Mizzou’s Nate Howard tweets apology for drug arrest

Not surprisingly, a public mea culpa has been offered up by an arrested member of the Missouri football program.
Late Wednesday night following a traffic stop, Nate Howard (pictured, No. 88) was arrested on charges that included possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and no vehicle registration. As a result of the incident, the defensive end was indefinitely suspended by the football program.
Friday, Howard took to Twitter to apologize for his “carelessness” and letting his family, friends and fans down.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Howard was rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Missouri. He played in 11 games as a true freshman, recording 12 tackles and two tackles for loss.
While his playing time dipped to four games last year, he exited spring practice in line to claim a starting job this season.
You know you’re in a slow time for college football news when a relatively minor schedule change is popping onto the radar.
Case in point comes out of the Sunshine State on Friday afternoon as the schools and network involved have announced that Central Florida’s Week 1 opener hosting Florida International has been moved from Saturday to Thursday, August 31st. The game is set to kickoff at 6 p.m. ET in Orlando and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
So yes, if you can’t wait to watch Butch Davis’ coaching debut with the Panthers then you’ll be happy to note you won’t have to wait quite as long as you once did.
The two day shift up forward helps to space out college football’s first full opening weekend even more as well. The UCF-FIU will be the 15th game to kickoff on Thursday and will form a double-header on CBSSN with a Memphis-Louisiana Monroe tilt later in the evening. There are not a ton of notable matchups on the slate for the 31st but the first meeting of Davis and the Knights’ Scott Frost might be in the top five even if it is miles behind something like Ohio State’s opener at Indiana on the same night.
But hey, college football is college football and there’s no better time to note that than the heart of the offseason when you would love to see some action on the gridiron no matter who is involved.
Michigan State has spent most of 2017 dealing with numerous investigations into several sexual assault cases and it seems that the timetable for at least one of them continues to push further and further into the year.
The Lansing State Journal reported on Thursday that a pretrial exam for former Spartans football players Joshua King, Donnie Corley and Demetric Vance is being moved back quite a bit on the calendar and will now take place on September 21 instead of next week. That follows a pre-trial conference for the trio’s lawyers that is set to take place the week prior on September 15.
The reason given is that the three player’s lawyers need time to review everything related to the case. That became a little more understandable when you see this bit of information midway through the story: ‘Police previously said they spent about 1,500 hours investigating the case before charges were filed last week.’
The lengthy police investigation gives a little more context into why the three were just recently issued arrest warrants despite the alleged act taking place in mid-January. All three players were quickly dismissed from the team following their arrests, which included felony charges of criminal sexual misconduct after a woman was reportedly assaulted in a bathroom during a party near campus.
King, according to Journal, is facing up to life in prison if convicted on all charges, while the other two are looking at as much as 15 years behind bars if found guilty. Two of the three former players were set to be starters in 2017 for MSU prior to their dismissal.
Ed Orgeron’s quest to build a wall around the state of Louisiana has made news for keeping certain folks out of the state this past week but it has apparently proven quite effective at keeping at least one player inside the border as well.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram is reporting that freshman offensive lineman Willie Allen had intended to transfer to TCU this offseason but that he was blocked by the school from doing so:
Allen’s choice? TCU, a request that LSU promptly denied, according to multiple sources between Baton Rouge and Stadium Drive in Fort Worth. A source said that an LSU appeals committee ruled Thursday that Allen would be released from his scholarship, provided he transfers anywhere but to a Southeastern Conference school or TCU.
Allen announced his intention to transfer out of Baton Rouge last week after taking a redshirt year in 2016. While it’s understandable that the Tigers don’t want him to head out to another SEC school, blocking the Horned Frogs is a bit puzzling at first glance after they were one of the teams that recruited Allen hard out of high school. It turns out there’s a reason why the school put a lone Big 12 destination on the no-go list however.
The Baton Rouge Advocate dug a little deeper into the matter and reports that the LSU staff believes that TCU had some sort of contact with Allen before he formally requested a transfer. It seems a little unlikely either school will formally confirm that accusation but it has been known to happen over the years when a player is thinking about moving on from a program.
Baylor, UCLA, Miami and Oklahoma all appear in the mix for Allen with Forth Worth off the table as a result, according to Allen’s high school coach. It’s possible he could appeal the decision by the Tigers but the offensive lineman will otherwise be looking at somewhere else to play in 2018.
A preliminary autopsy report has shown that Kent State football player Tyler Heintz likely died of hyperthermia, the Record-Courier is reporting.
Following football conditioning drills earlier this week, the true freshman offensive lineman collapsed and, after being transported to a local hospital, was pronounced dead. According to Portage County (Ohio) Coroner Dr. Dean DePerro, the final autopsy results could take weeks or even months.
According to the National Institute of Health, “[h]yperthermia is an abnormally high body temperature caused by a failure of the heat-regulating mechanisms of the body to deal with the heat coming from the environment.” The newspaper wrote that “DePerro reiterated that the results are preliminary, and that other factors may be involved.”
The paper also added this anecdote from the 6-4, 275-pound player’s former coach.
Heintz spent countless hours working in the hot sun on his family farm in Kenton, about 75 miles south of Toledo, according Brent Fackler, his high school football coach. …
“Tyler had a physical, maybe two in the last two weeks,” said Fackler. “(Last) Friday with us here he ran ’14 110s,’ which is not easy. We run 110 (yards), then they have 45 seconds to rest, then they run another 110 for 14 minutes. That’s quite a bit of running, and Tyler didn’t show any problems there.
Thus far, university officials have not responded to the preliminary autopsy results.