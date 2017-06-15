Michigan expects to surpass $50 million in Big Ten revenue in 2017-18

It seemed like it was just last week that Colorado’s Board of Regents was publicly reprimanding Mike MacIntyre for his (lack of) actions following the revelation of a history of domestic abuse by former-CU assistant Joe Tumpkin against his longtime girlfriend.

It seems that way because that’s what happened. From last week:

Chancellor Phil DiStefano will serve a 10-day suspension and athletic director Rich George and football coach Mike MacIntyre will each have to make $100,000 donations to domestic violence causes. The college’s Board of Regents on Monday also ordered that all three receive letters of reprimand.

On Thursday, that same Board of Regents approved a new contract for MacIntyre that extends through the 2021 season and will pay the coach a total of $16.25 million in salary.

“I am ecstatic that we will be at University of Colorado for the foreseeable future, there’s no place my family and I would rather be,” MacIntyre said in a statement. “We absolutely love it here, the people have been great and I truly believe this is just the beginning.”

“I am blessed to be entrusted with such an incredible group of young men and a staff who have fought to lay a foundation for this football program,” MacIntyre added. “The support from the administration has been tremendous, as has the enthusiasm from the fans. Together we have come together to accomplish something special. The future is bright for Colorado football.”

MacIntyre will earn $3.1 million in salary in 2017, up from the roughly $2 million he earned in 2016.

Colorado was 10-27 in MacIntyre’s first three seasons, but the Buffs experienced a breakthrough campaign last fall, including 10 wins, a Pac-12 South championship and an appearance in the top-10 of both polls.

The extension was originally announced and signed in January, but approval was delayed following Tumpkin’s accusers revelations in a February Sports Illustrated story. The regents put approval on hold through the completion of an independent investigation by a third-party. That investigation concluded MacIntyre did not act criminally negligent but was in violation of the reporting requirements of his contract — giving the CU the power to fire him without cause.

Instead, Colorado approved his extension.