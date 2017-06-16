Getty Images

Florida’s Jim McElwain receives one-year extension, slight raise

By John TaylorJun 16, 2017, 12:21 PM EDT

Two years plus two conference titles has equaled a revamped contract for Florida’s head football coach.

The university announced early Friday afternoon that it has reached an agreement with Jim McElwain on a one-year contract extension.  McElwain is now signed through the 2022 season.

In 2016, McElwain was paid $4.27 million per the USA Today salary database.  This season as part of the revamped deal, he’ll be paid $4.48 million in total compensation.  His 2016 salary was sixth among SEC head coaches.

All told, McElwain will have six years remaining on a contract that will have a total value of $26.9 million.  That total doesn’t include performance bonuses that can be earned both on the field and in the classroom.  The maximum bonus potential for McElwain is $825,000.

Men’s basketball coach Mike White was extended as well following the Gators’ run to the Elite Eight.

“Both Coach Mac and Coach White have done a phenomenal job of leading our programs and we are looking forward to having them lead the Gators for years to come,” a statement from new athletic director Scott Stricklin read. “As much as both have won games and provided a lot of great memories for our fans and stability for the programs they lead, they have both had a huge impact on the development and personal growth of the athletes they coach.”

In his first two seasons in Gainesville, McElwain has guided the Gators to a 19-8 record.  In each of those seasons, they won the SEC East only to fall to Alabama in the conference championship game.  They lost those two title tilts by a combined 52 points, including a 54-16 loss last season.

Hunter Jarmon leaving Oregon State football for pro baseball

By John TaylorJun 16, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT

The Major League Baseball draft was this week and, while Hunter Jarmon went undrafted, he’s still going to make a go at a professional stick & ball career.

On social media Thursday, Jarmon announced that he has signed a contract with the San Diego Padres organization.  As a result, the wide receiver will be foregoing his final season of football eligibility at Oregon State.

Jarmon, who would’ve been a senior this season, played baseball for the Beavers his freshman season in 2013-14 but hasn’t played the sport since.

“We 100-percent support Hunter’s decision to pursue this tremendous opportunity of a baseball career at this time in his life,” a statement from OSU head football coach Gary Andersen began. “He is a quality young man and we wish him the very best in pursuing this course.”

Over the past three seasons, Jarmon started eight games.  In that span, he caught 41 passes for 555 yards and three touchdowns.  In 2014, his 16.7 yards per reception led the team.

Knee injury playing hoops will sideline Ohio State’s A.J. Alexander for entire 2017 season

By John TaylorJun 16, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT

While it may have ultimately been the case anyway, Ohio State will now definitely have a new backup tight end for the upcoming season.

A team spokesperson confirmed to the Columbus Dispatch that A.J. Alexander will be sidelined for the entire 2017 season due to an unspecified knee injury.  The Cleveland Plain Dealer subsequently confirmed the initial report, adding that Alexander has already undergone surgery to repair the damage.

Alexander sustained the injury playing basketball earlier this month.

A three-star 2015 signee, Alexander took a redshirt as a true freshman.  As the backup to starter Marcus Baugh last season, Alexander caught four passes for 27 yards.

Redshirt freshmen Luke Farrell and Jake Hausmann will now vie for the No. 2 job behind Baugh, who didn’t practice this spring because of shoulder surgery.

Disturbing details emerge in felony arrest of FAU’s leading receiver

By John TaylorJun 16, 2017, 10:44 AM EDT

Now we know a little more of the rest of the story, and what we now know is very unsettling.

Thursday, it was reported that Florida Atlantic wide receiver Kalib Woods had been arrested on two counts of felony battery. According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the charges stem from a January party in which it’s alleged that Woods broke the jaw of one man and caused internal bleeding in another.

From the Sun Sentinel‘s report:

Woods and the two victims — Stephan Reese and Adrian Muckle — were at a party at 7600 W Camino Real in Boca Raton in the early morning hours on Jan. 13, according to the police report. Muckle said in an affidavit that Woods “approached me with no t-shirt and said remember all that stuff you were talking.”

Both Reese and Muckle told investigators that Woods then tried to punch Muckle but instead hit Reese, knocking him to the ground.

Muckle told police he discovered internal bleeding when his urine was “real dark and black.” He was hospitalized for five days, the affidavit said.

On Jan. 20, Reese underwent surgery “to reconstruct his broken jaw caused by the impact of Kalib striking him in the face,” Reese’s mother said in the affidavit. Reese’s mouth was wired shut and he was unable to eat solid foods for several weeks, according to the affidavit.

According to Reese, the acrimony between Woods and Muckle stemmed from a foul being called in a pickup basketball game more than a year ago. Muckle claimed that, via social media, Woods had threatened to assault him the next time the two met.

As a result of the arrest, Woods was indefinitely suspended by first-year FAU head coach Lane Kiffin.

Last season, Woods was easily the Owls’ top threat in the passing game as he led the team with 68 receptions for 934 yards. The closest in the former category was running back Devin Singletary‘s 26, and Tavaris Harrison‘s 304 in the latter.

For his career, the redshirt senior’s 111 catches have produced 1,487 yards and six touchdowns.

Medically DQd by Syracuse, Steven Clark wants release to transfer

By John TaylorJun 16, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT

Steven Clark‘s time at Syracuse may be over, but he’s hoping the same can’t be said of the remainder of his collegiate career.

While the results were disputed by his family, Clark (pictured, No. 72) was medically disqualified by ‘Cuse earlier this month because of a genetic disorder that makes him susceptible to blood cots. On his personal Twitter account Thursday, the defensive lineman stated that he has “requested… permission to contact other schools in order to see if I can go anywhere else to play.”

Another school would need to clear him medically in order for him to sign and continue playing.

The defensive lineman ended his Orange career having played in 21 games, starting nine of those contests. He was credited with 37 tackles, three tackles for loss and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Coming to SU as a three-star 2015 recruit out of Alabama, Clark held offers from, among others, Florida, Memphis and Vanderbilt.