Former Ole Miss QB, East Mississippi CC coach Bo Wallace arrested for DUI

Former Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace was arrested Saturday on a charge of driving under the influence. He was arrested at 11:06 p.m. by police in West Point, Miss., and booked into a Clay County (Miss.) jail, where he was released a little over two hours later after posting bond.

Wallace is currently the quarterbacks coach of East Mississippi Community College.

EMCC head coach Buddy Stephens told the Jackson Clarion-Ledger Wallace worked a youth camp on Saturday afternoon and took prescription medication after leaving the camp, which caused him to fall asleep at the wheel and collide with another vehicle.

“When Bo quit playing, his ambition was to join a coaching staff and I have seen a very big maturation with him over the last couple of years, so we feel he is going to help us as he comes home in a way,” Stephens told the paper upon Wallace’s January hiring. “We are going to make sure he has an influential role in our offense in a variety of ways and help him grow as a coach as he helps us grow.”

Wallace played quarterback at EMCC before matriculating to Ole Miss, where he led the Rebels to three consecutive bowl games while throwing for nearly 10,000 yards.

EMCC is the subject of the popular Netflix series “Last Chance U.” Season 2 (of which Wallace will not appear, since he did not join the staff until January) debuts July 21.