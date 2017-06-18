Former Ole Miss QB, East Mississippi CC coach Bo Wallace arrested for DUI

Former Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace was arrested Saturday on a charge of driving under the influence. He was arrested at 11:06 p.m. by police in West Point, Miss., and booked into a Clay County (Miss.) jail, where he was released a little over two hours later after posting bond.
Wallace is currently the quarterbacks coach of East Mississippi Community College.
EMCC head coach Buddy Stephens told the Jackson Clarion-Ledger Wallace worked a youth camp on Saturday afternoon and took prescription medication after leaving the camp, which caused him to fall asleep at the wheel and collide with another vehicle.
“When Bo quit playing, his ambition was to join a coaching staff and I have seen a very big maturation with him over the last couple of years, so we feel he is going to help us as he comes home in a way,” Stephens told the paper upon Wallace’s January hiring. “We are going to make sure he has an influential role in our offense in a variety of ways and help him grow as a coach as he helps us grow.”
Wallace played quarterback at EMCC before matriculating to Ole Miss, where he led the Rebels to three consecutive bowl games while throwing for nearly 10,000 yards.
EMCC is the subject of the popular Netflix series “Last Chance U.” Season 2 (of which Wallace will not appear, since he did not join the staff until January) debuts July 21.
Michigan’s spring break trip to Rome was a spectacular success for all involved. No one got left behind in Italy and Jim Harbaugh got to meet the Pope. It becomes a smashing success when you realize that a booster covered all of the nearly $800,000 cost to ship the Wolverines to Europe and back.
So, naturally, Michigan’s players want to do it again next year.
According to the Detroit Free Press, the Wolverines voted to visit London and Paris/Normandy in 2018.
“Rome was great, there was so much to see,” Harbaugh told the paper. “One of the things we thought about after the trip was to go to multiple places. Not just stay in one place. There was so much to see in Rome it was unbelievable. There is in Paris but we’re there to see Paris, Normandy and London is the way we’re striving for.”
This spring’s trip lasted eight days. A trip to three sites in two countries with the English Channel between them figures to drive costs up dramatically.
But what does Michigan care? They’re not paying for it anyway.
When most coaches — and most people — leave jobs they’d rather keep they say they’re “resigning to spend more time with their family.” Gene Chizik actually did that.
Chizik had two years of full-time fatherhood in between his firing as Auburn’s head coach after the 2012 season and has hiring as North Carolina’s defensive coordinator in 2015. Chizik’s family stayed behind in Auburn while he worked in Chapel Hill, and he wrote in a column for USA Today that an epiphany he experienced while walking to a Tar Heels practice made him realize he wanted to leave a game he loved to spend his time with people he loves more.
I attended all 25 of my son’s baseball games this spring, even periodically getting the chance to flip burgers in the concession stand as all parents do. I have spent invaluable time with my twin daughters, who are now sophomores at Auburn University. Sometimes, it is daddy-daughter dates, while other times it might be late-night talks about life. Either way, they are priceless moments.
I wake up every morning unburdened by the stress so many working dads feel, whether they coach, manage a business or work in a factory. Getting some relief from the grind has given me two priceless gifts — quality time with my kids and perspective on life.
It has been an amazing blessing to be able to do things that were not possible for so many years. Until this spring, I had only seen two of my son’s baseball games in two years. I was not present when my daughters moved into their freshmen dorms at Auburn, a great place we still call home.
In 2016, as I walked to another two-a-day practice at North Carolina, I watched carloads of families moving into the freshmen dorms. My family was doing the exact same thing 500 miles away. That’s when it hit me. It was time to make a change.
I knew right then I would never miss another of my son’s football or baseball games. He only has two years of high school left. There will be no more do-overs. Our nest will then be empty.
Chizik is only 55 and, as he noted in the paragraph above, his youngest child will be off to college next year. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that he returns to coaching again.
But it sure doesn’t seem like it.
Jim Harbaugh has attracted an impressive amount of coaching talent to Michigan since he returned to Ann Arbor but the flip side of the resulting success has been that he has seen more than a few coaches and staff members leave the program to pursue other opportunities.
The Wolverines seem to have lost yet another key figure in the program this week as associate head coach and special adviser Biff Poggi is reportedly returning to the high school ranks to coach again.
Poggi spent most of his career as the successful head coach at The Gilman School in Maryland, winning over 100 games during his nearly two decade tenure there. He left the post in 2016 to join Michigan and has primarily been assisting Harbaugh on bigger picture items for the program ever since. It appears the bug to coach was just too great however as he’s returning to Maryland to coach at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, according to a report from pressboxonline.com.
Harbaugh later confirmed the departure on Saturday afternoon while speaking to reporters at a football camp.
Poggi’s son, Henry, is a redshirt senior fullback on the team.
Ask any Pac-12 fan what their biggest source of frustration is right now and more likely than not ‘Pac-12 Networks‘ will be at, or near, the top of their list.
That can at times be the same response given by the league’s athletic directors as revenues from the venture fall further and further behind rivals like the uber-successful Big Ten Network and SEC Network. With those two leagues pushing conference payouts over the $50 million mark as soon as next year, the Pac-12 appears in danger of slipping further and further behind on the finance front.
Speaking to industry publication CableMax this week, Pac-12 Networks’ outgoing president Lydia Murphy-Stephans understands that the balance sheet isn’t quite the same out West but parity with the two other conference networks was never something that was promised to schools when the channels were formed several years ago.
“There is a gap between what Pac-12 Networks delivers and the Big Ten Network and the SEC Network,” said Murphy-Stephans in a Q&A with the magazine. “What has to be factored in is the revenue specifically from Pac-12 Networks is only one part of the overall revenue each university receives from the Pac-12. I understand there is frustration, though no athletic director or administrator was ever told the Pac-12 Networks would deliver the same or more revenue than what its peer conferences are currently getting from their networks.
“I don’t think it’s fair in any way to call out Pac-12 Networks as the source of the deficiency the universities or maybe those particular athletic directors or administrators are citing.”
Not exactly the kind of comments that will thrill some around the Pac-12 when it comes time to pay for facility upgrades or to give a coach a raise but probably pretty on the nose as to what was said back when realignment was getting hot and heavy around the country. Murphy-Stephans is leaving her post in the not too distant future so it’s not like she will have to massage some of these comments with Pac-12 administrators like her boss Larry Scott will likely have to do in the coming days.