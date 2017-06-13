TE Jovani Haskins leaving Miami to ‘get fresh start somewhere else’

At least contractually, the reported rift between Oklahoma State’s head football coach and its most prominent booster is a non-issue.

Late Tuesday morning, OSU announced that Mike Gundy has signed a new five-year contract to remain with the program. The new deal replaces the old one that was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2019.

This latest contract, which the school states “provides for annual automatic rollovers,” is still subject to the approval of the university’s Board of Regents.

Gundy will be paid $4.2 million in the first year of the new deal, up from the $3.9 million he pulled in last year. With Bob Stoops‘ retirement from Oklahoma and Charlie Strong‘s dismissal at Texas, it’s very likely that Gundy, with the new deal, will surpass TCU’s Gary Patterson as the highest-paid head coach in the Big 12.

As part of the annual rollover, Gundy’s salary will increase by $125,000 every year.

“I’m very pleased with the new contract because it reflects our mutual commitment and long-term vision to take our football program to an even higher level in the years to come,” said Gundy in a statement. “I appreciate the support and confidence of President Hargis and Coach Holder in me to continue to lead this program for many years to come.”

A former OSU quarterback, Gundy has been the Cowboys’ head coach since 2005 after spending the previous four seasons as his alma mater’s offensive coordinator. He’s 104-50 in those dozen seasons, making him the winningest coach in the program’s history.

Eight times in the school’s history has the football team posted double-digit wins in a season; five of those occurred under Gundy, including each of the last two years. After a 4-7 first year in 2005, the Cowboys have played in 11 straight bowl games.

OSU ATHLETIC DIRECTOR MIKE HOLDER

“Today is a good day for Oklahoma State football. The new contract recognizes Coach Gundy’s success at building and sustaining a premier college football program and reflects our appreciation and our long-term commitment to Coach Gundy. Not only is he one of the best coaches in the country, he also does things the right way.

“His players love playing for him because he is the consummate players’ coach. While I believe his achievements are often overlooked nationally, he’s certainly appreciated by those of us at Oklahoma State. We are excited about the future of our football program under the direction of Mike Gundy.”

OSU PRESIDENT BURNS HARGIS

“Coach Gundy loves his alma mater and is passionate about success both athletically and academically. He is a strong leader and motivator who gets the very best out of players, coaching colleagues and the organization.

“He runs the program the right way, graduates players and creates a positive culture built around responsibility and accountability. I am excited for the future of Oklahoma State football under the leadership of Coach Gundy.”