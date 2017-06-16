Hyperthermia likely cause of death of Kent State’s Tyler Heintz

A preliminary autopsy report has shown that Kent State football player Tyler Heintz likely died of hyperthermia, the Record-Courier is reporting.
Following football conditioning drills earlier this week, the true freshman offensive lineman collapsed and, after being transported to a local hospital, was pronounced dead. According to Portage County (Ohio) Coroner Dr. Dean DePerro, the final autopsy results could take weeks or even months.
According to the National Institute of Health, “[h]yperthermia is an abnormally high body temperature caused by a failure of the heat-regulating mechanisms of the body to deal with the heat coming from the environment.” The newspaper wrote that “DePerro reiterated that the results are preliminary, and that other factors may be involved.”
The paper also added this anecdote from the 6-4, 275-pound player’s former coach.
Heintz spent countless hours working in the hot sun on his family farm in Kenton, about 75 miles south of Toledo, according Brent Fackler, his high school football coach. …
“Tyler had a physical, maybe two in the last two weeks,” said Fackler. “(Last) Friday with us here he ran ’14 110s,’ which is not easy. We run 110 (yards), then they have 45 seconds to rest, then they run another 110 for 14 minutes. That’s quite a bit of running, and Tyler didn’t show any problems there.
Thus far, university officials have not responded to the preliminary autopsy results.
Ed Orgeron’s quest to build a wall around the state of Louisiana has made news for keeping certain folks out of the state this past week but it has apparently proven quite effective at keeping at least one player inside the border as well.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram is reporting that freshman offensive lineman Willie Allen had intended to transfer to TCU this offseason but that he was blocked by the school from doing so:
Allen’s choice? TCU, a request that LSU promptly denied, according to multiple sources between Baton Rouge and Stadium Drive in Fort Worth. A source said that an LSU appeals committee ruled Thursday that Allen would be released from his scholarship, provided he transfers anywhere but to a Southeastern Conference school or TCU.
Allen announced his intention to transfer out of Baton Rouge last week after taking a redshirt year in 2016. While it’s understandable that the Tigers don’t want him to head out to another SEC school, blocking the Horned Frogs is a bit puzzling at first glance after they were one of the teams that recruited Allen hard out of high school. It turns out there’s a reason why the school put a lone Big 12 destination on the no-go list however.
The Baton Rouge Advocate dug a little deeper into the matter and reports that the LSU staff believes that TCU had some sort of contact with Allen before he formally requested a transfer. It seems a little unlikely either school will formally confirm that accusation but it has been known to happen over the years when a player is thinking about moving on from a program.
Baylor, UCLA, Miami and Oklahoma all appear in the mix for Allen with Forth Worth off the table as a result, according to Allen’s high school coach. It’s possible he could appeal the decision by the Tigers but the offensive lineman will otherwise be looking at somewhere else to play in 2018.
The Major League Baseball draft was this week and, while Hunter Jarmon went undrafted, he’s still going to make a go at a professional stick & ball career.
On social media Thursday, Jarmon announced that he has signed a contract with the San Diego Padres organization. As a result, the wide receiver will be foregoing his final season of football eligibility at Oregon State.
Jarmon, who would’ve been a senior this season, played baseball for the Beavers his freshman season in 2013-14 but hasn’t played the sport since.
“We 100-percent support Hunter’s decision to pursue this tremendous opportunity of a baseball career at this time in his life,” a statement from OSU head football coach Gary Andersen began. “He is a quality young man and we wish him the very best in pursuing this course.”
Over the past three seasons, Jarmon started eight games. In that span, he caught 41 passes for 555 yards and three touchdowns. In 2014, his 16.7 yards per reception led the team.
Two years plus two conference titles has equaled a revamped contract for Florida’s head football coach.
The university announced early Friday afternoon that it has reached an agreement with Jim McElwain on a one-year contract extension. McElwain is now signed through the 2022 season.
In 2016, McElwain was paid $4.27 million per the USA Today salary database. This season as part of the revamped deal, he’ll be paid $4.48 million in total compensation. His 2016 salary was sixth among SEC head coaches.
All told, McElwain will have six years remaining on a contract that will have a total value of $26.9 million. That total doesn’t include performance bonuses that can be earned both on the field and in the classroom. The maximum bonus potential for McElwain is $825,000.
Men’s basketball coach Mike White was extended as well following the Gators’ run to the Elite Eight.
“Both Coach Mac and Coach White have done a phenomenal job of leading our programs and we are looking forward to having them lead the Gators for years to come,” a statement from new athletic director Scott Stricklin read. “As much as both have won games and provided a lot of great memories for our fans and stability for the programs they lead, they have both had a huge impact on the development and personal growth of the athletes they coach.”
In his first two seasons in Gainesville, McElwain has guided the Gators to a 19-8 record. In each of those seasons, they won the SEC East only to fall to Alabama in the conference championship game. They lost those two title tilts by a combined 52 points, including a 54-16 loss last season.
While it may have ultimately been the case anyway, Ohio State will now definitely have a new backup tight end for the upcoming season.
A team spokesperson confirmed to the Columbus Dispatch that A.J. Alexander will be sidelined for the entire 2017 season due to an unspecified knee injury. The Cleveland Plain Dealer subsequently confirmed the initial report, adding that Alexander has already undergone surgery to repair the damage.
Alexander sustained the injury playing basketball earlier this month.
A three-star 2015 signee, Alexander took a redshirt as a true freshman. As the backup to starter Marcus Baugh last season, Alexander caught four passes for 27 yards.
Redshirt freshmen Luke Farrell and Jake Hausmann will now vie for the No. 2 job behind Baugh, who didn’t practice this spring because of shoulder surgery.