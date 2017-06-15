Getty Images

Oregon coach throws Rudy-themed shade at Notre Dame over recruit flip

By John TaylorJun 15, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT

The recruiting game, it’s on 24/7/365 — especially given the fact that Twitter is always open as well.

Braden Lenzy is a four-star recruit in the Class of 2018 and is rated as the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Oregon.  While a high priority for the Oregon Ducks as a talented in-state player, the athlete verbally committed to Notre Dame in late February of this year.

Nearly four months later, however, Lenzy flipped from the Fighting Irish to the Ducks. “Oregon is my home. I am proud to be a Duck,” the prospect told The Oregonian.

Suffice to say, the UO coaching staff was overjoyed at the development. In particular, safeties coach Keith Heyward

While that was a scene from “Encino Man,” it’s also a clip that shows actor Sean Astin, who famously portrayed Notre Dame icon Rudy Ruettiger in “Rudy,” flirting with a girl before her boyfriend intervenes and puts the kibosh on his advances.

Well-played, coach. Well-played.

Hal Mumme turned Ed Orgeron into NCAA over camp flap

By John TaylorJun 15, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT

What, you thought you’d heard the last of a controversy involving satellite camps?

Earlier this week, Hal Mumme, the former Kentucky head coach now at Div. III in Belhaven in Louisiana, took to referring to Ed Orgeron as “Paranoid Ed” as Mumme alleged that the LSU head coach and/or those connected to the program used their influence to (twice) cancel a camp in Baton Rouge that was to be attended Thursday by, among others, Texas and Houston.  The former, of course, is coached by Tom Herman, who was reportedly close to becoming the Tigers’ coach before spurning LSU in favor of UT. “That failed courtship rankled LSU athletic department officials,” SI.com wrote.

During a radio interview Thursday, Mumme ratcheted up the rhetoric, telling the ESPN affiliate in Birmingham, Ala., that he has turned Orgeron into the NCAA.

“I think the NCAA needs to come in and look at that,” Mumme said. “I don’t see how a public figure at an SEC school can basically extort people into not using their facilities for the public good.”

It’s highly doubtful that the NCAA will do much if anything, but the university could and should.  Certainly what Orgeron and/or other Tiger political minions are alleged to be doing will have no impact on the four- and five-star players; they will get signed regardless.  What they’re doing, if the allegations are true, is preventing those below the upper echelon of recruits from being exposed to football programs that might otherwise not be an option, and vice versa.

If Orgeron cares as much about the kids in his home state as he claims, he’ll stand down.  And tell those around him to do the same.

As for Mumme?  He resigned as UK’s head coach right before National Signing Day 2001 in the midst of an investigation into alleged NCAA improprieties, including payments to recruits as well as high school coaches.  While Mumme was not found to have committed any violations himself, the football program was found to have committed more than three dozen and was banned from the 2002 postseason as well as stripped of nearly 20 scholarships.

Mumme’s only jobs at the FBS level since his scandal-plagued end in Lexington came as the head coach at New Mexico State from 2005-08 as well as the offensive coordinator at SMU for one season in 2013.

FAU’s leading receiver arrested on felony battery charges, suspended

By John TaylorJun 15, 2017, 9:03 AM EDT

After a brief respite, it’s time to, once again, reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.

In what will prove to be the first significant test of Lane Kiffin‘s tenure at Florida Atlantic, the South Florida Sun Sentinel, citing online records, is reporting that Kalib Woods was arrested Tuesday on two counts of battery.  Both of those charges are felonies.

Other than the incident that led to the arrest happened Jan. 13, no details surrounding the incident have been released.

As a result of the felony arrest, Woods has been indefinitely suspended by the football program.

Last season, Woods was easily the Owls’ top threat in the passing game as he led the team with 68 receptions for 934 yards.  The closest in the former category was running back Devin Singletary‘s 26, and Tavaris Harrison‘s 304 in the latter.

For his career, the redshirt senior’s 111 catches have produced 1,487 yards and six touchdowns.

Oklahoma confirms hiring of Ruffin McNeill as DT coach

By John TaylorJun 14, 2017, 9:09 PM EDT

One of the most influential mentors in Lincoln Riley‘s coaching career is officially coming to help out his protégé.

Wednesday afternoon, reports surfaced that Ruffin McNeill would be added to Riley’s first OU coaching staff. Not long after, the football program indeed confirmed that McNeill will fill the void in the staff.

McNeill will serve as the Sooners’ defensive tackles coach as well as carry the title of assistant head coach. OU’s defensive line coach the past two seasons, Calvin Thibodeaux, will focus his coaching attention on the defensive ends.

McNeill had been the line coach at Virginia since December of 2015. He also carried the title of assistant head coach with the Cavaliers.

“Ruffin McNeill is one of the best people, not only in the world of coaching, but also in the world, period,” UVa. head coach Bronco Mendenhall said in a statement. “I’ve really enjoyed his friendship, the exchange of ideas and the camaraderie that we’ve had together. Ruff has amazing relationships with anyone he’s met. He’s got a great football mind. I am appreciative of all the work he put in helping us to begin to make Virginia an excellent football program.”

Prior to his brief time in Charlottesville, he was the head coach at his alma mater, East Carolina, from 2010-2015 before being abruptly kicked to the curb shortly after the season ended. From 2000-2009, he was an assistant at Texas Tech. Riley and McNeill were on the same staff at Tech from 2007-09, then Riley served as McNeill’s offensive coordinator at ECU from 2010-14 before moving on to Norman.

The school noted in its release that Riley expects to finalize other coaching staff titles in the coming days.

LINCOLN RILEY
“I’m very excited that Ruffin McNeill is joining our coaching staff. Personally, I have a great history with him from our time together at Texas Tech and East Carolina. We’re getting an extremely high-quality person and coach. Our team and fans will love the personality and energy he’ll bring to our program.

“Ruffin possesses a distinguished record defensively, and I’m excited to see him work alongside defensive coordinator Mike Stoops and the rest of our staff on that side of the ball. I view the defensive line as one of the most important — if not the most important — position groups on the field, and he’ll be a big benefit to our student-athletes and to our program as a whole.”

RUFFIN MCNEILL
“I’ve been at every level and have done it a lot of different ways. I’ve been fortunate to work with great people. I’ve had the big-picture view of a head coach, I’ve been a defensive coordinator and I’ve been a special teams coordinator, so I think I have some things I bring to the table. I absolutely love coaching the players. I love that part. I’m excited to do that here. Can’t wait to get on the field, get in the meeting rooms, talk strategy, talk life. That’s what I’ve always been known for; being a hard worker and a team guy. I believe it’s team and family first, last and always. Lincoln and his wife, Caitlin, are family to me. I’ve known him since he was 18 years old when he was a freshman at Texas Tech.

“I believe in working players harder than they’ve worked before, but also loving them more than they’ve ever been loved. That’s my base. And I always am clear with my expectations. ‘Here’s what I expect and why, and here’s what we’re achieving.’ It’s not just the ‘what,’ but it’s also the ‘why’ and the ‘how.’ I treat the players like they’re my sons. Not just my particular group, but the entire team. I’m looking forward to building those relationships here at OU.”

VIDEO: Michigan State to wear white helmets for Western Michigan game

By Zach BarnettJun 14, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT

Michigan State has not worn white helmets since 1954, according to the website SpartanJerseys.com. That will change on Sept. 9.

The Spartans on Wednesday unveiled the new lids they’ll break out for their Week 2 game with Western Michigan.

As you’ll see, they’re the same lids Sparty already wears… but white.

The Sparty-Western Michigan game will kick at 3:30 p.m. ET on BTN.