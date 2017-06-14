Report: Lincoln Riley to add Virginia’s Ruffin McNeill to OU staff

With Bob Stoops‘ retirement and Lincoln Riley‘s ascension to head coach, Oklahoma has a hole to fill on its coaching staff. Reportedly, OU will look to fellow Power Five football program to fill the void.

Can confirm Lincoln Riley will hire Ruffin McNeill as a defensive line coach. Will share DL duties with Calvin Thibodeaux. — Carey Murdock (@CareyWWLS) June 14, 2017

McNeill has been the line coach at Virginia since December of 2015. He also carries the title of assistant head coach for the Cavaliers.

Prior to that, he was the head coach at his alma mater, East Carolina, from 2010-2015 before being abruptly kicked to the curb shortly after the season ended. From 2000-2009, he was an assistant at Texas Tech. Riley and McNeill were on the same staff at Tech from 2007-09, then Riley served as McNeill’s offensive coordinator at ECU from 2010-14 before moving on to Norman.

The offensive coordinator at OU prior to Stoops’ decision to step down, Riley is expected to continue calling plays for the Sooners. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh will continue on in his role as assistant coordinator.

Riley’s younger brother, Garrett Riley, is the quarterbacks coach at Kansas and has been mentioned as a potential candidate to join his sibling at OU at some point in the coming months.