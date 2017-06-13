Getty Images

Report: Arizona State not extending Todd Graham’s contract as it had every year previously

By John TaylorJun 13, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

Earlier this year, Kevin Sumlin‘s boss put the Texas A&M head coach squarely on the hot seat.  A few weeks later, Todd Graham‘s boss at Arizona State has seemingly done the same.

Every year that Graham has been at ASU, he’s received a one-year contract extension that kept him with five years left on his contract.  This year, however, ASU, for the first time, has not rolled his deal over another year, the Arizona Republic reports.

Graham’s current deal runs until June 20, 2021.

From the Republic‘s report:

ASU Vice President for Athletics Ray Anderson said a contract extension for Graham is not mandatory although his contract reads: “If grounds do not exist for termination for cause, ASU will ask the board to extend coach’s contract for one additional year following completion of the 2016 football season.”

Anderson said, “That’s not an automatic provision in the contract. It wasn’t rolled over because it didn’t need to be rolled over.”

Graham had no comment on the decision not to extend his contract.

In his first three seasons with the Sun Devils, Graham guided ASU to a combined record of 28-12, a total that included a pair of bowl wins as well as a Pac-12 South title in 2013.  The 10 wins in 2013 and 2014 was the first time the program had done that in back-to-back seasons since a four-year stretch from 1970-73.

However, a 6-7 2015 season gave way to a 5-7 2016 mark that led to talk of Graham possibly entering the 2017 season on hot seat.  With the decision eschew the annual contract extension, feel free to remove the word “possibly” from the previous sentence.

LSU transfer Saivion Smith to star over at Mississippi JUCO

By John TaylorJun 13, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT

Before restarting his FBS playing career, Saivion Smith will make a pit stop at a lower level of college football.

According to a Twitter feed devoted to all things junior college football, Smith is set to transfer to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.  The report comes nearly two weeks after the defensive back took to the same social media website to announce his decision to transfer from LSU.

It’s expected that, after one season at MGCCC, Smith will return to the FBS.  There’s already speculation that he could return to the Tigers, although such talk is likely premature at best.

A four-star 2016 signee, Smith was rated as the No. 5 cornerback in the country; the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 48 recruit on 247Sports.com’s composite board.  Only two players in the Tigers’ class that year were rated higher than Smith.

As a true freshman, Smith appeared in 10 games.  He was credited with four tackles, and was slated for significant playing time in 2017 prior to his decision to leave LSU.

Smith is at least the second player with SEC ties to join the MGCCC football team for the upcoming season.  Just prior to National Signing Day this year, it was reported that Alabama commit Akial Byers would be attending the junior college because of academic issues.

TE Jovani Haskins leaving Miami to ‘get fresh start somewhere else’

By John TaylorJun 13, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT

A month and a half or so before Mark Richt kicks off his second summer camp at Miami, attrition has again hit the Hurricanes’ roster.

The U announced via a press release Tuesday afternoon that Jovani Haskins is no longer a member of the football program.  No specific reason was given for the tight end’s move away from Coral Gables, although it appears to be a mutual decision.

“I talked to Jovani and we both felt it was in his best interests to get a fresh start somewhere else,” the head coach said in a statement. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”

A three-star member of UM’s 2016 recruiting class, Haskins was rated as the No. 19 tight end in the country and No. 10 player at any position in the state of New Jersey.  Prior to signing with The U, Haskins also held offers from, among others, Boston College, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. He took official visits to the latter two schools before committing to Miami a few days before National Signing Day.

The 6-4, 240-pound Haskins took a redshirt his true freshman season.

Houston adds transfers from A&M, Auburn, Arizona State, Miami

By John TaylorJun 13, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

Major Applewhite‘s first roster at Houston will have a decidedly Power Five feel to it.

The football program announced Tuesday the addition of four transfers to the football team — wide receiver Ellis Jefferson (pictured) from Arizona State, offensive lineman Deon Mix from Auburn, defensive lineman Courtel Jenkins from Miami and defensive lineman Reggie Chevis from Texas A&M.

Jefferson, Mix and Chevis are all coming in as graduate transfers and are thus eligible to play in 2017 for the Cougars.  Jenkins will have to sit out the upcoming season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, and will then have one season of eligibility he can use in 2018.

A three-star 2013 signee, Jefferson took a redshirt as a true freshman. The next two seasons, the 6-4, 200-pound receiver showed promise as he caught a combined 23 passes for 304 yards in 2014 and 2015. He had a pair of receiving touchdowns for good measure.

His production dropped precipitously last season as he caught just two passes for 21 yards in 2016.  In mid-February, he announced his decision to transfer from the Sun Devils.

A three-star member of the Aggies’ 2013 recruiting class, Chevis was rated as the No. 39 inside linebacker in the country. He eventually moved to defensive tackle for the Aggies.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Chevis played in 17 games the past three seasons, with 13 of those appearances coming in 2016 ahead of his early-May transfer. The 6-1, 290-pound lineman was credited with two tackles for loss and a forced fumble this past season.

The 6-3, 301-pound Mix was a three-star 2013 recruit. He played in six games before deciding to transfer from The Plains, with three of those appearances coming last season.

The past three seasons, Jenkins, a three-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2014 recruiting class, appeared in 34 games.  He started seven of those contests, with all seven of those coming in 2015.

This past season, he was credited with 11 tackles in 10 games.  4.5 of those were tackles for loss, a total that was tied for 10th on the team.

In early February, The U announced that Jenkins had been dismissed for violating unspecified team rules.

Michigan, Oregon among final four in play for Clemson transfer Korrin Wiggins

By John TaylorJun 13, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT

While no decision has been made, a Clemson transfer has whittled his to-do-list down to a quartet of potential landing spots.

Speaking to TigerNet.com Monday, Korrin Wiggins confirmed that he will transfer to either East Carolina, Maryland, Michigan or Oregon.  Kansas and North Carolina State, among others, had previously been mentioned as possibilities for the transferring defensive back.

As Wiggins graduated last month, he’ll be eligible to play immediately at whichever FBS program he chooses.  The 2017 season will be his final year of eligibility.

In 2015, Wiggins started six of the 13 games in which he played. However, a torn ACL in summer camp the following year cost him the entire 2015 season. As a reserve last season, the safety played in seven games. He started one of those contests.

All told, Wiggins played in 32 games before deciding to transfer from the Tigers in mid-May.