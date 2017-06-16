Week 1 meeting between Central Florida and FIU shifted to Thursday

You know you’re in a slow time for college football news when a relatively minor schedule change is popping onto the radar.

Case in point comes out of the Sunshine State on Friday afternoon as the schools and network involved have announced that Central Florida’s Week 1 opener hosting Florida International has been moved from Saturday to Thursday, August 31st. The game is set to kickoff at 6 p.m. ET in Orlando and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

So yes, if you can’t wait to watch Butch Davis’ coaching debut with the Panthers then you’ll be happy to note you won’t have to wait quite as long as you once did.

The two day shift up forward helps to space out college football’s first full opening weekend even more as well. The UCF-FIU will be the 15th game to kickoff on Thursday and will form a double-header on CBSSN with a Memphis-Louisiana Monroe tilt later in the evening. There are not a ton of notable matchups on the slate for the 31st but the first meeting of Davis and the Knights’ Scott Frost might be in the top five even if it is miles behind something like Ohio State’s opener at Indiana on the same night.

But hey, college football is college football and there’s no better time to note that than the heart of the offseason when you would love to see some action on the gridiron no matter who is involved.