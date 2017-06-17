Ex-South Carolina RB David Williams transfers to Arkansas

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

David Williams may have left the SEC East, but, as it turns out, he’s not leaving the conference altogether.

On his Twitter account Friday, Williams announced that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Arkansas. The move comes five months after he decided to transfer from South Carolina.

As he graduated from USC this past December, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2017. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Williams’ 239 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns were third on the team and tied for third, respectively, this season. He also had nine receptions for 72 yards coming out of the backfield.

The Philadelphia high school product, who started six games the last three years, finished the USC portion of his career with 794 yards and five touchdowns on 187 carries as well as 27 catches and 264 yards receiving.

The Razorbacks have lost a pair of running backs this offseason, precipitating the need to bolster the backfield with a graduate transfer. Another neck injury in early May prompted UA’s leading rusher, Rawleigh Williams, to retire from the sport, while Juan Day left the program as a grad transfer a couple of weeks later.