Middle Tennessee fills linebackers coach hole with Notre Dame analyst

Middle Tennessee filled a late-in-the-year hole on its staff on Thursday.

The Blue Raiders have announced the hiring of Siriki Diabate as their new linebackers coach, filling a hole created when David Bibee resigned late last month.

“This is a tremendous opportunity with a program that has done a lot of great stuff under Coach (Rick) Stockstill,” Diabate said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get there and join the staff, meet the players and begin preparing for the season.”

Diabate spent the past two seasons coaching safeties at Colgate, and in March joined the Notre Dame staff as a defensive analyst.

“I am excited to have Siriki join our staff,” Stockstill said. “He will be a great example and leader of our linebackers. I love his energy, enthusiasm and passion he possesses for the game of football. He played for Coach (Scott) Shafer, so he comes in with a great understanding of our defense which was critical considering how close we are to our report date.”

Diabate’s hiring was no doubt strongly influenced by new Blue Raiders defensive coordinator Scott Shafer. Diabate played at Syracuse and spent two seasons as a defensive graduate assistant under then-Orange head coach Shafer.

“Coach Shafer is someone who has been very influential in my career, and to have a chance to keep learning under him is like a dream come true,” Diabate said. “I can’t wait to team up with him and work extremely hard to put the best possible product on the field this fall.”