Getty Images

Knee injury playing hoops will sideline Ohio State’s A.J. Alexander for entire 2017 season

Leave a comment
By John TaylorJun 16, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT

While it may have ultimately been the case anyway, Ohio State will now definitely have a new backup tight end for the upcoming season.

A team spokesperson confirmed to the Columbus Dispatch that A.J. Alexander will be sidelined for the entire 2017 season due to an unspecified knee injury.  The Cleveland Plain Dealer subsequently confirmed the initial report, adding that Alexander has already undergone surgery to repair the damage.

Alexander sustained the injury playing basketball earlier this month.

A three-star 2015 signee, Alexander took a redshirt as a true freshman.  As the backup to starter Marcus Baugh last season, Alexander caught four passes for 27 yards.

Redshirt freshmen Luke Farrell and Jake Hausmann will now vie for the No. 2 job behind Baugh, who didn’t practice this spring because of shoulder surgery.

Disturbing details emerge in felony arrest of FAU’s leading receiver

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorJun 16, 2017, 10:44 AM EDT

Now we know a little more of the rest of the story, and what we now know is very unsettling.

Thursday, it was reported that Florida Atlantic wide receiver Kalib Woods had been arrested on two counts of felony battery. According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the charges stem from a January party in which it’s alleged that Woods broke the jaw of one man and caused internal bleeding in another.

From the Sun Sentinel‘s report:

Woods and the two victims — Stephan Reese and Adrian Muckle — were at a party at 7600 W Camino Real in Boca Raton in the early morning hours on Jan. 13, according to the police report. Muckle said in an affidavit that Woods “approached me with no t-shirt and said remember all that stuff you were talking.”

Both Reese and Muckle told investigators that Woods then tried to punch Muckle but instead hit Reese, knocking him to the ground.

Muckle told police he discovered internal bleeding when his urine was “real dark and black.” He was hospitalized for five days, the affidavit said.

On Jan. 20, Reese underwent surgery “to reconstruct his broken jaw caused by the impact of Kalib striking him in the face,” Reese’s mother said in the affidavit. Reese’s mouth was wired shut and he was unable to eat solid foods for several weeks, according to the affidavit.

According to Reese, the acrimony between Woods and Muckle stemmed from a foul being called in a pickup basketball game more than a year ago. Muckle claimed that, via social media, Woods had threatened to assault him the next time the two met.

As a result of the arrest, Woods was indefinitely suspended by first-year FAU head coach Lane Kiffin.

Last season, Woods was easily the Owls’ top threat in the passing game as he led the team with 68 receptions for 934 yards. The closest in the former category was running back Devin Singletary‘s 26, and Tavaris Harrison‘s 304 in the latter.

For his career, the redshirt senior’s 111 catches have produced 1,487 yards and six touchdowns.

Medically DQd by Syracuse, Steven Clark wants release to transfer

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorJun 16, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT

Steven Clark‘s time at Syracuse may be over, but he’s hoping the same can’t be said of the remainder of his collegiate career.

While the results were disputed by his family, Clark (pictured, No. 72) was medically disqualified by ‘Cuse earlier this month because of a genetic disorder that makes him susceptible to blood cots. On his personal Twitter account Thursday, the defensive lineman stated that he has “requested… permission to contact other schools in order to see if I can go anywhere else to play.”

Another school would need to clear him medically in order for him to sign and continue playing.

The defensive lineman ended his Orange career having played in 21 games, starting nine of those contests. He was credited with 37 tackles, three tackles for loss and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Coming to SU as a three-star 2015 recruit out of Alabama, Clark held offers from, among others, Florida, Memphis and Vanderbilt.

Clemson transfer chooses East Carolina over Michigan, Oregon

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorJun 15, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT

Consider this the first Group of Five upset of Power Five teams for the 2017 season?

Earlier this week, Korrin Wiggins confirmed that he had whittled his list of potential transfer destinations down to four — East Carolina, Maryland, Michigan or Oregon.  On his personal Twitter account Thursday evening, Wiggins confirmed that he had opted to transfer to, to what’s certainly the surprise of some, ECU.

In an interview with TigerNet.com, the North Carolina high school product expounded on his decision.

“Me and my family discussed my decision and decided that it’s time for me to come home,” Wiggins told the Clemson-centric website.”It was hard to turn down those other schools, but the vision [Pirates head coach Scottie Montgomery] has there is something I liked so I’m done with the process.”

Wiggins graduated from Clemson last month, and will be eligible to play for ECU immediately. The 2017 season will be his final year of eligibility.

In 2015, Wiggins started six of the 13 games in which he played. However, a torn ACL in summer camp the following year cost him the entire 2015 season. As a reserve last season, the safety played in seven games. He started one of those contests.

All told, Wiggins played in 32 games before deciding to transfer from the Tigers in mid-May.

LOOK: Penn State wearing throwback uniforms vs. Indiana

Getty Images
3 Comments
By Zach BarnettJun 15, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT

Michigan State on Wednesday unveiled a different set of uniforms that really weren’t all that different, and on Thursday Penn State did the same.

The Nittany Lions will honor their program’s history during a Sept. 30 game against Indiana with a new set of uniforms, drawing on details from decades past. And since Penn State’s uniform gimmick is that they have no gimmick, the end result is only slightly different than the kit the Nittany Lions take the field in every Saturday.

Here’s the video Penn State produced to explain the changes.

If I may break the glass on the Unpopular Opinion flame-retardant suit, these “throwback” uniforms should be Penn State’s new weekly look. The current look is boring.

There, I said it.