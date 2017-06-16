Medically DQd by Syracuse, Steven Clark wants release to transfer

Steven Clark‘s time at Syracuse may be over, but he’s hoping the same can’t be said of the remainder of his collegiate career.

While the results were disputed by his family, Clark (pictured, No. 72) was medically disqualified by ‘Cuse earlier this month because of a genetic disorder that makes him susceptible to blood cots. On his personal Twitter account Thursday, the defensive lineman stated that he has “requested… permission to contact other schools in order to see if I can go anywhere else to play.”

Another school would need to clear him medically in order for him to sign and continue playing.

The defensive lineman ended his Orange career having played in 21 games, starting nine of those contests. He was credited with 37 tackles, three tackles for loss and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Coming to SU as a three-star 2015 recruit out of Alabama, Clark held offers from, among others, Florida, Memphis and Vanderbilt.