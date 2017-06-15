Oklahoma announces Baker Mayfield’s punishment for Feb. arrest

Not surprisingly, an off-field incident this offseason will have no on-field impact for Oklahoma this coming season.

In late February, Baker Mayfield was arrested in Arkansas and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing the scene, the latter offense being caught on tape. Nearly four months later, the football program announced the internal sanctions for one of the Heisman Trophy favorites entering the 2017 season — participation in a university alcohol education program as well as 35 hours of community service, some of which will include working with law enforcement.

Mayfield will be compelled to complete the requirements before the start of the fall semester. If he does, it would have no impact on his availability for the start of the 2017 season, which includes a Week 2 road trip to Columbus to face Ohio State in what’s expected to be a battle of Top 10 teams.

“As I stated earlier, I could not be more disappointed in my actions and the embarrassment they caused for my university and team,” the quarterback, who had previously issued a public apology, said in a new statement. “I am anxious to fulfill the responsibilities that have been set and am continuing to dedicate myself to the high standard that everyone rightfully expects from someone in my position.”

“Baker has expressed regret for his actions and backed up his apology by being a model leader in our program,” first-year head coach Lincoln Riley said in his statement. “He has learned from his mistake and will continue to grow from it.

“The coaching staff and team has every confidence in him going forward.”

With Mayfield under center, the Sooners have claimed back-to-back Big 12 titles. He was a finalist for the 2016 Heisman and earned a trip to New York City after finishing fourth in the voting the year before.