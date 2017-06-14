Getty Images

Report: Lincoln Riley to add Virginia’s Ruffin McNeill to OU staff

By John TaylorJun 14, 2017, 2:58 PM EDT

With Bob Stoopsretirement and Lincoln Riley‘s ascension to head coach, Oklahoma has a hole to fill on its coaching staff.  Reportedly, OU will look to fellow Power Five football program to fill the void.

McNeill has been the line coach at Virginia since December of 2015. He also carries the title of assistant head coach for the Cavaliers.

Prior to that, he was the head coach at his alma mater, East Carolina, from 2010-2015 before being abruptly kicked to the curb shortly after the season ended. From 2000-2009, he was an assistant at Texas Tech. Riley and McNeill were on the same staff at Tech from 2007-09, then Riley served as McNeill’s offensive coordinator at ECU from 2010-14 before moving on to Norman.

The offensive coordinator at OU prior to Stoops’ decision to step down, Riley is expected to continue calling plays for the Sooners. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh will continue on in his role as assistant coordinator.

Riley’s younger brother, Garrett Riley, is the quarterbacks coach at Kansas and has been mentioned as a potential candidate to join his sibling at OU at some point in the coming months.

Unnamed assistant says former Michigan State staffer Blackwell acted unprofessionally

By Zach BarnettJun 14, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT

Curtis Blackwell is no longer a member of Michigan State’s recruiting staff, and there’s at least one person inside the Spartans’ football building happy about that.

Blackwell interviewed, taken out in handcuffs and later suspended with pay in early February for his involvement in a sexual assault scandal involving Josh KingDonnie Corley and Demetric Vance. The three players were later dismissed from the program and are set to face charges, and Blackwell was let go at the end of last month.

But on Wednesday the Detroit Free Press obtained an interview an unnamed Michigan State coaching staff member conducted with MSU Police in which he lobbied multiple complaints against Blackwell’s status and conduct within the program.

Saying he was “not a Curtis guy,” the assistant accused Blackwell of improperly toeing the lines between his job as Michigan State’s director of college advancement and performance and his role as co-founder of the Sound Mind, Sound Body football camps, which he was (somehow) allowed to keep while on Michigan State’s payroll.

Those complaints include leveraging his status to pursue inappropriate relationships with parents of Michigan State players, taking a trip to a Spartans NCAA basketball tournament game on a booster’s dime and withholding critical information on SM/SB camp alums from the rest of the staff.

The unnamed MSU coach told police it was because “Curtis makes money off these kids’ parents,” through the Sound Mind, Sound Body camp, “so he is loyal to them.”

Whether or not the unnamed assistant or his colleagues approved of Blackwell’s work, the boss certainly did. Mark Dantonio hired Blackwell in 2013 and said he had no regrets about bringing him aboard. “I don’t have any regrets about bringing Curtis in. It’s just that things changed this year,” Dantonio said. “Up to that point, I think we were going in the same direction, but in the last four or five months I believed the philosophy just changed.”

Before his contract was allowed to expire on May 30, Blackwell enjoyed a raise to $129,000 a year after the Spartans’ Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance following the 2015 season.

Vandy officially adds transfers from Michigan, Ohio State

By John TaylorJun 14, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

At least a portion of Vanderbilt’s roster will have a decidedly Big Ten East look to it this season.

The football program announced Wednesday afternoon that it has added three players to its roster, including longsnapper Scott Sypniewski and wide receiver Alex Stump.  The former began his collegiate career at Michigan, the latter at Ohio State.

As a graduate transfer, Sypniewski, who announced his intentions in February, will be eligible to play for the Commodores in 2017.  Stump, who tweeted about a move to Vandy in March, will have to sit out the 2017 season because of NCAA bylaws. He will then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

A four-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class, Stump was rated as the No. 37 receiver in the country and the No. 13 player at any position in the state of Ohio. After redshirting as a true freshman, Stump played in just one game last season. He had one reception for eight yards.

From 2014-16, Sypniewski played in 36 games for the Wolverines. He was the team’s primary long-snapper each of the past two seasons.

More than likely, though, Sypniewski will be best known as the triggerman for one of the most bizarre endings in college football history.

In addition to Sypniewski and Stump, Vandy also announced the addition of junior college offensive lineman Saige Young.  Like Sypniewski, the Kansas JUCO product will be eligible immediately.

Notre Dame transfer Parker Boudreaux tweets move to UCF

By John TaylorJun 14, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT

Earlier this month, Parker Boudreaux announced that he would be transferring Notre Dame.  Less than a week later, he has a new home.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday night, Boudreaux announced that he will be coming back home and playing for Central Florida.  Because of NCAA transfer rules, the offensive lineman will have to sit out the 2017 season.

Beginning with the 2018 season, the Winter Garden, Fla., native will have three years of eligibility remaining.

A three-star member of the Fighting Irish’s 2016 recruiting class, Boudreaux was rated as the No. 18 guard in the country and the No. 55 player at any position in the state of Florida.  He took a redshirt as a true freshman.

Cassius Peat won’t be returning to Michigan State after all

By John TaylorJun 14, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT

After transferring from Michigan State in August of last year because of academic issues, Cassius Peat announced in early March of this year that he would be returning to East Lansing and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Spartans.  Three months later?

Never mind.

Tuesday, Mark Dantonio confirmed that Peat will not be returning to his football team as originally planned.  The head coach was vague and spoke in generalities when discussing what put the kibosh on what had been the defensive lineman’s expected return.

“We’ve been in contact with Cassius throughout this semester,” Dantonio said according to mlive.com. “There’s certain things that you’ve got to get done before you can come back. It’s one of those things, but I don’t want to speak bad about anybody.”

Peat spent the 2016 season at an Arizona junior college. It had originally been thought that he would be transferring from the JUCO to UCLA, but the former MSU Spartan very publicly decided he wanted to, once again, become a current MSU Spartan.

Peat, initially a UCLA commit during his first recruitment, was a three-star 2015 signee who was rated as the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Arizona. He took a redshirt as a true freshman, and had been listed as the No. 2 tackle heading into summer camp last year.