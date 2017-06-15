Getty Images

Michigan expects to surpass $50 million in Big Ten revenue in 2017-18

By Zach BarnettJun 15, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT

Michigan’s football program has never been hurting for money, but now the Wolverines are outright swimming in it.

The maize and blue held a board meeting yesterday, during which the group that runs the university was updated on the financial prognosis of the Wolverines’ athletics department. Spoiler alert: it’s good.

According to a copy of the report obtained by Detroit News reporter Angelique Chengelis, Michigan expects its Big Ten contributions to spike from $36.3 million in 2016-17 to $51.1 million in 2017-18. The jump is possible thanks to the Big Ten’s new 6-year TV deal that brings Fox into the fold, which kicks in this year.

Michigan will also see its “other” revenues grow from $7 million to $12.8 million, made possible by a neutral site kickoff game at AT&T Stadium opposite Florida.

As a result, Michigan’s total revenue will grow to $182.4 million, while expenses will magically rise to $180.4 million.

Colorado regents approve Mike MacIntyre’s $16.25 million extension

By Zach BarnettJun 15, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

It seemed like it was just last week that Colorado’s Board of Regents was publicly reprimanding Mike MacIntyre for his (lack of) actions following the revelation of a history of domestic abuse by former-CU assistant Joe Tumpkin against his longtime girlfriend.

It seems that way because that’s what happened. From last week:

Chancellor Phil DiStefano will serve a 10-day suspension and athletic director Rich George and football coach Mike MacIntyre will each have to make $100,000 donations to domestic violence causes.

The college’s Board of Regents on Monday also ordered that all three receive letters of reprimand.

On Thursday, that same Board of Regents approved a new contract for MacIntyre that extends through the 2021 season and will pay the coach a total of $16.25 million in salary.

“I am ecstatic that we will be at University of Colorado for the foreseeable future, there’s no place my family and I would rather be,” MacIntyre said in a statement. “We absolutely love it here, the people have been great and I truly believe this is just the beginning.”

“I am blessed to be entrusted with such an incredible group of young men and a staff who have fought to lay a foundation for this football program,” MacIntyre added.  “The support from the administration has been tremendous, as has the enthusiasm from the fans. Together we have come together to accomplish something special. The future is bright for Colorado football.”

MacIntyre will earn $3.1 million in salary in 2017, up from the roughly $2 million he earned in 2016.

Colorado was 10-27 in MacIntyre’s first three seasons, but the Buffs experienced a breakthrough campaign last fall, including 10 wins, a Pac-12 South championship and an appearance in the top-10 of both polls.

The extension was originally announced and signed in January, but approval was delayed following Tumpkin’s accusers revelations in a February Sports Illustrated story. The regents put approval on hold through the completion of an independent investigation by a third-party. That investigation concluded MacIntyre did not act criminally negligent but was in violation of the reporting requirements of his contract — giving the CU the power to fire him without cause.

Instead, Colorado approved his extension.

Middle Tennessee fills linebackers coach hole with Notre Dame analyst

By Zach BarnettJun 15, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT

Middle Tennessee filled a late-in-the-year hole on its staff on Thursday.

The Blue Raiders have announced the hiring of Siriki Diabate as their new linebackers coach, filling a hole created when David Bibee resigned late last month.

“This is a tremendous opportunity with a program that has done a lot of great stuff under Coach (Rick) Stockstill,” Diabate said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get there and join the staff, meet the players and begin preparing for the season.”

Diabate spent the past two seasons coaching safeties at Colgate, and in March joined the Notre Dame staff as a defensive analyst.

“I am excited to have Siriki join our staff,” Stockstill said. “He will be a great example and leader of our linebackers. I love his energy, enthusiasm and passion he possesses for the game of football. He played for Coach (Scott) Shafer, so he comes in with a great understanding of our defense which was critical considering how close we are to our report date.”

Diabate’s hiring was no doubt strongly influenced by new Blue Raiders defensive coordinator Scott Shafer. Diabate played at Syracuse and spent two seasons as a defensive graduate assistant under then-Orange head coach Shafer.

“Coach Shafer is someone who has been very influential in my career, and to have a chance to keep learning under him is like a dream come true,” Diabate said. “I can’t wait to team up with him and work extremely hard to put the best possible product on the field this fall.”

Mizzou’s Nate Howard suspended following arrest on drug charges

By John TaylorJun 15, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

This is usually the point in the program where we signal another resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker, but, since that’s already been taken care of today, we’ll just move on.

Late Wednesday night, Missouri defensive end Nate Howard (pictured, No. 88) was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop initiated by campus police.  The junior is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and no vehicle registration.

No details of what led to the arrest and charges have been divulged.  A preliminary court appearance is scheduled for this afternoon.

In a statement, Mizzou said that the football program is “aware of the situation, and we are addressing it internally.” As a result of the arrest, Howard has been indefinitely suspended from the team.

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Howard was rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Missouri.  He played in 11 games as a true freshman, recording 12 tackles and two tackles for loss.

While his playing time dipped to four games last year, he exited spring practice in line to claim a starting job this season.

Oklahoma announces Baker Mayfield’s punishment for Feb. arrest

4 Comments
By John TaylorJun 15, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT

Not surprisingly, an off-field incident this offseason will have no on-field impact for Oklahoma this coming season.

In late February, Baker Mayfield was arrested in Arkansas and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing the scene, the latter offense being caught on tape.  Nearly four months later, the football program announced the internal sanctions for one of the Heisman Trophy favorites entering the 2017 season — participation in a university alcohol education program as well as 35 hours of community service, some of which will include working with law enforcement.

Mayfield will be compelled to complete the requirements before the start of the fall semester.  If he does, it would have no impact on his availability for the start of the 2017 season, which includes a Week 2 road trip to Columbus to face Ohio State in what’s expected to be a battle of Top 10 teams.

“As I stated earlier, I could not be more disappointed in my actions and the embarrassment they caused for my university and team,” the quarterback, who had previously issued a public apology, said in a new statement. “I am anxious to fulfill the responsibilities that have been set and am continuing to dedicate myself to the high standard that everyone rightfully expects from someone in my position.”

“Baker has expressed regret for his actions and backed up his apology by being a model leader in our program,” first-year head coach Lincoln Riley said in his statement. “He has learned from his mistake and will continue to grow from it.

“The coaching staff and team has every confidence in him going forward.”

With Mayfield under center, the Sooners have claimed back-to-back Big 12 titles.  He was a finalist for the 2016 Heisman and earned a trip to New York City after finishing fourth in the voting the year before.