Clemson transfer chooses East Carolina over Michigan, Oregon

Earlier this week, Korrin Wiggins confirmed that he had whittled his list of potential transfer destinations down to four — East Carolina, Maryland, Michigan or Oregon. On his personal Twitter account Thursday evening, Wiggins confirmed that he had opted to transfer to, to what’s certainly the surprise of some, ECU.

Pirate Nation what up? They say everything in life come full circle….I’m coming home!!! @ECUPiratesFB Let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/HuvdfffORl — Korrin Wiggins (@Korrin_Wiggins) June 16, 2017

In an interview with TigerNet.com, the North Carolina high school product expounded on his decision.

“Me and my family discussed my decision and decided that it’s time for me to come home,” Wiggins told the Clemson-centric website.”It was hard to turn down those other schools, but the vision [Pirates head coach Scottie Montgomery] has there is something I liked so I’m done with the process.”

Wiggins graduated from Clemson last month, and will be eligible to play for ECU immediately. The 2017 season will be his final year of eligibility.

In 2015, Wiggins started six of the 13 games in which he played. However, a torn ACL in summer camp the following year cost him the entire 2015 season. As a reserve last season, the safety played in seven games. He started one of those contests.

All told, Wiggins played in 32 games before deciding to transfer from the Tigers in mid-May.