football season.” Anderson said, “That’s not an automatic provision in the contract. It wasn’t rolled over because it didn’t need to be rolled over.” Graham had no comment on the decision not to extend his contract.

In his first three seasons with the Sun Devils, Graham guided ASU to a combined record of 28-12, a total that included a pair of bowl wins as well as a Pac-12 South title in 2013. The 10 wins in 2013 and 2014 was the first time the program had done that in back-to-back seasons since a four-year stretch from 1970-73.

However, a 6-7 2015 season gave way to a 5-7 2016 mark that led to talk of Graham possibly entering the 2017 season on hot seat. With the decision eschew the annual contract extension, feel free to remove the word “possibly” from the previous sentence.