Ex-South Carolina RB David Williams transfers to Arkansas

David Williams may have left the SEC East, but, as it turns out, he’s not leaving the conference altogether.
On his Twitter account Friday, Williams announced that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Arkansas. The move comes five months after he decided to transfer from South Carolina.
As he graduated from USC this past December, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2017. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
Williams’ 239 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns were third on the team and tied for third, respectively, this season. He also had nine receptions for 72 yards coming out of the backfield.
The Philadelphia high school product, who started six games the last three years, finished the USC portion of his career with 794 yards and five touchdowns on 187 carries as well as 27 catches and 264 yards receiving.
The Razorbacks have lost a pair of running backs this offseason, precipitating the need to bolster the backfield with a graduate transfer. Another neck injury in early May prompted UA’s leading rusher, Rawleigh Williams, to retire from the sport, while Juan Day left the program as a grad transfer a couple of weeks later.
College football coaches typically do their best to stay out of politics for the most part. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, of course, isn’t a typical college football coach.
Speaking at a football camp on Saturday, the Wolverines coach told reporters of his latest plan to have the program formally ask former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle to both serve as honorary captains at a game sometime in the future.
This wouldn’t be the first time Harbaugh has gotten together with a world leader, as he met with Pope Francis this spring during Michigan’s trip to Italy. While the state of Michigan flipped red in the most recent presidential election, Obama did win the state twice while running for office so this isn’t a typically out-of-nowhere bizarre request from the energetic Wolverines coach.
While the Obamas do have a lot more free time now that they are out of the White House, it remains to be seen if anything will come out of Michigan’s formal request to serve as a game captain. If nothing else, everybody should be all for it if we can get audio of Harbaugh and President Obama discussing why the latter didn’t nominate Judge Judy to the Supreme Court.
Not surprisingly, a public mea culpa has been offered up by an arrested member of the Missouri football program.
Late Wednesday night following a traffic stop, Nate Howard (pictured, No. 88) was arrested on charges that included possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and no vehicle registration. As a result of the incident, the defensive end was indefinitely suspended by the football program.
Friday, Howard took to Twitter to apologize for his “carelessness” and letting his family, friends and fans down.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Howard was rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Missouri. He played in 11 games as a true freshman, recording 12 tackles and two tackles for loss.
While his playing time dipped to four games last year, he exited spring practice in line to claim a starting job this season.
You know you’re in a slow time for college football news when a relatively minor schedule change is popping onto the radar.
Case in point comes out of the Sunshine State on Friday afternoon as the schools and network involved have announced that Central Florida’s Week 1 opener hosting Florida International has been moved from Saturday to Thursday, August 31st. The game is set to kickoff at 6 p.m. ET in Orlando and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
So yes, if you can’t wait to watch Butch Davis’ coaching debut with the Panthers then you’ll be happy to note you won’t have to wait quite as long as you once did.
The two day shift up forward helps to space out college football’s first full opening weekend even more as well. The UCF-FIU will be the 15th game to kickoff on Thursday and will form a double-header on CBSSN with a Memphis-Louisiana Monroe tilt later in the evening. There are not a ton of notable matchups on the slate for the 31st but the first meeting of Davis and the Knights’ Scott Frost might be in the top five even if it is miles behind something like Ohio State’s opener at Indiana on the same night.
But hey, college football is college football and there’s no better time to note that than the heart of the offseason when you would love to see some action on the gridiron no matter who is involved.
Michigan State has spent most of 2017 dealing with numerous investigations into several sexual assault cases and it seems that the timetable for at least one of them continues to push further and further into the year.
The Lansing State Journal reported on Thursday that a pretrial exam for former Spartans football players Joshua King, Donnie Corley and Demetric Vance is being moved back quite a bit on the calendar and will now take place on September 21 instead of next week. That follows a pre-trial conference for the trio’s lawyers that is set to take place the week prior on September 15.
The reason given is that the three player’s lawyers need time to review everything related to the case. That became a little more understandable when you see this bit of information midway through the story: ‘Police previously said they spent about 1,500 hours investigating the case before charges were filed last week.’
The lengthy police investigation gives a little more context into why the three were just recently issued arrest warrants despite the alleged act taking place in mid-January. All three players were quickly dismissed from the team following their arrests, which included felony charges of criminal sexual misconduct after a woman was reportedly assaulted in a bathroom during a party near campus.
King, according to Journal, is facing up to life in prison if convicted on all charges, while the other two are looking at as much as 15 years behind bars if found guilty. Two of the three former players were set to be starters in 2017 for MSU prior to their dismissal.