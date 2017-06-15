Getty Images

Clemson transfer chooses East Carolina over Michigan, Oregon

Leave a comment
By John TaylorJun 15, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT

Consider this the first Group of Five upset of Power Five teams for the 2017 season?

Earlier this week, Korrin Wiggins confirmed that he had whittled his list of potential transfer destinations down to four — East Carolina, Maryland, Michigan or Oregon.  On his personal Twitter account Thursday evening, Wiggins confirmed that he had opted to transfer to, to what’s certainly the surprise of some, ECU.

In an interview with TigerNet.com, the North Carolina high school product expounded on his decision.

“Me and my family discussed my decision and decided that it’s time for me to come home,” Wiggins told the Clemson-centric website.”It was hard to turn down those other schools, but the vision [Pirates head coach Scottie Montgomery] has there is something I liked so I’m done with the process.”

Wiggins graduated from Clemson last month, and will be eligible to play for ECU immediately. The 2017 season will be his final year of eligibility.

In 2015, Wiggins started six of the 13 games in which he played. However, a torn ACL in summer camp the following year cost him the entire 2015 season. As a reserve last season, the safety played in seven games. He started one of those contests.

All told, Wiggins played in 32 games before deciding to transfer from the Tigers in mid-May.

LOOK: Penn State wearing throwback uniforms vs. Indiana

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Zach BarnettJun 15, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT

Michigan State on Wednesday unveiled a different set of uniforms that really weren’t all that different, and on Thursday Penn State did the same.

The Nittany Lions will honor their program’s history during a Sept. 30 game against Indiana with a new set of uniforms, drawing on details from decades past. And since Penn State’s uniform gimmick is that they have no gimmick, the end result is only slightly different than the kit the Nittany Lions take the field in every Saturday.

Here’s the video Penn State produced to explain the changes.

If I may break the glass on the Unpopular Opinion flame-retardant suit, these “throwback” uniforms should be Penn State’s new weekly look. The current look is boring.

There, I said it.

Michigan expects to surpass $50 million in Big Ten revenue in 2017-18

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Zach BarnettJun 15, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT

Michigan’s football program has never been hurting for money, but now the Wolverines are outright swimming in it.

The maize and blue held a board meeting yesterday, during which the group that runs the university was updated on the financial prognosis of the Wolverines’ athletics department. Spoiler alert: it’s good.

According to a copy of the report obtained by Detroit News reporter Angelique Chengelis, Michigan expects its Big Ten contributions to spike from $36.3 million in 2016-17 to $51.1 million in 2017-18. The jump is possible thanks to the Big Ten’s new 6-year TV deal that brings Fox into the fold, which kicks in this year.

Michigan will also see its “other” revenues grow from $7 million to $12.8 million, made possible by a neutral site kickoff game at AT&T Stadium opposite Florida.

As a result, Michigan’s total revenue will grow to $182.4 million, while expenses will magically rise to $180.4 million.

Colorado regents approve Mike MacIntyre’s $16.25 million extension

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Zach BarnettJun 15, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

It seemed like it was just last week that Colorado’s Board of Regents was publicly reprimanding Mike MacIntyre for his (lack of) actions following the revelation of a history of domestic abuse by former-CU assistant Joe Tumpkin against his longtime girlfriend.

It seems that way because that’s what happened. From last week:

Chancellor Phil DiStefano will serve a 10-day suspension and athletic director Rich George and football coach Mike MacIntyre will each have to make $100,000 donations to domestic violence causes.

The college’s Board of Regents on Monday also ordered that all three receive letters of reprimand.

On Thursday, that same Board of Regents approved a new contract for MacIntyre that extends through the 2021 season and will pay the coach a total of $16.25 million in salary.

“I am ecstatic that we will be at University of Colorado for the foreseeable future, there’s no place my family and I would rather be,” MacIntyre said in a statement. “We absolutely love it here, the people have been great and I truly believe this is just the beginning.”

“I am blessed to be entrusted with such an incredible group of young men and a staff who have fought to lay a foundation for this football program,” MacIntyre added.  “The support from the administration has been tremendous, as has the enthusiasm from the fans. Together we have come together to accomplish something special. The future is bright for Colorado football.”

MacIntyre will earn $3.1 million in salary in 2017, up from the roughly $2 million he earned in 2016.

Colorado was 10-27 in MacIntyre’s first three seasons, but the Buffs experienced a breakthrough campaign last fall, including 10 wins, a Pac-12 South championship and an appearance in the top-10 of both polls.

The extension was originally announced and signed in January, but approval was delayed following Tumpkin’s accusers revelations in a February Sports Illustrated story. The regents put approval on hold through the completion of an independent investigation by a third-party. That investigation concluded MacIntyre did not act criminally negligent but was in violation of the reporting requirements of his contract — giving the CU the power to fire him without cause.

Instead, Colorado approved his extension.

Middle Tennessee fills linebackers coach hole with Notre Dame analyst

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Zach BarnettJun 15, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT

Middle Tennessee filled a late-in-the-year hole on its staff on Thursday.

The Blue Raiders have announced the hiring of Siriki Diabate as their new linebackers coach, filling a hole created when David Bibee resigned late last month.

“This is a tremendous opportunity with a program that has done a lot of great stuff under Coach (Rick) Stockstill,” Diabate said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get there and join the staff, meet the players and begin preparing for the season.”

Diabate spent the past two seasons coaching safeties at Colgate, and in March joined the Notre Dame staff as a defensive analyst.

“I am excited to have Siriki join our staff,” Stockstill said. “He will be a great example and leader of our linebackers. I love his energy, enthusiasm and passion he possesses for the game of football. He played for Coach (Scott) Shafer, so he comes in with a great understanding of our defense which was critical considering how close we are to our report date.”

Diabate’s hiring was no doubt strongly influenced by new Blue Raiders defensive coordinator Scott Shafer. Diabate played at Syracuse and spent two seasons as a defensive graduate assistant under then-Orange head coach Shafer.

“Coach Shafer is someone who has been very influential in my career, and to have a chance to keep learning under him is like a dream come true,” Diabate said. “I can’t wait to team up with him and work extremely hard to put the best possible product on the field this fall.”