Hyperthermia likely cause of death of Kent State’s Tyler Heintz

A preliminary autopsy report has shown that Kent State football player Tyler Heintz likely died of hyperthermia, the Record-Courier is reporting.

Following football conditioning drills earlier this week, the true freshman offensive lineman collapsed and, after being transported to a local hospital, was pronounced dead. According to Portage County (Ohio) Coroner Dr. Dean DePerro, the final autopsy results could take weeks or even months.

According to the National Institute of Health, “[h]yperthermia is an abnormally high body temperature caused by a failure of the heat-regulating mechanisms of the body to deal with the heat coming from the environment.” The newspaper wrote that “DePerro reiterated that the results are preliminary, and that other factors may be involved.”

The paper also added this anecdote from the 6-4, 275-pound player’s former coach.

Heintz spent countless hours working in the hot sun on his family farm in Kenton, about 75 miles south of Toledo, according Brent Fackler, his high school football coach. … “Tyler had a physical, maybe two in the last two weeks,” said Fackler. “(Last) Friday with us here he ran ’14 110s,’ which is not easy. We run 110 (yards), then they have 45 seconds to rest, then they run another 110 for 14 minutes. That’s quite a bit of running, and Tyler didn’t show any problems there.

Thus far, university officials have not responded to the preliminary autopsy results.