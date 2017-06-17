Michigan associate head coach reportedly returning to high school coaching

Jim Harbaugh has attracted an impressive amount of coaching talent to Michigan since he returned to Ann Arbor but the flip side of the resulting success has been that he has seen more than a few coaches and staff members leave the program to pursue other opportunities.
The Wolverines seem to have lost yet another key figure in the program this week as associate head coach and special adviser Biff Poggi is reportedly returning to the high school ranks to coach again.
Poggi spent most of his career as the successful head coach at The Gilman School in Maryland, winning over 100 games during his nearly two decade tenure there. He left the post in 2016 to join Michigan and has primarily been assisting Harbaugh on bigger picture items for the program ever since. It appears the bug to coach was just too great however as he’s returning to Maryland to coach at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, according to a report from pressboxonline.com.
Harbaugh later confirmed the departure on Saturday afternoon while speaking to reporters at a football camp.
Poggi’s son, Henry, is a redshirt senior fullback on the team.
Ask any Pac-12 fan what their biggest source of frustration is right now and more likely than not ‘Pac-12 Networks‘ will be at, or near, the top of their list.
That can at times be the same response given by the league’s athletic directors as revenues from the venture fall further and further behind rivals like the uber-successful Big Ten Network and SEC Network. With those two leagues pushing conference payouts over the $50 million mark as soon as next year, the Pac-12 appears in danger of slipping further and further behind on the finance front.
Speaking to industry publication CableMax this week, Pac-12 Networks’ outgoing president Lydia Murphy-Stephans understands that the balance sheet isn’t quite the same out West but parity with the two other conference networks was never something that was promised to schools when the channels were formed several years ago.
“There is a gap between what Pac-12 Networks delivers and the Big Ten Network and the SEC Network,” said Murphy-Stephans in a Q&A with the magazine. “What has to be factored in is the revenue specifically from Pac-12 Networks is only one part of the overall revenue each university receives from the Pac-12. I understand there is frustration, though no athletic director or administrator was ever told the Pac-12 Networks would deliver the same or more revenue than what its peer conferences are currently getting from their networks.
“I don’t think it’s fair in any way to call out Pac-12 Networks as the source of the deficiency the universities or maybe those particular athletic directors or administrators are citing.”
Not exactly the kind of comments that will thrill some around the Pac-12 when it comes time to pay for facility upgrades or to give a coach a raise but probably pretty on the nose as to what was said back when realignment was getting hot and heavy around the country. Murphy-Stephans is leaving her post in the not too distant future so it’s not like she will have to massage some of these comments with Pac-12 administrators like her boss Larry Scott will likely have to do in the coming days.
A potentially big upcoming season for Gus Malzahn’s future at Auburn has resulted in several administrative changes to his off-the-field staff on the Plains this past week.
Announced on Thursday, the school confirmed several moves related to the running of the program. Perhaps the most notable change was the promotion of former Nick Saban staffer Patrick Suddes to assistant athletic director for football.
“I’m blessed to work for Coach Malzahn, and to work with this staff,” Suddes said in a release. “Auburn is a great place. It’s a blessing to be here. I’m going to embrace this new role and look forward to serving. I’m excited for the upcoming season.”
Stefan Schmidt takes over Suddes’ previous role as director of player personnel while Brett Whiteside slides over to director of football operations. Former AU offensive lineman Jorrell Bostrom, who won a ring on the 2010 national championship team, received a new title of director of player development.
That’s the biggest bits of shuffling among current staffers but the Tigers also announced two new hires to serve key roles. Former Cincinnati defensive line coach Kenny Ingram returns to Malzahn’s staff as director of player relations while Mollie Moore was poached from rival Georgia to serve as director of recruiting operations.
The moves still place Auburn well behind rival Alabama when it comes to number of non-coaching personnel on staff but do help the team play a bit of catch-up on that front.
College football coaches typically do their best to stay out of politics for the most part. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, of course, isn’t a typical college football coach.
Speaking at a football camp on Saturday, the Wolverines coach told reporters of his latest plan to have the program formally ask former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle to both serve as honorary captains at a game sometime in the future.
This wouldn’t be the first time Harbaugh has gotten together with a world leader, as he met with Pope Francis this spring during Michigan’s trip to Italy. While the state of Michigan flipped red in the most recent presidential election, Obama did win the state twice while running for office so this isn’t a typically out-of-nowhere bizarre request from the energetic Wolverines coach.
While the Obamas do have a lot more free time now that they are out of the White House, it remains to be seen if anything will come out of Michigan’s formal request to serve as a game captain. If nothing else, everybody should be all for it if we can get audio of Harbaugh and President Obama discussing why the latter didn’t nominate Judge Judy to the Supreme Court.
David Williams may have left the SEC East, but, as it turns out, he’s not leaving the conference altogether.
On his Twitter account Friday, Williams announced that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Arkansas. The move comes five months after he decided to transfer from South Carolina.
As he graduated from USC this past December, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2017. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
Williams’ 239 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns were third on the team and tied for third, respectively, this season. He also had nine receptions for 72 yards coming out of the backfield.
The Philadelphia high school product, who started six games the last three years, finished the USC portion of his career with 794 yards and five touchdowns on 187 carries as well as 27 catches and 264 yards receiving.
The Razorbacks have lost a pair of running backs this offseason, precipitating the need to bolster the backfield with a graduate transfer. Another neck injury in early May prompted UA’s leading rusher, Rawleigh Williams, to retire from the sport, while Juan Day left the program as a grad transfer a couple of weeks later.