UCLA makes signing of Miami transfer Sunny Odogwu official

Late last week, Sunny Odogwu revealed that he would be continuing his collegiate playing at UCLA. This week, the offensive tackle’s new home made it official.
On their Twitter account Tuesday, the Bruins officially announced Odogwu to their football family. The lineman chose UCLA over Michigan after taking official visits to both campuses over the past couple of weeks.
Odogwu had announced in late May that he would be transferring from Miami.
As a graduate transfer, the 6-8, 325-pound tackle will be eligible to play for Jim Mora‘s Bruins right away in 2017. The upcoming season will be Odogwu’s final year of eligibility.
The past three seasons, Odogwu started 14 games for the Hurricanes. Four of those starts came in the first four games of 2016 before he suffered an injury to his right knee that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.
After transferring from Michigan State in August of last year because of academic issues, Cassius Peat announced in early March of this year that he would be returning to East Lansing and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Spartans. Three months later?
Never mind.
Tuesday, Mark Dantonio confirmed that Peat will not be returning to his football team as originally planned. The head coach was vague and spoke in generalities when discussing what put the kibosh on what had been the defensive lineman’s expected return.
“We’ve been in contact with Cassius throughout this semester,” Dantonio said according to mlive.com. “There’s certain things that you’ve got to get done before you can come back. It’s one of those things, but I don’t want to speak bad about anybody.”
Peat spent the 2016 season at an Arizona junior college. It had originally been thought that he would be transferring from the JUCO to UCLA, but the former MSU Spartan very publicly decided he wanted to, once again, become a current MSU Spartan.
Peat, initially a UCLA commit during his first recruitment, was a three-star 2015 signee who was rated as the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Arizona. He took a redshirt as a true freshman, and had been listed as the No. 2 tackle heading into summer camp last year.
Following football conditioning drills Tuesday morning, Kent State true freshman offensive lineman Tyler Heintz collapsed and, after being transported to a local hospital, was pronounced dead. As reports began to emerge as to the lineman’s passing, the university released the following statement:
Today, the Kent State University family mourns the tragic loss of one of our student-athletes, freshman football player Tyler Heintz. Tyler was transported to a local hospital by paramedics this morning following football conditioning drills at Dix Stadium. The cause of death is not yet known.
Tyler was from Kenton, Ohio, and planned to study marketing and entrepreneurship in the College of Business Administration. Tyler was recruited as a rising star on our offensive line.
Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Tyler’s family and friends, as well as Coach Haynes and the team, our athletics staff and our student-athletes.
As stated earlier, our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with those impacted by Heintz’s passing.
The extended Kent State football family was forced to deal with the death of a player in 2014. Tragically, they’re being forced to do the same nearly three years later.
While there’s been nothing official yet from the school, WKTN radio in Kenton, Ohio, is reporting that Tyler Heintz collapsed after a workout on KSU’s campus earlier Tuesday and died. The offensive lineman was a member of the Golden Flashes’ 2017 recruiting class and was on campus working out with his new teammates.
The Portage County Coroner told the Record-Courier that Heintz was pronounced dead at 11:34 a.m. local time after being transported to a hospital by the Kent Fire Department. The firefighters had been called to Dix Stadium at 9:18 a.m.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, and the process to reach such a determination is expected to take several weeks.
Heintz played his high school football in Kenton, and that program took to Twitter to react to the young man’s passing.
In late August of 2014, KSU offensive lineman Jason Bitsko was found unresponsive in the bedroom of his off-campus apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene. The football team honored their fallen teammate by wearing his No. 54 on their helmets throughout the 2014 season.
Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with those impacted by this latest tragedy to hit the Golden Flashes football program.
One of the few storylines to emerge from the SEC’s annual spring meetings this year was about realignment. No, not adding teams to the conference but changing up the divisional alignment.
The discussion popped up mostly because those at Auburn really seemed to be banging the drum on a move to the SEC East. The flip side of any potential move by the Tigers to the other division has typically come with the idea that Missouri should be the one school who will then head to the SEC West and take their place.
As to be expected though, thanks but no thanks seems to be the response from those in Columbia to the idea.
“I think we’re fine and like where we are at,” Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk told AL.com this week. “There’s been no discussion within the conference and with the commissioner about anything different. Until that point, I’m not going to speculate. But I can say we like where we are at. We’ve got schedules out until 2020 in football, so it’s something that would take a lot.”
There really hasn’t been any formal discussion of the idea of changing up divisions in the SEC but it’s pretty understandable for Missouri to do what they can to stay in the East, where they won two division titles not long after joining the league. Given Sterk’s comments, it seems likely this remains just an idea those at Auburn continue to talk about while everybody else in the conference sticks with the status quo.