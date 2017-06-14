UCLA makes signing of Miami transfer Sunny Odogwu official

Late last week, Sunny Odogwu revealed that he would be continuing his collegiate playing at UCLA. This week, the offensive tackle’s new home made it official.

On their Twitter account Tuesday, the Bruins officially announced Odogwu to their football family. The lineman chose UCLA over Michigan after taking official visits to both campuses over the past couple of weeks.

Odogwu had announced in late May that he would be transferring from Miami.

As a graduate transfer, the 6-8, 325-pound tackle will be eligible to play for Jim Mora‘s Bruins right away in 2017. The upcoming season will be Odogwu’s final year of eligibility.

The past three seasons, Odogwu started 14 games for the Hurricanes. Four of those starts came in the first four games of 2016 before he suffered an injury to his right knee that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.