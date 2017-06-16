Florida’s Jim McElwain receives one-year extension, slight raise

Two years plus two conference titles has equaled a revamped contract for Florida’s head football coach.

The university announced early Friday afternoon that it has reached an agreement with Jim McElwain on a one-year contract extension. McElwain is now signed through the 2022 season.

In 2016, McElwain was paid $4.27 million per the USA Today salary database. This season as part of the revamped deal, he’ll be paid $4.48 million in total compensation. His 2016 salary was sixth among SEC head coaches.

All told, McElwain will have six years remaining on a contract that will have a total value of $26.9 million. That total doesn’t include performance bonuses that can be earned both on the field and in the classroom. The maximum bonus potential for McElwain is $825,000.

Men’s basketball coach Mike White was extended as well following the Gators’ run to the Elite Eight.

“Both Coach Mac and Coach White have done a phenomenal job of leading our programs and we are looking forward to having them lead the Gators for years to come,” a statement from new athletic director Scott Stricklin read. “As much as both have won games and provided a lot of great memories for our fans and stability for the programs they lead, they have both had a huge impact on the development and personal growth of the athletes they coach.”

In his first two seasons in Gainesville, McElwain has guided the Gators to a 19-8 record. In each of those seasons, they won the SEC East only to fall to Alabama in the conference championship game. They lost those two title tilts by a combined 52 points, including a 54-16 loss last season.