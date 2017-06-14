Vandy officially adds transfers from Michigan, Ohio State

At least a portion of Vanderbilt’s roster will have a decidedly Big Ten East look to it this season.

The football program announced Wednesday afternoon that it has added three players to its roster, including longsnapper Scott Sypniewski and wide receiver Alex Stump. The former began his collegiate career at Michigan, the latter at Ohio State.

As a graduate transfer, Sypniewski, who announced his intentions in February, will be eligible to play for the Commodores in 2017. Stump, who tweeted about a move to Vandy in March, will have to sit out the 2017 season because of NCAA bylaws. He will then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

A four-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class, Stump was rated as the No. 37 receiver in the country and the No. 13 player at any position in the state of Ohio. After redshirting as a true freshman, Stump played in just one game last season. He had one reception for eight yards.

From 2014-16, Sypniewski played in 36 games for the Wolverines. He was the team’s primary long-snapper each of the past two seasons.

More than likely, though, Sypniewski will be best known as the triggerman for one of the most bizarre endings in college football history.

In addition to Sypniewski and Stump, Vandy also announced the addition of junior college offensive lineman Saige Young. Like Sypniewski, the Kansas JUCO product will be eligible immediately.