Police spent nearly 1,500 hours investigating sexual assault case involving ex-Michigan State trio

Michigan State has spent most of 2017 dealing with numerous investigations into several sexual assault cases and it seems that the timetable for at least one of them continues to push further and further into the year.

The Lansing State Journal reported on Thursday that a pretrial exam for former Spartans football players Joshua King, Donnie Corley and Demetric Vance is being moved back quite a bit on the calendar and will now take place on September 21 instead of next week. That follows a pre-trial conference for the trio’s lawyers that is set to take place the week prior on September 15.

The reason given is that the three player’s lawyers need time to review everything related to the case. That became a little more understandable when you see this bit of information midway through the story: ‘Police previously said they spent about 1,500 hours investigating the case before charges were filed last week.’

The lengthy police investigation gives a little more context into why the three were just recently issued arrest warrants despite the alleged act taking place in mid-January. All three players were quickly dismissed from the team following their arrests, which included felony charges of criminal sexual misconduct after a woman was reportedly assaulted in a bathroom during a party near campus.

King, according to Journal, is facing up to life in prison if convicted on all charges, while the other two are looking at as much as 15 years behind bars if found guilty. Two of the three former players were set to be starters in 2017 for MSU prior to their dismissal.