Mizzou’s Nate Howard tweets apology for drug arrest

Not surprisingly, a public mea culpa has been offered up by an arrested member of the Missouri football program.

Late Wednesday night following a traffic stop, Nate Howard (pictured, No. 88) was arrested on charges that included possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and no vehicle registration. As a result of the incident, the defensive end was indefinitely suspended by the football program.

Friday, Howard took to Twitter to apologize for his “carelessness” and letting his family, friends and fans down.

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Howard was rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Missouri. He played in 11 games as a true freshman, recording 12 tackles and two tackles for loss.

While his playing time dipped to four games last year, he exited spring practice in line to claim a starting job this season.