Hunter Jarmon leaving Oregon State football for pro baseball

The Major League Baseball draft was this week and, while Hunter Jarmon went undrafted, he’s still going to make a go at a professional stick & ball career.

On social media Thursday, Jarmon announced that he has signed a contract with the San Diego Padres organization. As a result, the wide receiver will be foregoing his final season of football eligibility at Oregon State.

Jarmon, who would’ve been a senior this season, played baseball for the Beavers his freshman season in 2013-14 but hasn’t played the sport since.

“We 100-percent support Hunter’s decision to pursue this tremendous opportunity of a baseball career at this time in his life,” a statement from OSU head football coach Gary Andersen began. “He is a quality young man and we wish him the very best in pursuing this course.”

Over the past three seasons, Jarmon started eight games. In that span, he caught 41 passes for 555 yards and three touchdowns. In 2014, his 16.7 yards per reception led the team.