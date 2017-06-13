Yet another potential starter gone as CB Vayante Copeland no longer at Michigan State

A long, long, long offseason in East Lansing is not seeing any respite with the calendar changing to summer.
That much was made apparent as news surfaced on Tuesday that the Spartans would be without yet another likely starter — potentially the team’s seventh — when head coach Mark Dantonio confirmed reports that cornerback Vayante Copeland was no longer is with the program.
“There’s certain things you’ve gotta be able to make as you process yourself through from junior to senior and things of that nature,” Dantonio said, according to the Detroit Free Press. “I wish Vayante the best, but he’s not gonna be able to be here… Vayante’s done a great job here… He was not thrown off this football team.”
Copeland started seven times at MSU but has had a bit of an injury history at the school, including suffering a broken foot to end the 2016 season. All told, he made 36 tackles and had an interception last year and was expected to assume one starting corner spot in 2017. The loss of Copeland is significant as the Spartans’ defensive backfield has already suffered heavy personnel losses and sports a rather thin depth chart prior to fall camp.
Also notable is that Dantonio failed to expand on the status of defensive end Demetrius Cooper, another potential starter who has been involved in several legal issues in the past year. As if that wasn’t enough news to come out of the football team, the program also confirmed that offensive line coach Mark Statento was being promoted to assistant head coach/recruiting coordinator and former Detroit Lions front office executive Sheldon White was being hired as the Spartans’ director of player personnel.
We’re not sure when Dantonio is going to get a chance to go on vacation this summer, but safe to say he really might need to take one given all that has been going on in East Lansing.
While Jim Harbaugh hasn’t quite made the waves he usually does around the college football world this offseason, the Michigan head coach did raise some eyebrows a few months ago when he took the Wolverines all the way to Italy in the spring. The trip coincided with a few days of spring football practice and included a handful of cultural activities that even resulted in a visit to meet the Pope himself. All that fun, games and pizza cost the athletic department a pretty penny as you could expect and this week we learned just how much the total bill was.
“It’s going to come in around $750,000, $800,000,” UM athletic director Warde Manuel said Tuesday, according to the Detroit News. “It will be about $5,000 to $6,000 a person, so it was a great investment. It was just terrific. We pay them through an educational experience like Michigan does all the time. I don’t think about it in terms of paying our athletes but if people want to say we should give something to our students of value, I can’t think of a better way to invest in them for their lifetime and their experience.”
While some may question the use of so much money to take an entire football team all the way to Rome, the cost was fully paid for thanks to a donation from a donor who wished to remain anonymous. Whatever your stance is on paying student-athletes, spending that much to take them across the pond to Europe is at least a nice perk and brings the Wolverines’ football team up to par with other sports who go on foreign tours from time to time.
Harbaugh has already pledged to keep taking his team abroad to other destinations so at least now future Michigan donors have an idea of how much to write down on their check.
Before restarting his FBS playing career, Saivion Smith will make a pit stop at a lower level of college football.
According to a Twitter feed devoted to all things junior college football, Smith is set to transfer to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. The report comes nearly two weeks after the defensive back took to the same social media website to announce his decision to transfer from LSU.
It’s expected that, after one season at MGCCC, Smith will return to the FBS. There’s already speculation that he could return to the Tigers, although such talk is likely premature at best.
A four-star 2016 signee, Smith was rated as the No. 5 cornerback in the country; the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 48 recruit on 247Sports.com’s composite board. Only two players in the Tigers’ class that year were rated higher than Smith.
As a true freshman, Smith appeared in 10 games. He was credited with four tackles, and was slated for significant playing time in 2017 prior to his decision to leave LSU.
Smith is at least the second player with SEC ties to join the MGCCC football team for the upcoming season. Just prior to National Signing Day this year, it was reported that Alabama commit Akial Byers would be attending the junior college because of academic issues.
Earlier this year, Kevin Sumlin‘s boss put the Texas A&M head coach squarely on the hot seat. A few weeks later, Todd Graham‘s boss at Arizona State has seemingly done the same.
Every year that Graham has been at ASU, he’s received a one-year contract extension that kept him with five years left on his contract. This year, however, ASU, for the first time, has not rolled his deal over another year, the Arizona Republic reports.
Graham’s current deal runs until June 20, 2021.
From the Republic‘s report:
ASU Vice President for Athletics Ray Anderson said a contract extension for Graham is not mandatory although his contract reads: “If grounds do not exist for termination for cause, ASU will ask the board to extend coach’s contract for one additional year following completion of the 2016 football season.”
Anderson said, “That’s not an automatic provision in the contract. It wasn’t rolled over because it didn’t need to be rolled over.”
Graham had no comment on the decision not to extend his contract.
In his first three seasons with the Sun Devils, Graham guided ASU to a combined record of 28-12, a total that included a pair of bowl wins as well as a Pac-12 South title in 2013. The 10 wins in 2013 and 2014 was the first time the program had done that in back-to-back seasons since a four-year stretch from 1970-73.
However, a 6-7 2015 season gave way to a 5-7 2016 mark that led to talk of Graham possibly entering the 2017 season on hot seat. With the decision eschew the annual contract extension, feel free to remove the word “possibly” from the previous sentence.
A month and a half or so before Mark Richt kicks off his second summer camp at Miami, attrition has again hit the Hurricanes’ roster.
The U announced via a press release Tuesday afternoon that Jovani Haskins is no longer a member of the football program. No specific reason was given for the tight end’s move away from Coral Gables, although it appears to be a mutual decision.
“I talked to Jovani and we both felt it was in his best interests to get a fresh start somewhere else,” the head coach said in a statement. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”
A three-star member of UM’s 2016 recruiting class, Haskins was rated as the No. 19 tight end in the country and No. 10 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. Prior to signing with The U, Haskins also held offers from, among others, Boston College, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. He took official visits to the latter two schools before committing to Miami a few days before National Signing Day.
The 6-4, 240-pound Haskins took a redshirt his true freshman season.