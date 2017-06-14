Cassius Peat won’t be returning to Michigan State after all

After transferring from Michigan State in August of last year because of academic issues, Cassius Peat announced in early March of this year that he would be returning to East Lansing and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Spartans. Three months later?

Never mind.

Tuesday, Mark Dantonio confirmed that Peat will not be returning to his football team as originally planned. The head coach was vague and spoke in generalities when discussing what put the kibosh on what had been the defensive lineman’s expected return.

“We’ve been in contact with Cassius throughout this semester,” Dantonio said according to mlive.com. “There’s certain things that you’ve got to get done before you can come back. It’s one of those things, but I don’t want to speak bad about anybody.”

Peat spent the 2016 season at an Arizona junior college. It had originally been thought that he would be transferring from the JUCO to UCLA, but the former MSU Spartan very publicly decided he wanted to, once again, become a current MSU Spartan.

Peat, initially a UCLA commit during his first recruitment, was a three-star 2015 signee who was rated as the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Arizona. He took a redshirt as a true freshman, and had been listed as the No. 2 tackle heading into summer camp last year.