Knee injury playing hoops will sideline Ohio State’s A.J. Alexander for entire 2017 season

Now we know a little more of the rest of the story, and what we now know is very unsettling.

Thursday, it was reported that Florida Atlantic wide receiver Kalib Woods had been arrested on two counts of felony battery. According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the charges stem from a January party in which it’s alleged that Woods broke the jaw of one man and caused internal bleeding in another.

From the Sun Sentinel‘s report:

Woods and the two victims — Stephan Reese and Adrian Muckle — were at a party at 7600 W Camino Real in Boca Raton in the early morning hours on Jan. 13, according to the police report. Muckle said in an affidavit that Woods “approached me with no t-shirt and said remember all that stuff you were talking.” Both Reese and Muckle told investigators that Woods then tried to punch Muckle but instead hit Reese, knocking him to the ground. … Muckle told police he discovered internal bleeding when his urine was “real dark and black.” He was hospitalized for five days, the affidavit said. On Jan. 20, Reese underwent surgery “to reconstruct his broken jaw caused by the impact of Kalib striking him in the face,” Reese’s mother said in the affidavit. Reese’s mouth was wired shut and he was unable to eat solid foods for several weeks, according to the affidavit.

According to Reese, the acrimony between Woods and Muckle stemmed from a foul being called in a pickup basketball game more than a year ago. Muckle claimed that, via social media, Woods had threatened to assault him the next time the two met.

As a result of the arrest, Woods was indefinitely suspended by first-year FAU head coach Lane Kiffin.

Last season, Woods was easily the Owls’ top threat in the passing game as he led the team with 68 receptions for 934 yards. The closest in the former category was running back Devin Singletary‘s 26, and Tavaris Harrison‘s 304 in the latter.

For his career, the redshirt senior’s 111 catches have produced 1,487 yards and six touchdowns.